All the Cutest Sherpa and Shearling Fashion to Keep Cozy This Winter

Now that winter is nearly upon us, it’s time to bring on those layers for the coziest possible vibes this season. You can’t talk about winter fashion without including sherpa and shearling, because is there anything better than bundling up in the cuddliest of fabrics?

Sherpa and shearling style isn’t new, but the look has definitely reached new heights as of late, with designers using the comfy material for everything from jackets and scarves to shoes and bags. There are countless ways to sport sherpa and shearling this time of year, as evidenced by street style favorites like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez.

Bundling up in a teddy coat is always a good idea, but you can also try out the chic winter trend with plenty of other, more unexpected styles, whether you’re into shearling-trimmed loafers, Kim Kardashian-approved lounge pants, a fashionista-approved purse or the it girl take on the tech bro vest. Below, see all the stylish sherpa and shearling clothes, shoes and accessories to shop for the coziest of winter wardrobes.