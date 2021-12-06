Best Testosterone Booster Supplements Of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

There cannot be anything more gratifying than retaining your sexual passions until late in life. Unfortunately, it is just the opposite these days. Stress, anxiety, constant pressure to meet challenges, and depression can sap you of our youth rather early.

Even in the prime of their youth, many individuals feel exhausted too fast and feel their sexual vigor diminish. They also feel their interests and energy in other life activities, like sports, workouts, career, family, and other outdoor activities decrease over time as well.

This lassitude usually creeps in with age, but it could happen earlier on in life, too.

At the root of all of these issues lies one’s depleting testosterone, which is a male hormone level that keeps men young, energized, and virile.

Nowadays, testosterone starts depleting after the age of 30, but for some, it could be faster. Naturally, as you celebrate your 60th birthday, you have become perceptively sedentary and your sexual drive drained.

But, you could still recharge yourself and regain the stamina, strength, and vigor that you have lost over time — at least to an extent. There are indeed certain ways to reignite the fire or sexual passion in you. And, perhaps the best way to address and arrest the depleting testosterone is to increase the hormone in you.

Life no longer ends as you hit 50 or 60, as you can still be in the game even in your 70s. Erectile dysfunction in men is now a thing of the past, as science has offered us excellent solutions.

For example, there is testosterone therapy, which helps, but it does come with a few adverse effects, too.

But, certain dietary supplements have been designed to boost your testosterone levels or prevent the body from converting testosterone into estrogen.

Here, we will help you find the best testosterone booster supplements to manage your overall health and virility. In this article, we have included the names of the five best brands of testosterone boosters and have provided you with ample information on them, the product details, and their pros and cons.

We have also attached a buying guide towards the end and tried to answer some common queries in the FAQ section.

List Of Top 5 Best Testosterone Boosters [2022 Update]

#1. TestoPrime – Overall Best Natural Testosterone Booster

#2. Testogen – Premium Natural Supplements For Men In Their 40s

#3. Testo-Max – Best for Muscle Mass Growth & Strength

#4. Prime Male – Ideal For Anti-Aging & Pro-Vitality

#5. TestRX – Best Natual Booster For Boosting Sex Drive

We have listed the top five brands of testosterone boosters. The details of the brand, their characteristics, as well as the products are provided below.

#1. TestoPrime – Overall Best Testosterone Booster

TestoPrime, a brand owned by Wolfson Brands (U.K.) Limited, has taken the market by storm. Within a few months of its launch in the U.S. market, this newborn has received impressive reviews in Men’s Journal, Island now, and Men’s Magazine. Users report increased energy levels, muscle development, weight loss, and enhanced libido. TestoPrime was set up earlier in 2021.

TestoPrime’s mission is to help men regain their vitality and strength by improving their testosterone levels. This new and improved formula consists of ingredients that have been scientifically proven to promote the production of natural testosterone, thereby increasing energy, endurance, and muscle growth. The product has been found very effective in losing weight, too.

TestoPrime does not add the male hormone externally into the body. Instead, it aims at supporting the available testosterone. And, irrespective of your age, the supplement tries to increase the availability of the natural T hormone by providing proper nutrients. The existing testosterone in our bodies, therefore, may get rejuvenated and awakened to its full potency. Our bodies may naturally get energized, and our virility may get restored.

The brand says it is 100% natural, safe, and effective. It is meant for daily use and may recharge your energy rather dramatically in just a few days.

Highlights

About the Product: TestoPrime is an all-natural testosterone booster that is believed to improve your overall health, physical and mental performance, help protein synthesis, burn unwanted fat, and increase overall confidence and mood. At the same time, you may gain muscle as well.

In addition, the team claims that it checks the control of external factors, such as stress response, hypoxia, and body fat accumulation. TestoPrime is suitable for men over 40 years old.

How the Product Works: TestoPrime is effective and delivers what it claims. It may support the production of testosterone through additional metabolism and energy-enhancing ingredients. It contains 12 active ingredients that may safely and naturally boost testosterone levels in men, and it does not contain dairy products, nuts, grains, soy, additives, colors, or fillers.

If you think your training did not show the expected results, this testosterone booster may help rejuvenate your muscles, forcing you to devote more energy to everything you do.

Dosing Instructions: TestoPrime recommends taking four capsules before breakfast every day. A box of 120 capsules is enough for four weeks, during which time you may see significant changes. You can fix your regular diet with these supplements and drink plenty of water for the best results.

Ingredients: KSM 66®, the most potent ashwagandha extract globally, D-aspartic acid, Panax ginseng, fenugreek extract, green tea extract, pomegranate extract, vitamin K2, vitamin D, vitamin B, zinc, black pepper extract, etc., are all there in TestoPrime. These ingredients have been scientifically proven and tested, according to TestoPrime's website, to support testosterone production in the body, thereby promoting muscle growth, burning excess fat, giving you more energy and libido, and helping you focus better.

Pros

Free worldwide shipping

All-natural daily supplement

No known harmful side effects

Free e-books for faster results

Requires no prescription

Developed the formulation after conducting long and arduous research

Cons

Expensive unless you buy discounted packages

Visible long-term returns may take as long as 36 months to come by

Only available online

Product is often sold out

#2. Testogen – Premium Natural Testosterone Supplements For Men In Their 40s

Testogen is an all-natural dietary supplement with ingredients that may boost testosterone levels. The product was launched by Muscle Club Limited in 2014 and has since attracted a lot of attention for the positive results without any worries about side effects.

Highlights

About the Product: The brand says to take four capsules a day, and all symptoms of low T in you may reverse. This formula supposedly reflects the union of science and nature, where the duo can improve male health while blocking obstacles like female sex hormones.

How the Product Works: When the levels of the luteinizing hormone are lower, there is likely to be a drop in levels of testosterone in men, which is why the Testogen team insists that increasing the production of this hormone stimulates the production of leading cells explicitly in the testicles, which are essential for the production and release of testosterone.

Dosage Instructions: The company recommends taking four capsules at least 20 minutes before breakfast. This supplement is meant exclusively for men aged over 18.

Ingredients: Testogen uses the following 11 components: D-aspartic acid, Korean red ginseng extract, nettle leaf extract, fenugreek extract, boron, black pepper extract, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins D3, B6, and K.

The ingredients of this dietary supplement are derived from natural sources, and the formulation, thus, is said to help your body boost testosterone production. It may help build muscle mass, enhance energy levels and libido, and improve concentration.

The ingredients of this dietary supplement are derived from natural sources, and the formulation, thus, is said to help your body boost testosterone production. It may help build muscle mass, enhance energy levels and libido, and improve concentration.

Pros

First-class customer service

Free user manual for every purchase

Free and fast shipping worldwide

Standard dosage and price

Many unique ingredients

No side effects

Natural ingredients

Powerful and effective for people with many different body types

Ingredients are laboratory-tested and pose no health risks

Cons

The 100-day money-back guarantee comes with lots of terms and conditions

Only available on the official website

#3. Testo-Max – Best for Muscle Mass Growth & Strength

The product, Testo-Max, is manufactured by the Cyprus-based British fitness brand CrazyBulk. This well-known nutritional supplement company focuses on quality, efficiency, and customer service. This dietary supplement, formulated with all-natural ingredients, is safe and designed to provide immediate results. It is popular with bodybuilders and athletes and is known for its effectiveness.

The supplement is tailor-made for those who want to improve testosterone levels and watch muscle skyrocket. It promises to come to your aid in turning back the clock and regaining your prime.

The brand ships its products all over the world and has an excellent consumer-centric policy.

Highlights

About the Product: This testosterone booster uses only natural ingredients, and you may enjoy various mental and physical benefits, such as improved concentration, endurance, libido, muscle training, etc. Testo-Max may also help strengthen and build muscle mass, stimulate the body to recover quickly after a high-intensity workout, promote testosterone production, and improve endurance. Athletes and bodybuilders, in particular, love this product for its unique ability to restore energy soon after exercise.

This testosterone booster uses only natural ingredients, and you may enjoy various mental and physical benefits, such as improved concentration, endurance, libido, muscle training, etc. Testo-Max may also help strengthen and build muscle mass, stimulate the body to recover quickly after a high-intensity workout, promote testosterone production, and improve endurance. Athletes and bodybuilders, in particular, love this product for its unique ability to restore energy soon after exercise. How the Product Works: D-aspartic acid, magnesium, vitamin B6, and zinc work to naturally stimulate the production of testosterone in the body, and fenugreek, nettle extract, and boron may also contribute to healthy testosterone levels, according to the official website.

Nutrients such as zinc may enhance immunity. In addition, boron may help regulate cognition, mood, muscle, and bone-building, while BioPerine, vitamin K1, and vitamin D3 promote other processes. Apart from increasing body temperature, fenugreek and other natural nutrients can also improve your endurance and energy.

Dosage Instructions: The manufacturer recommends taking four capsules 20 minutes before breakfast. Each Testo-Max package contains a one-month dose.

Ingredients: The main ingredients of Testo-Max are vitamins D3, K1, and B6, magnesium, zinc, D-aspartic acid, nettle leaf extract, red ginseng powder, fenugreek extract, boron, and BioPerine. Together, these ingredients may promote extreme strength, improved performance, and reduced recovery time.

Pros

Free shipping to 100+ countries

Get free bottles with bulk orders (two or more)

Comes with free eBooks

May increase stamina and libido

May increase overall recovery rate after exercise

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the CrazyBulk official website

Takes time to show visible results

#4. Prime Male – Ideal Testosterone Booster For Men Over 30 & Pro-Vitality

To men, especially those over 40, Prime Male guarantees a whole new reality with reinforced testosterone levels, revitalized energy, and added libido.

It is one of the most innovative testosterone boosters that contains 12 ingredients, including some unique natural ingredients, to help middle-aged and older men maintain vitality into old age. Prime Male is manufactured by Propura Limited in the U.K. and is one of the safest natural supplements in the market.

Highlights

About the Product: Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster, and it contains 12 essential nutrients to ensure consumers get back their strength, fitness, and energy. Prime Male claims it is capable of boosting testosterone by 42% in just 12 days, and it has been found highly effective in improving prostate and skin health, according to the official website.

Prime Male is a natural testosterone booster, and it contains 12 essential nutrients to ensure consumers get back their strength, fitness, and energy. Prime Male claims it is capable of boosting testosterone by 42% in just 12 days, and it has been found highly effective in improving prostate and skin health, according to the official website. How the Product Works: It may help strengthen muscle mass and restore physical strength. PrimeMale may also help you restore lost confidence, improving your mental health. This T booster primarily addresses or works on the luteinizing hormone (LH), sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), and limiting the female hormones estrogen and prolactin in male bodies to a minimum.

The supplement may increase the release of more luteinizing hormone, unbind testosterone from sex hormone-binding globulin, and reduce estrogen levels.

Dosage Instructions: According to the instructions given by the supplement maker, you have to take four capsules at different times of the day — one after every meal.

Ingredients: The testosterone booster comprises 12 elements, including D-aspartic acid, red ginseng extract, Bioperine, Mucuna pruriens extract, boron, nettle root, luteolin, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins K12, B6, and D3. The company is more than transparent in making its ingredients public on its website.

Pros

90-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping worldwide

May help compensate for a nutrient deficiency

May help you lose weight and gain lean muscle mass

Especially beneficial for men aged over 30

May offer several health benefits

Cons

Not suitable for vegans

Only available on the official website

#5. TestRX – Best Natural Testosterone Booster For Sex Drive

Last on our list is TestRX, which is another popular dietary supplement that may promote testosterone. It is made from natural ingredients that may help you lose weight while maintaining and even building muscle mass. TestRX promises to improve your energy, virility, and sexual health and performance naturally.

TestRX, manufactured by Cyprus-based company Leading Edge Health, was launched after testing on football players for seven weeks and is considered safe for human consumption. Its customer service is regarded as one of the best, which has added to the brand’s popularity.

It contains nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and amino acid, essential for enhancing bone strength and muscle mass.

This dietary supplement may promote faster recovery after exercise, increase endurance during workouts, and maintain energy levels.

Highlights

About the Product: TestRX is a natural testosterone supplement designed to increase muscle mass, energy, strength, libido, and promote weight loss. It may help increase testosterone levels to gain more energy, strength, and endurance during daily activities.

TestRX is a natural testosterone supplement designed to increase muscle mass, energy, strength, libido, and promote weight loss. It may help increase testosterone levels to gain more energy, strength, and endurance during daily activities. How the Product Works: The scientifically proven ingredient zinc magnesium aspartate (ZMA) may stimulate muscle growth and promote the discharge of interstitial cell-stimulating hormones, according to the TestRX website. Also, D-aspartic acid may increase testosterone levels in the body, vitamin K works to regulate various bodily functions. The other ingredients work in various capacities to promote the desired effects of this supplement.

Dosage Instructions: TestRX recommends consumers take four capsules together before or during breakfast. Each TestRX vial contains 120 capsules, like all other T-boosters on this list.

Ingredients: TestRX contains ZMA, vitamin D3, fenugreek extract, vitamin B6 and K2, magnesium, D-aspartic acid, and zinc. These ingredients work synergistically to boost testosterone levels, thereby providing many health benefits.

Pros

Best testosterone booster supplements to increase libido

May build muscle mass, bone strength, and endurance

67-day return policy

24/7 customer service

Made in the U.S.

Available in various stores in the U.S.

Strong and effective

No known side effects

Cons

Free shipping is not provided with every order

Money-back-guarantee covers a shorter period

Only available on the official website

Takes almost 13 months to deliver all reported results

How We Shortlisted These Five Testosterone Boosters?

Hundreds of testosterone-boosting supplements are available in the market and on the internet. We took all of them into consideration and compiled an epic list. Next, we shortened the list based on brand popularity.

We studied each popular brand separately, analyzed the consumer ratings in detail, checked how they manufacture their products, etc. We finally came down to five testosterone boosters that met our stringent criteria to boost testosterone.

What We Looked For:

Safety measures the brand takes when manufacturing its products

The source of the components

Brand’s technical equipment

The company’s overall reputation and customer opinions

Whether it explains to customers how to use the product

Whether the company ensures third-party lab testing on its products and makes the results available on the website

The kind of ingredients used in the products

Customer feedback

Best Supplements To Boost T-Levels: A Buying Guide

What You Should Know Before Buying Testosterone Boosters

Hormones, pivotal to human bodies, are parts of our endocrine system and are secreted by a network of glands. In males, the testosterone hormone is critical and responsible for a series of crucial physical functions. The deficiency of this decisive hormone leads a man towards some serious problems.

Buying testosterone supplements, therefore, is not like buying a bag of apples, as you need to be careful, informed, and alert while purchasing your testosterone supplement.

The market is inundated with numerous brands, and all of them claim to be the best. A high decibel hype shrouds over the market, which certainly blurs our insight. The possibilities of making a wrong purchase are very high in a situation like this. Therefore, the question is — how do you know which is a good brand? We have already listed five for you and assure you they are the best among the best in the market.

But, if you still want to explore more, here are some of the factors you should check out:

Natural Ingredients: The best testosterone booster should ideally be made with 100% natural ingredients.

The best testosterone booster should ideally be made with 100% natural ingredients. Ingredients to Look For: D-aspartic acid, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B, vitamin D, vitamin K, nettle leaf or root extract, ginseng, boron, and fenugreek seed extract.

D-aspartic acid, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B, vitamin D, vitamin K, nettle leaf or root extract, ginseng, boron, and fenugreek seed extract. Legal and Safe : Ensure the product does not contain anything illegal and has no side effects.

: Ensure the product does not contain anything illegal and has no side effects. Company Reputation: The best and safest nutritional supplements are sold on the company websites of well-known suppliers.

Signs of Low Testosterone

There can be a variety of reasons for the testosterone level in a male body to plummet, and the signs of this descent often include:

Reduced muscle mass

Increased fat accumulation in the body

Frequent mood swings

Inability to maintain an erection

Decreased testicular size

Loss of libido and sexual activity

Receding hairline

How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

A testosterone booster is designed to solve specific problems. It contains certain ingredients and combines them in the proportions required for the targeted task. Here are some of the functions of the T boosters:

Release Testosterone to Work Freely

Often, it is the case that despite an ample amount of testosterone being produced, much of it is not able to reach different parts of your body. This is because it gets bound to globulin (a type of protein) and cannot circulate freely in the bloodstream. Testosterone boosters work by limiting globulin production, thus increasing the amount of free testosterone in the bloodstream, reaching the different parts of your body.

Decrease Levels of Prolactin and Estrogen

The amount of prolactin and estrogen in women is higher than in men. But in some cases, even in men, the levels of prolactin and estrogen can increase, which is undesirable. This rise of female hormones in men causes a sharp fall of the male hormone testosterone.

Production of estrogen increases mainly due to the proliferation of aromatase (yet another kind of protein). Some testosterone boosters can limit aromatase production, which can release more testosterone in male bodies.

Dietary Supplements

The brain and endocrine glands together produce enough testosterone naturally. But, the organs need to get the proper nutrients from food. However, today’s diets seem to lack some essential ingredients that contribute to testosterone production. The best testosterone boosters ensure the body gets all of the nutrients it needs to produce testosterone.

Benefits of Taking Testosterone Supplements

Taking testosterone supplements has both benefits and downsides. However, our primary objective here in this guide is to discuss the possible benefits of testosterone, which may include:

Better Blood Circulation

Testosterone may promote better red blood cell production in the body. As red blood cells increase, your muscles and other body parts can get enough oxygen and nutrient-rich blood.

Enhanced Muscle Mass

Testosterone supplementation may also help increase muscle mass by stimulating muscle growth. Testosterone boosters contain natural ingredients to help the fat-burning process by allowing you to build muscles while burning fat.

Improved Bone Density

Testosterone boosters may help prevent bone density decline. Low bone density may cause serious problems, such as osteoporosis, and may even affect your exercise and athletic performance.

Better Mood and Motivation

One of the symptoms of low testosterone levels is frequent mood swings and lack of energy. Testosterone boosters may stabilize your emotions, keep you motivated, and boost your self-confidence.

Better Libido and Sexual Performance

Testosterone supplements may naturally increase libido, leaving you energetic and eager to perform in bed. These dietary supplements may be effective in helping men mend erectile dysfunction, too.

Side Effects of Testosterone Boosters

Before taking any supplements, it is essential to determine whether low testosterone levels are causing your symptoms. Consuming what you do not need can cause irreversible problems. So, one should not prescribe steroid hormones such as DHEA without a blood test. Get a regular blood test done to ensure you take the correct remedial measure and in the right dose.

Also, testosterone boosters may prevent your natural production of the hormone and permanently reduce your sperm quality and sperm count. They may also expose you to unwanted side effects such as acne, male-pattern baldness, mood swings, and aggressive behavior. To have the best chance of avoiding these side effects, consult a professional before buying a testosterone booster.

FAQs: Best Testosterone Boosters

Q1. Are testosterone boosters effective?

A: Yes, provided they are legal and your testosterone level is deficient and warrants a booster.

Q2. Can people increase their testosterone levels naturally?

A: Yes, by following a healthy diet rich in carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats, you may increase your testosterone levels naturally. However, you also need to get enough sunlight to get vitamin D and exercise regularly. However, the most effective way to boost testosterone levels is through supplements that promote testosterone, as detailed above.

Q3. Is there a testosterone booster for women?

A: Testosterone boosters are only for men, but there are also low testosterone supplements that women can use.

Q4. What food will kill testosterone?

A: Clean the refrigerator before buying a testosterone booster, as certain foods promote the growth or production of estrogen-like hormones in the body, either directly or by converting testosterone into estrogen, the primary sex hormone for women. Excessive consumption of high-fat foods, processed foods, and sugars can lead to increased abdominal fat storage.

Q5. What is the best testosterone booster for muscle building?

A: If you are looking for a testosterone booster to increase muscle mass, we recommend Testogen or Testo-Max. These are top-rated supplements among bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts.

Q6. Why does a person have low testosterone levels?

A: Due to various factors, such as aging, testosterone levels may drop and make men with low testosterone. But, there may be several other reasons for this, which include:

Physical and psychological trauma

Sleep apnea

Cancer and cancer treatment

Certain aggressive drugs

Obesity

Hormonal imbalance

Pituitary dysplasia

Q7. Are testosterone boosters steroids?

A: Like those on our list, natural testosterone boosters do not contain synthetic chemicals and steroids. These supplements just help your body produce the optimal amount of testosterone and release it into the bloodstream to do its job.

Q8. Can anyone take testosterone boosters?

A. The testosterone-boosting supplements are primarily meant for older people, especially those above 50, professional athletes, bodybuilders, boxers, martial artists, and people affected by diminishing testosterone. In fact, these boosters may be used by most, except for children under 18 years.

It has been claimed that this hormone starts plummeting once a man reaches 30 years of age and at the rate of 1% with every passing decade. However, there is no scientific research to back this claim up. So, to arrest the depletion and compensate for the loss, a man can start taking the testosterone boosting supplement after celebrating his 30th birthday. In short, any man between 30 and 60 can use this supplement.

Q9. What will happen if my testosterone level drops?

A: Diminution of testosterone can lead to multiple symptoms. You will not only feel weak and lethargic, but you may also experience a decrease in your desire for sex and erectile dysfunction. Your body, especially your muscles, may start shrinking gradually, and you may experience mood swings and frequent fatigue. Also, there are chances your hairline may recede, and you may experience a sleep disorder.

Q10. Can a man of 26 take testosterone supplements to increase his sex drives and ability?

A: Testosterone-boosting supplements are usually meant for men over 30 because the hormone starts to plummet at that age. At the age of 26, the testosterone level in the body remains perfectly normal, and the sex drive in a man in his 20s, too, remains high. As a result, there is no need for him to take the supplement unless he suffers from some health condition that may have caused his testosterone level to drop. It will be better if a perfectly healthy man in his 20s stays away from the supplement.

Final Thoughts: Should You Use a Testosterone Booster?

Coping with waning masculinity is often arduous as much as gut-wrenching. But modern living and, above all, nature take their toll, and men often find their precious youth atrophying.

In desperation to arrest the deterioration of their machismo, men often turn to various testosterone boosters available in the market, most of which are of dubious quality. This desperation, unfortunately, brings more harm than benefit to most men inflicting infamy on testosterone boosters.

But, do the boosters really deserve the hype most people heap on them?

To be honest, a few do, especially those that we have named and reviewed in this guide, but not all.

The five T-boosting supplements we have talked about are true of very high quality and are frequently used by professional athletes and ordinary men alike to reset their lives, especially their youth.

These five supplements have made the impossible possible and have shown men how to reignite their passion not only for sex but also for life. So, go ahead and spice up your life once again with any of these five excellent supplements. We assure you life will be good with these supplements.