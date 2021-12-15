All the Cutest Sherpa and Shearling Fashion to Keep Cozy This Winter

Now that winter is nearly upon us, it’s time to bring on those layers for the coziest possible vibes this season. You can’t talk about winter fashion without including sherpa and shearling, because is there anything better than bundling up in the cuddliest of fabrics?
Sherpa and shearling style isn’t new, but the look has definitely reached new heights as of late, with designers using the comfy material for everything from jackets and scarves to shoes and bags. There are countless ways to sport sherpa and shearling this time of year, as evidenced by street style favorites like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez.
Bundling up in a teddy coat is always a good idea, but you can also try out the chic winter trend with plenty of other, more unexpected styles, whether you’re into shearling-trimmed loafers, Kim Kardashian-approved lounge pants, a fashionista-approved purse or the it girl take on the tech bro vest. Below, see all the stylish sherpa and shearling clothes, shoes and accessories to shop for the coziest of winter wardrobes.
Sherpa
-
Rag & Bone Hesper Faux Shearling Jacket
This adorable faux-shearling jacket has a boxy, slightly-cropped fit, and the neutral shade means it goes with absolutely everything. It’s like walking around in a furry blanket, but in a chic way.
-
Skims Teddy Track Pant
It turns out joggers are perfectly acceptable everyday clothing, at least when they’re as stylish as these Skims pants.
-
Aerie Sherpa Clogs
Even shoes are getting the sherpa treatment, like these fuzzy black clogs that you’re sure to wear all season long.
-
Beyond Yoga Off The Grid Long Coat
The classic plaid pattern instantly elevates this sherpa coat into a more sophisticated look.
-
Donni Eco-Fleece Sherpa Tri-Crew
Update your cozy essentials with this neutral-on-neutral crewneck pullover.
-
Caraa Cirrus Small Sherpa Backpack
The pretty cornflower blue colorway and vegan sherpa fabric spice up the practical nature of this backpack.
-
Pangaia Fleece Zipped Jacket
A simple black fleece is essential casualwear this time of year, and Pangaia’s take on it even has a special peppermint oil treatment to help absorb odors.
-
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Moyen Shearling-Trimmed Leather Tote
If you’re still lusting after the cult-favorite Jacquemus mini bag, consider this bright orange shearling-trimmed version, which will make you stand out amongst the rest.
-
Malone Souliers Lia Flat Loafers
These stylish loafers from Malone Souliers are made of brown leather and neutral shearling, for a cozy yet polished shoe.
-
Nisse Vivica Fur Cream Coat
You’ll live in this chic faux fur, which is easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion.
-
Yves Salomon Reversible Shearling Baseball Cap
Sporty, but make it fashion.
-
Frame High Pile Fleece Jacket
If you can’t get enough of the effortless winter white look, then you must scoop up this jacket.
-
Aquazzura Nomade Shearling Slides
These black-and-white shoes have me convinced I need a pair of shearling slides.
-
Madewell Addition Sherpa Vest
Please see this adorable Madewell look as proof that there is, indeed, a fashionable take on the tech bro-adored fleece vest.
-
Dudley Stephens Sachem Scarf in Neon Pink
Those that just want to dip their toes into the sherpa trend to see how it feels should consider this cuddly scarf—extra points for those that opt for this hot pink version, of course.