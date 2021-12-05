Best THC Cartridges Of 2022: Top Places To Buy THC Vape Carts & Weed Pens

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Taking a few hours off to relax after a long day is something we all look forward to. We covet the moment when we settle our weary body in our favorite chair, quickly finding comfort in the cushions. This is when we know for sure that we are home.

However, to truly rest ourselves, we’ll probably need more than a place to sit. Very soon we feel the need to turn the TV or the radio on. Such contraptions manage to direct our thoughts elsewhere, away from the prospect of going back to work tomorrow. And they do an okay job at that. Yet, it might take a while for us to find something truly captivating. We’ll often get into an “autopilot” mode where we’re just flipping through the channels at random, pausing for only a few seconds.

So, there must be a better way to spend those hours – and find peace in earnest. Alternatives like books or going for a spa treatment might work, too. Alas, science has derived an even better, more efficient answer. One that involves carefully measured amounts of cannabis. This is, no doubt, a sign we’re living in the future.

Recently, THC cartridges have surpassed other cannabis ingestion methods as the favorite of connoisseurs. Their formulas are a product of method-based research conducted on the subject of “rest.” Hence, they contain everything it takes to provide us with mental peace. In other words, they close off all exits through which thoughts might wander out, leaving only relaxation in their wake.

Even better, they come in different forms and flavors, each puff loading you with pleasant aromas. Also, many companies have entered the market for THC vape cartridges, and they all work hard to outdo the others. As a result, today, you’ll find at least a handful of brands deserving of a second look.

So, you want to know which of them are the best THC cartridges? We took the time to do extensive research and shortlist the answers for you. So, this article highlights the top 5 THC oil cartridge brands available today.

Top 5 Best THC Cartridges on the Market:

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand for THC Cartridges

Exhale Wellness is the brand we currently deem the best option for all THC cartridges. They’ve earned the throne by keeping up with the policy of combining creativity and efficacy. Their formulas incorporate delta-8 THC compounds – perfect when you need to let off some steam.

Exhale Wellness operates from Los Angeles, California. In pursuing a higher quality product, the company collaborates with some leading experts in the organic food industry. Their high-quality, hemp-derived products are free of GMOs, dairy, gluten, artificial flavors, and colors. Plus, they frequently allow for third-party lab testing. Later, they openly share those lab test results, and all customers have free access to them. Hence, transparency is an attribute of Exhale Wellness.

Highlights

Natural Ingredients : Exhale Wellness makes sure to utilize only the purest and safest of hemp extracts. To this end, they source the elements exclusively from reputable organic farms. As a result, the THC content is potent and entirely free from contaminants.

: Exhale Wellness makes sure to utilize only the purest and safest of hemp extracts. To this end, they source the elements exclusively from reputable organic farms. As a result, the THC content is potent and entirely free from contaminants. Excellent Customer Service : Exhale Wellness has developed top-notch customer service. They employ a well-prepared team, ready to cater to all of the user’s inquiries. The service is easily reachable, the waiting time is almost non-existent, and you can count on a friendly response.

: Exhale Wellness has developed top-notch customer service. They employ a well-prepared team, ready to cater to all of the user’s inquiries. The service is easily reachable, the waiting time is almost non-existent, and you can count on a friendly response. Refund Policies: The business offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on your purchase, which is indicative of a reputable brand. In that period, you’ll have ample space to deduce whether the supplement is what you’ve been looking for. Later, in the event of returning it, you are free to do so even after opening the container.

The business offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on your purchase, which is indicative of a reputable brand. In that period, you’ll have ample space to deduce whether the supplement is what you’ve been looking for. Later, in the event of returning it, you are free to do so even after opening the container. Clear Instructions: Exhale Wellness also offers a variety of THC-infused hemp products. On their website, there’s detailed info on each item. Content information recommended dosages, and shelf-life are all accessible and comprehensive. Also, the brand offers helpful surveys that’ll help customers find out the right THC vape cartridge for them.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Wide range of products

Free shipping

Excellent customer service

Fair policies

Dairy-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO products

Cons

One-time use cartridges

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Users are vocal about their satisfaction with Exhale Wellness. For example, many reviews describe Exhale Wellness cartridges as helping to relieve depression symptoms. Others are grateful for the assistance in fighting anxiety and insomnia. Also, there’s the friendly customer support service, which is reliable and easily reachable.

Additionally, another focal point is the free shipping policy. Because of it, THC users from different countries can enjoy the benefits of an Exhale Wellness product.

#2. BudPop: Most Promising Brand for THC Vape Carts

BudPop gained prominence due to its unrelenting focus on quality and efficiency. Positive reviews continue to flood in, spreading the good word of mouth. The brand’s delta-8 carts, in particular, have earned a favorite spot among cannabis consumers.

Their reputation is well-deserved; experts with more than 30 years under their belt started BudPop. Through the platform, they channel all of their knowledge and creativity.

Hence, BudPop stands out because of those innovative techniques and formulas. The brand combines natural terpenes and flavors to produce exciting and unique blends to suit consumers’ needs.

BudPop produces a wide variety of popular THC-related edibles. Among the more sought-after items are their gummies, vape carts, vape pens, and flowers. You can access a ton of detail on all these lines by visiting BudPop’s official website. There, you can also get familiar with the numerous third-party lab results.

Highlights

Quality Products: BudPop offers premium quality to its users. On that note, you can rest assured that their THC cartridges are not diluted and contain no delta-9 THC. Instead, they rely on high-quality delta-8 concentrate. Plus, BudPop makes the vape cartridges out of food-grade silicone and quality stainless steel. They also have a ceramic heater tailored to give you an improved vaping experience. BudPop’s vape carts come in Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato strains.

BudPop offers premium quality to its users. On that note, you can rest assured that their THC cartridges are not diluted and contain no delta-9 THC. Instead, they rely on high-quality delta-8 concentrate. Plus, BudPop makes the vape cartridges out of food-grade silicone and quality stainless steel. They also have a ceramic heater tailored to give you an improved vaping experience. BudPop’s vape carts come in Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato strains. Full Transparency: BudPop strives to offer an excellent customer experience via full transparency. Hence, they openly display all safety information on the official website. For instance, they use Nevada-grown hemp that is GMO-free and free from added pesticides. Starting from that one, you can dig deeper and find out almost anything about the production process. Also, just in case, BudPop will provide you with an email address directly to their customer support team.

BudPop strives to offer an excellent customer experience via full transparency. Hence, they openly display all safety information on the official website. For instance, they use Nevada-grown hemp that is GMO-free and free from added pesticides. Starting from that one, you can dig deeper and find out almost anything about the production process. Also, just in case, BudPop will provide you with an email address directly to their customer support team. Convenient Purchase Policies: If not sure which product to buy, you can utilize BudPop’s generous 30-day return policy. That way, you can return any product at no charge, as long as it is unused and not damaged. On a related note, if you opt to place an order, the company will keep you in the loop throughout the delivery period.

Pros

Natural and organic ingredients

Vegan friendly and non-GMO

Potent substances

Fast delivery service

Fair return policy

Verified natural hemp products

Cons

Return costs fall on the consumer

Relatively new brand

Customer Reviews

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive user reviews, BudPop is here to stay. In the last year, the brand’s name has become synonymous with high-quality THC cartridges.

According to most consumers, BudPop’s products have helped them relax and sleep better. Users also love the freedom to choose their favorite flavors and aromas. Plus, if they didn’t find a product to be effective enough, they could always refer to BudPop’s customer support service.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Famous THC Carts

As its primary goal, Hollyweed takes on the mission of teaching the world the significance of holistic treatments. How? By offering the best available delta-8 THC cartridges, carefully selected and curated. After taking these medicinal supplements, users can enjoy better control of their health and well-being.

Thanks to product quality and effectiveness, Hollyweed managed to secure a place among the top other brands dealing with THC cartridges. To back up its offerings, the brand practices a convenient 30-day money-back guarantee policy. If not satisfied with a product after that period, you’re eligible for a full refund.

Highlights

Organically Derived: Hollyweed works only with hemp sourced within the best hemp farms in the U.S. Also, ensuring higher quality, their carts contain undiluted amounts of delta-8 THC. Additionally, the use of natural terpenes and the organic hemp extraction process results in enjoyable and intense flavors.

Hollyweed works only with hemp sourced within the best hemp farms in the U.S. Also, ensuring higher quality, their carts contain undiluted amounts of delta-8 THC. Additionally, the use of natural terpenes and the organic hemp extraction process results in enjoyable and intense flavors. No Adverse Side-Effects: All of Hollyweeds’ items undergo third-party testing. As evident from those results, you should have no doubts about their quality. Hollyweed also takes other safety precautions. For example, they ensure that a product will offer you the desired euphoric effects without posing any sort of side effects.

All of Hollyweeds’ items undergo third-party testing. As evident from those results, you should have no doubts about their quality. Hollyweed also takes other safety precautions. For example, they ensure that a product will offer you the desired euphoric effects without posing any sort of side effects. Attractive Choices: The brand offers various delta-8 THC cartridges, pods, tinctures, disposables, gummies, and hemp flowers on its official website.

With 10 flavors to select from, there’s a good chance you’ll pick a favorite soon. The options include Blackberry, Sunset Sherbert, Gorilla Glue, Blackberry Kush, Pineapple Express, Sour Diesel, Jack Herer, Fruity Cereal, OG Kush, and Mango.

Pros

10 different flavors

Third-party lab tested

High potency

100% natural extract

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not available in some states

Only available online

Customer Reviews

Most of Hollyweed’s consumers love the vast option of flavors available to them. They are also happy with the user-friendly website, where they can easily pick and order in no time.

Additionally, users are vocal about how effective and safe Hollyweed’s products are. There are no reports of harmful side effects, even after prolonged usage. Finally, users are grateful for the fast delivery service, providing them promptly with their orders.

#4. Diamond CBD: Best Value Weed Vape Pens

Diamond CBD boasts top-notch quality items thanks to the expertise of their in-house scientists and doctors that produce premium cannabis products.

This brand reputation also spends a lot of resources on new initiatives too. In that way, they aim to determine the best ways to extract THC variants from the hemp plant. Diamond CBD is among the pioneers of some sustainable methods of THC extraction. In short, they practice creativity in the creation of their most popular products.

Diamond CBD’s products have been laboratory tested to ensure their quality, purity, and safety. Also, they’ve developed a great variety of items, like vapes, gummies, oils, and pre-rolls. They often come in different potencies and flavors, too.

The brand uses its website to bring you up to date with all the latest on THC usage. Additionally, on the domain, you can find info on cannabinoids and other hemp extracts.

Highlights

Affordable Prices: Diamond CBD is known as a top brand offering premium products at an affordable price. By focusing on availability, they succeed in introducing their vast network of times to a broader audience.

Diamond CBD is known as a top brand offering premium products at an affordable price. By focusing on availability, they succeed in introducing their vast network of times to a broader audience. Potency Levels: Diamond CBD has two product lines regarding quality delta-8 THC cartridges – 10X and Chill Plus. Of the two, Chill Plus is derived from pure concentrated delta-8, with a full spectrum hemp extract containing terpenes and cannabinoids.

Diamond CBD has two product lines regarding quality delta-8 THC cartridges – 10X and Chill Plus. Of the two, Chill Plus is derived from pure concentrated delta-8, with a full spectrum hemp extract containing terpenes and cannabinoids. Security Standards: This brand goes a long way to ensure its adherence to standards and regulations. For one, Diamond CBD conducts frequent third-party lab tests before any THC cartridge moves to distribution. These tests are also carried out on raw materials, confirming a quality outcome at the end.

This brand goes a long way to ensure its adherence to standards and regulations. For one, Diamond CBD conducts frequent third-party lab tests before any THC cartridge moves to distribution. These tests are also carried out on raw materials, confirming a quality outcome at the end. 30-day Guarantee : The brand puts commendable efforts to ensure the customer’s satisfaction. For one, there’s the 30-days return policy as long as the product is unused. Diamond CBD also delivers products within 2-5 days after the order for customers within the U.S.

: The brand puts commendable efforts to ensure the customer’s satisfaction. For one, there’s the 30-days return policy as long as the product is unused. Diamond CBD also delivers products within 2-5 days after the order for customers within the U.S. Loyalty Program: Diamond CBD rewards loyal customers with valuable coupons and various discounts. Then, they’re free to use them on products or special shipping services. The brand also uses a beneficial reward points system.

Pros

Frequent third-party testing

Wide range of products and flavors

Affordable and potent

100% organic and free from synthetic additives

30-day return policy

Fast deliveries

Cons

Some items have milder potency

Money-back guarantee only for unopened products

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD has attracted positive reviews from most of its customers. User satisfaction can be attributed to the variety of options, making it easier to find what they’re looking for. Customers also note improved health benefits and well-being with no adverse side effects after using a Diamond CBD item.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular Delta-8 Brand for Carts

One thing that makes 3Chi a top brand is its commitment to promoting health and wellness among its users. The company also sticks to offering quality products, thus ensuring customer satisfaction.

A biochemist started 3Chi to develop further ways of extracting pure delta-8 THC. Soon afterward, this company climbed among the leaders in the industry. Plus, the brand uses one of the safest and most effective methods – CO2 and ethanol extraction.

3Chi offers a dynamic product range that is still evolving. The brand developed a variety of products, including carts, gummies, edibles, tinctures, and blends. They also offer delta-8 disposable vape carts, which are especially beginner-friendly.

Their formulas include 95% delta-8 THC oil and 5% of strain-specific terpenes. Despite the high potency, the product is federally-compliant and safe to use. The items are also 100% organic and free from GMOs or harmful pesticides.

Highlights

Stylish Packages: 3Chi puts a lot of thought into the design of its products. Even their THC carts feature a thoughtful design that oozes creativity. The glass cell cartridge comes with an easy-to-use mouthpiece and ceramic core, all designed for optimal use.

Detailed Labeling: All 3Chi products are 100% organic with no additives; hence, you can use them with peace of mind. In any case, you can refer to the official website or simply pay attention to the product’s label.

All 3Chi products are 100% organic with no additives; hence, you can use them with peace of mind. In any case, you can refer to the official website or simply pay attention to the product’s label. Something for Everyone: 3Chi offers 33 different flavors and strains, which is quite commendable. The choices include effective isolates, vapes, and edibles. Such an opus ensures that you’ll find at least a few things to like.

Pros

100% organic

Verified safety

Effective extraction methods

Huge range of products

Fast shipping

Cons

May prove not potent enough

Customer Reviews

3Chi is a reputable brand with thousands of positive customer reviews. Users favor this brand due to its focus on quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Reviews also applaud the value gained for the relatively low asking price. 3Chi’s thoughtful cartridge design is also a favorite among consumers as it provides for a better vaping experience. Finally, the variety of flavors is a point of discussion, too.

What We Considered When Creating Our List of the Top Five Best Delta-8 THC Cartridges

To select the top five THC cartridges, we considered some essential factors. Below is the list of attributes and qualities we looked out for.

Superior Quality Products

Quality was the number one factor we based our ranking on. We understand that this is an oversaturated market, hence the limited information on some THC products. This may make it difficult to assess a product’s quality and make an informed decision.

All the brands featured in this list operate under strict standards and third-party evaluations. So, they’re verified for the safety, efficacy, and potency of their products.

Potent Ingredients

Another essential factor that we considered when selecting our top THC cartridge brands is the list of ingredients. In short, we referred to the cannabinoids used in the production process.

We only considered products that are 100% organic, with no artificial additives such as flavoring or color.

Purity

Good THC cartridges shouldn’t feature a mix of delta-8 with some other cannabinoids. They also must not contain artificial sweeteners or other additives. In this list, we only considered well-known brands boasting positive customer reviews over a longer period. Plus, we preferred brands that offer a decent level of transparency.

Lab Testing

Focusing on safety, we included products that underwent internal or third-party testing. Some companies even examine the raw materials and then again the end-product. That’s the best way to ensure they are safe for all users.

Variety of Products

THC cartridges come in different shapes and sizes, convenient for a wide range of preferences. This is especially significant if you are a first-time user or still experimenting to find what is best for you.

For this list, we picked the brands that give you various products to choose from based on your desires and budget.

Key Factors to Consider While Picking The Right THC Vape Cartridges

It is helpful to spend some time researching any product before making a decision, and this rule applies to THC cartridges as well. Today, there’s a plethora of brands offering these products, and they all advertise similarly. Hence, it can be challenging to opt for the one best for your needs.

In the following section, we’ll share some pointers to guide you through this process.

Dosage

THC content is a medicinal supplement, too. However, depending on the product in question, its amount and usage may differ between users. In other words, you shouldn’t rush things regarding the supposed intake cycle. Don’t rely only on your friends’ advice – an expert opinion is far more preferable.

Plus, there are some other ways that you can determine the correct dosage for you. First, check the product’s label. You can also find this information on the brand’s website, or you could call the company and talk to a customer care representative.

Color

How a product bodes visually can be of huge importance for THC cartridges. We recommend that you steer clear of brown, purple, and green-looking substances. These colors could indicate that cannabis oil was not correctly filtered during the product’s cleaning or distillation process.

The correct color should be transparent – so, light-pink or champagne yellow color.

Policies

The fine print is always deceptively unimportant looking. Yet, relevant details await those who spend some more time and be thorough. As a rule, try to focus on subjects like refund policies or 30-day trial periods.

On our list of the top five THC cartridges, you will find companies with more than fair practices on that front. Some of them even offer refunds for opened products as well. Such approaches confirm a brand’s trustworthiness.

We also recommend researching the company’s shipping policies. You’ll want to order from a brand that will deliver your product within 1 to 4 business days and in good condition.

Customer Reviews

Nowadays, it has become way easier to access customer feedback on any single brand. You can find this information on official websites, review sites, related forums, etc. Take the time to read through both the positive and negative reviews and decide whether that brand might meet your needs.

We recommend avoiding brands that do not display their customer reviews. Obviously, there must be a reason for such an omission and it certainly isn’t because they got so many great reviews, they got tired of showing them.

Customer Support

If you are unsure of a product, the customer experience team can come through for you in various ways. Hence, you want to deal with a brand that’ll truly care for your inquiries regarding the purchased product.

Customer reviews could be a great way to assess this aspect beforehand. Also, don’t forget to check the company’s website. What do you see? Does a chat box pop up, a working email address, or a phone number that you could use when you need to? Preferably, all of these options should be available.

Lab Testing

Always make sure to check the product’s lab results before the purchase. We recommend going for products that have been tested either internally or by an independent third party.

On the same note, third-party conducted tests are the more reliable sort. Companies might tweak their results to favor their products – this is all but expected. Hence, you’ll be better off following a more authentic review from independent parties.

Hemp Origin

One critical factor to consider when selecting THC carts is the hemp origin. Ensure that the hemp is organically grown and without harmful pesticides.

Additives and chemicals may be detrimental to your health. Thus, the processing method should include pure elements such as Vitamin E, PEG, PG, VG, or preservatives.

Price

Sometimes, it all comes down to the asking price of the item. For THC cartridges, you should expect them to be slightly on the expensive side, though. The costly production methods and the need for natural hemp extractions are to blame there.

Beware of falling prey to fake products just to save a few dollars. A great way to know a product’s real value is to compare the prices on various brands’ websites. That way, you’ll have a much clearer picture before deciding which one to buy.

Frequently Asked Questions: THC Cartridge

Q1. What is delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is one of the different types of cannabinoids naturally found in the cannabis plant. Delta-8 is relatively new on the market. However, it is gaining popularity fast, thanks to its mild euphoric effects.

Delta-8 can be consumed in various forms, including oil tinctures, gummies, vape, or flower products. Different products have varying amounts of THC content, resulting in somewhat different side effects.

Q2. Is delta-8 legal?

Generally, the consumption and production of delta-8 are now legal in most of the US. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, several compounds, including delta-8 THC, became legal under federal US law. The regulation legalized the usage of certain hemp derivatives and cannabinoids as long as they meet set concentrations.

The state demands that all delta-8 products must contain less than 0.3% of delta-9 THC. However, the use and production of some THC products are still banned in a few states, such as Colorado, Alaska, and Delaware.

Q3. Why should I opt for THC cartridges?

THC carts offer multiple benefits that make them a favorite among users. The first thing is potency. Vaping a THC cartridge is more effective than smoking. When burning your cannabis, the flame destroys the active ingredients in marijuana that are responsible for the popular “high” feeling. However, THC carts operate at lower temperatures, thus preserving most of the active ingredients that help you relax.

Users also benefit from the controlled dosage when using a THC cartridge. After each puff, you can decide to put the vape pen away for a while. This method might allow you to monitor your condition better and consider your next step.

THC cartridges also come in handy when you want a more discrete way to use delta-8 THC. It uplifts your moods when needed without having to deal with unpleasant smoke and odors.

Q4. How do I store THC cartridges?

We recommend that you watch out for two things when storing THC vape carts – potency and leakage. THC loses potency when exposed to direct sunlight due to the UVB light waves. To avoid leakage, you should also ensure that the cartridge is positioned upright, with the mouthpiece facing up.

In short, the rule is to store your cartridge securely in a cool and dry place. If you handle it carefully, you shouldn’t face many problems.

Q5. Is a THC cartridge an effective consumption method?

Yes. In fact, most people who want to enjoy the euphoric effects of delta-8 would prefer a vape cartridge rather than its alternatives. The delta-8’s absorption rate is highest when you inhale vapor and lowest when you ingest it.

Q6. How long will the THC cartridge last?

Generally, the period you can puff a THC cartridge for depends on the thickness of the oil. That aspect determines its longevity; thus, the thicker the oil, the longer you can use it. On average, a 250mg THC cart can last up to 60 puffs in terms of numbers.

In Conclusion: Which is the Best Brand for THC Cartridge?

With a THC cartridge, using cannabis only gets more accessible and safer. However, the current popularity of these products resulted in a rapidly expanding market. The sheer number of competing brands can do more harm than good. Especially for first-timers. Hence, it can be challenging to get helpful information on the products. We prepared this helpful guide to clear the air, full of relevant details you can easily follow. After an extensive research period, we submitted this list of the five brands offering the most effective THC cartridges today. And we highly recommend you Exhale Wellness to give a shot for the best THC Carts. These are all verified and reputable companies, operating with well-proven formulas.