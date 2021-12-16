The Best Snow Boots for Winter That Are Both Fashionable and Functional

A quality pair of boots is quite possibly the most important item of footwear in any winter wardrobe. As much as we love a chic suede bootie or a stylish leather knee-high, it’s also crucial to have a sturdy pair of snow boots ready and waiting for the inevitable snowfall, because who wants to ruin a favorite pair of delicate shoes while stomping through a blizzard?
The best snow boots are able to endure even the harshest of snowy days, and manage to keep your feet warm, dry and comfortable, all while providing enough grip and traction that you’re not concerned about slipping on an icy sidewalk. While utility is paramount, you also want your snow boots to be cute and stylish, because there’s no need to sacrifice fashion for function.
While shopping for snow boots can feel like a bit of a slog, we promise that it doesn’t have to be that way, and that there are plenty of options out there that will make you feel like you’re frolicking around a chalet living your best après-ski life with a hot toddy and some fondue, even if you’re really just trudging through the snowy streets on your way to work.
Don’t fret about searching for a chic pair of winter boots to protect yourself from the elements this year, because we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best snow boots that you’ll actually want to wear this year.
Stylish Snow Boots
-
Chloe x Moon Boot Leather and Shearling Snow Boots
Moon Boots are a love-or-hate kind of footwear, but we think they’ll be getting a whole lot more love now that they’ve released a fashionable collab with Chloe. This particular leather-and-sherpa pair proves you can still look chic while keeping you warm and dry on the worst of snow days.
-
Dr. Scholl's Gear Up Waterproof Hiking Boot
These cozy suede lace-ups are waterproof and sustainably-made, with super cushy insoles and stylish faux-fur trim. They’re technically hiking boots, for those who want to keep active no matter the weather, but they’re also great even when you’re just strolling around running errands or heading to dinner.
-
Merrell Women's Snowcreek Sport Mid Zip Polar Waterproof Boots
Think of these pull-on boots as the puffer jacket of snow shoes. Not only will they keep you feet dry and cozy on the most blustery of days, but they’re also made with special insulation to ensure you stay warm even when temperatures seriously start to drop.
-
Bogner Alta Badia Embroidered Suede and Shearling Snow Boots
You can’t go wrong with Bogner; the designer has long been the go-to for the most fashionable jet-setters for all their ski (and après-ski, of course) needs. These shearling-and-leather cream-colored snow boots are as functional as they are elegant, and have an extra-gripping sole to make sure you don’t end up falling into the snow. They’re giving serious ski bunny vibes, so you’ll always feel like you’re sipping a cozy cocktail after a long day on the slopes.
-
Noize Emmi Lace-up Puffer Bootie
These lace-up puffer boots are made of recycled water bottles, because what’s better than a purchase that’s practical, stylish, *and* environmentally-friendly?
-
Canada Goose Journey Boot
Keep it simple and sophisticated in these black lace-up weatherproof boots, which have a flexible insole for ultimate comfort.
-
Bogner La Plagne Snow Boots
These adorable faux-patent leather boots are water-resistant and happen to be lined in faux-fur, for extra warmth. They’re super versatile, too.
-
Timberland Women's Mount Hope Mid Waterproof Boots
These no-nonsense waterproof leather boots are ideal for cold, damp and grey weather.
-
Ugg Women's Adirondack III Boot
Ugg promises that these waterproof Adirondack III boots will keep you warm even when it drops to -25 degrees Fahrenheit outside, but that shouldn’t stop you from wearing them when the temps are a touch warmer, too. They also have a special outsole that will stay flexible despite the frigid weather, plus extra insulation and cushion.
-
Moncler Summus Belt Snow Boots
Moncler’s snow boots are made of rubber and faux-shearling, with very on-trend lug soles for added traction, no matter the terrain. They’re just as cute for a trip to the mountains as for strutting around the city streets.
-
Sorel Joan of Arctic Next Lite Waterproof Wedge Snow Boot
These waterproof snow boots have a slight wedge heel for a little extra sass, and they’re also super lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re lugging around your own two feet.
-
Koolaburra Tynlee Lace-Up Boots
These waterproof suede boots feature a faux-fur cuff and are ideal for light snow and rainy days.