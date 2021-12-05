Best THC Gummies [2022 Updated]: Top Marijuana Edibles On The Market

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

2021 has been rough for everyone in a lot of different ways. Now more than ever, it is important to relax and have time for yourself. But, how can you manage that with the stresses of everything else?

That is where the magic of THC gummies comes in.

Thanks to the amazing delta-8, a compound that gives the best gummies their euphoric kick, you get a soft, gentle high. Combined with the gummies, it is an exciting product that comes in juicy delicious flavors.

Plus, the biggest bonus is that you can quickly pop the gummies and let the THC do the rest of the work.

But, delta-8 THC gummies are new, and you might never have even heard of them before. Maybe you are interested in gummies, but do not know where to start. We have been there, which is why we have selected, tested, and reviewed five of the best THC cannabis products.

This guide provides the list of the best THC gummies available in the market right now, along with a run-down of the brands that sell them, our experience with buying from them, and their customer support, among other things.

2022’s Top 5 Best Delta-8 THC Gummies of the Hemp Industry:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Brand, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Gummies with Unique Flavors Hollyweed CBD – Most Reputable Delta-8 THC Gummy Brand Diamond CBD – Best Variety of THC Edibles in the Market 3Chi – Most Affordable Marijuana Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Brand, Editor’s Choice

Brand Overview

We are starting out strong already with Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 hemp gummies. Based in the U.S., their hemp products are sourced from sustainable, local hemp plants. Exhale Wellness gives back to the community by making sure their farmers are paid a fair price for what they grow, which we think has contributed to the brand growing such a stellar reputation.

Their products are all-natural, vegan, and high quality. Exhale Wellness also sells vape cartridges in a ton of different fruit flavors and strengths, along with a number of other delta-8 products.

Features

Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 gummies have 25mg of delta-8 per square. This translates to about 750mg of THC in every jar.

There is also a variation of the product which has 50mg of delta-8 per square. For this type, every jar has 1,500mg of delta-8, making it one of the most potent options on the market.

They are also 100% vegan because instead of gelatin, which is animal-based, Exhale Wellness uses pectin to give their gummies that familiar chewy texture.

The flavors Exhale Wellness offers include Strawberry, Orange, Apple, and Pineapple, among others.

Finally, we can be confident in the safety and the effectiveness of the gummies, as Exhale Wellness makes their COAs (Certificates of Analysis) for these products and all of their products available on their website. But, if you are not 100% happy, Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

100% vegan and organic

COAs available on website

High potency

Commitment to sustainability

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Not available in stores, only through the Exhale Wellness website

Customer Reviews

Reviews we saw stated the gummies gave a relaxed high and that they tasted great. Customers also loved how quickly they produced the promised high, and because of the higher percentage of THC in them, the jars lasted for longer than other gummies. The customer experience and support were also said to be pretty stellar, with their 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all orders.

Summary

Overall, we were pretty happy with what Exhale Wellness offered. We will keep an eye out on any future reviews they might get, but for now, we would recommend Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 THC gummies if you are looking for a high delta-8 content and decent sized jars of gummies that will last you for a while.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Deals

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 Gummies with Unique Flavors

Brand Overview

Overall, BudPop advocates for creating safe alternatives to dangerous drugs and providing customers with great experiences through the use of delta-8 THC. They are ready to revolutionize the cannabis industry.

The company is led by hemp professionals and backed by science, so you can trust that the people at BudPop know what they are talking about when it comes to THC. Collectively, their professionals have 30 years of hemp plant growing experience between them.

We were also impressed at how honest and transparent their product descriptions and website are. Overall, we think BudPop could be the new #1 brand in the THC scene, but we are waiting for the chance to test more products from them and see more customer reviews.

Features

BudPop’s delta-8 gummies come in three flavors — Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Blue Dream Berry. Their jars have 625mg of delta-8 total, with each gummy containing 25mg of delta-8.

Their products are all lab tested by third parties, with Certificates of Analysis available online for your peace of mind. The gummies are also vegan and non-GMO and are advertised as organically grown.

The gummies have a shelf-life of 12 months and are recommended to be refrigerated in-between uses.

In addition, BudPop offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and their products are tested in third-party laboratories, meaning they have been deemed safe for consumption and purchase. Even better, they made clear that none of their products are tested on animals, showing a further commitment to sustainability.

Pros

Attractive packaging

Unique, great tasting flavors

Made by professionals and quality checked at every stage

Accessible customer service via phone, email, and chat

30-day money-back guarantee

Sustainable and locally farmed hemp

Free shipping on all U.S. orders

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Reviews

Reviewers loved that the gummies let them relax after a stressful day. They did not make them too sleepy, so they could still do their other hobbies. Buyers also said that the shipping was fast, and customer support was helpful and friendly. Some people said the jar was a little hard to open, but that was about the only negative we could see.

BudPop’s website is easy to navigate, making it easy to buy from them. Customers were also easily able to see the company’s mission statement and lab reports.

Summary

What BudPop is doing with their products is exciting, and they are definitely a brand to keep an eye on. We loved that they offered flavors unlike any other THC seller, and how easy the process of buying from them was, largely thanks to their fantastic customer service. They are carving a unique niche for themselves, and we are excited to see what they do in the future with their products.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Deals

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Most Reputable Delta-8 THC Gummy Brand

Brand Overview

Hollyweed is a popular brand that has been featured in magazines and high-profile blogs. As soon as you enter their website, you can see the quality and status of this brand, and it is all deserved. Hollyweed has a background in medical cannabinoids and uses their experience to promote wellness, spirituality, and emotional well-being with their products.

They are the go-to for people wanting to get into delta-8 THC, as you can be assured of their quality. Their products are vegan, third-party lab tested, and they have a huge array of goods, from vape cartridges to soft gels and, of course, gummies.

Features

Hollyweed CBD’s delta-8 gummies come in two main types — cubes and regular gummies. Their sizes range from 750mg to 1,500mg packs, and the individual gummies can be 25mg or 50mg in potency.

Both variations of gummies come in a variety of fruity flavors, with the gummy cubes coming in Elderberry, Blueberry, Kiwi, Guava, and Strawberry flavors. Each pack contains 30 gummies.

Hollyweed CBD provides a lot of information for customers on their webpage, which allows you to make an informed purchase decision. Among these, they list some of the organic ingredients in their gummies, including pectin, organic cane sugar, and natural flavors.

Pros

Easy to navigate website

Variety of potencies

Great tasting

Vegan and organic

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Customer Reviews

People who purchased Hollyweed CBD’s products said they were great for before bed, as they made them sleepy even after only taking a small amount. This also meant the packs of gummies lasted for a pretty long time.

Customers were happy they could subscribe to the products, so they never ran out of their favorites. Overall, the gummies did a great job of promoting wellness, as customers said they relieved muscle soreness and fatigue. They also tasted great and even gave some a nostalgic feel when chewing on them due to a mix of the taste and texture.

Summary

Hollyweed’s gummies look and taste great, and they had one of the highest options for THC content per gummy. They are a respected brand and one that you might have been recommended before. The gummies are vegan, and the brand offers fast delivery and a money-back guarantee. So, you really cannot go wrong with choosing these gummies.

The only downside might be if you are looking for a specific flavor, or for all of your gummies to taste the same or similar. Hollyweed CBD only offers a mixed variety of flavors in their gummy packs.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD for the Best Deals

#4. Diamond CBD – Best Variety of THC Edibles in the Market

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD is a familiar name to THC enthusiasts, as they have been selling all kinds of CBD products for years now. They are a company that is focused on the research and development of CBD and related substances, so they give back to the community in the most valuable way, contributing knowledge. They value sustainability not just for the environment but in terms of social sustainability, as they pave the way for awareness and education about THC, CBD, and delta-8.

Features

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta Force Squares Gummies come in three sizes — 500mg, 1,000mg, and 4,000mg. There are a number of flavor varieties, which include Original, Blueberry, Watermelon, Mango, Island Mix, and Sunshine Mix.

Each gummy contains 20mg of delta-8, and their gummies are one part of their extensive Chill Plus line of products, which also includes vape cartridges and tinctures.

Diamond CBD also provides a full list of the ingredients contained in the gummies on their product page, so you can see exactly what you will be buying. Ingredients include cane sugar, coconut oil, hemp extract, and gelatin.

Pros

Large size jar up to 4,000mg

Research-driven company

Transparency about ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Safe CO2 extraction process used

Fun and exciting array of flavors offered

Express shipping option available

Cons

Pricier than other brands

Not vegan, as they contain gelatin

Customer Reviews

Customers who left reviews said the Diamond CBD gummies tasted great and were juicy. Those who suffered from stress or anxiety were relieved that the gummies helped with that, and they had a calming effect on nerves.

People also liked that every product came with educational information about CBD. They even had great effects on symptoms of arthritis, lupus, and fibromyalgia. Overall, many customers who left reviews of Diamond CBD were confident enough in the brand, its mission, and its products to be lifetime customers.

Summary

Unsurprisingly, Diamond CBD shows their commitment to CBD research best through the products they sell. They have an established community of happy and lifetime customers, and through purchasing their products, it is good to know you will be contributing to the bigger picture, which is research and understanding of delta-8 THC.

For all of this, you might be paying a premium price. However, we think it is more than worth it, as you are getting premium products. But as always, you should do your own research.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Deals

#5. 3Chi – Most Affordable Marijuana Gummies

Brand Overview

Last but not least, we have 3Chi’s delta-8 THC gummies. 3Chi has roots in science, as they were founded by a biochemist who pioneered research into the medicinal health benefits of cannabinoids. They are also known for being one of the front-runners in delta-8 research, being able to extract the compound from hemp. This means the THC in their products is some of the purest on the market.

They are a U.S.-based company, and their hemp source is from local farmers. All of their products are also tested by the finest third-party labs. It is especially interesting that they can manage all of this while having the lowest starting price point of all of the products we reviewed for this guide.

Features

3Chi sells two sizes of gummy packs, an 8-pack with 200mg and a 16-pack with 400mg. In these, each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8. Also, the gummies contain pectin, meaning they are vegan-friendly. You can choose between flavors of Watermelon and Black Raspberry, both of which are gluten-free.

3Chi’s gummies are fairly organic and contain mostly natural colorings. They also contain 100% natural hemp extract, but no more than 0.3% of delta-9, making them perfectly legal. In fact, 3Chi was the first brand to sell legal THC products in America.

The gummies are recommended to be refrigerated when not in use.

Pros

Vegan-friendly and organic

Pure hemp extract

Strong delta-8 THC content

Smaller sizes of jars available

Cheaper price point

Unique flavors

Fast delivery, usually one to four days

Cons

Because the packs are smaller, they do not last that long

Company does not have much-dedicated support

Some artificial ingredients included

Customer Reviews

Reviewers said the gummies were effective and acted quickly. However, some pointed out they did not last as long as they would expect. Regardless, most agreed the flavors tasted great and were able to cancel out the strong hemp taste. The gummies were reported to help with insomnia, aches, fatigue, and even anxiety and depression.

There were some concerns over the gummies being out of stock on regular occasions, but if anything, this proves how much people want to get their hands on them. If you are interested, we would recommend purchasing some now rather than later.

Summary

3Chi gummies come at a great price point and a smaller packet, meaning they are great if you want to test out THC gummies but not commit a large amount of money at once. Because the company has no phone or email line, if there are any issues with your order, then you might have difficulty getting through to someone. But, with how fast delivery was reported to be, we doubt this will deter many people.

Something else is that it does not seem as though 3Chi ships internationally, meaning you can only access their THC gummies if you live in the U.S. So, while the actual products they offer are great and at an even better price, their delivery services leave a little to be desired.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Deals

How We Created This List of the Best THC Gummy & Weed Edibles

Before we get too carried away, we want to be as honest as possible with you with our reviews. There are so many new delta-8 THC products coming out, all of them unique, but some of them are not worth your time or, more importantly, your money.

Delta-8 THC brands have to be aware of the needs of their buyers, which are changing so rapidly. It is our job as reviewers and customers just like you to hold products up to the amazing quality they claim to have. Our review process involved researching the brands through the information they make available through their websites. However, we also went outside of that to social media and other websites.

So, we put the five brands we have featured and their products through their paces using the following methods:

We found brands that lab test their products before they are sold and made these results available. We looked through these reports to make sure they were reliable.

We researched social media for people’s experiences with the delta-8 THC brands and their products. We also looked at other third-party review websites for comments from real, verified buyers.

We sent out surveys to buyers on the most popular social media platforms and kept them anonymous so people could be as honest as possible with their opinion.

We looked at the brand’s website and judged its sustainability, accountability, transparency, and commitment. Where do their products come from? Do they treat their farmers fairly?

We got the products in our hands and tested them in day-to-day usage. We were looking for safety, taste, effectiveness, and above all, enjoyment. We took the opinions of the whole team into account to give a balanced picture of the products.

How to Consume Delta-8 THC Gummies Safely

If you are new to delta-8 THC, it is important to know the facts and how to stay safe when consuming them. Here are our top tips for what to look out for when buying delta-8 THC products and how to get the most out of them. Remember, every product is different, so for the most up-to-date information, always check the brands’ websites.

Follow the Brand Instructions

Most products will tell you how many gummies you should take and how often. This will be available on the product webpage, as well as physically on the product’s label. The standard recommendation is to take half of a gummy every 6 hours. You should also store the packet correctly, the recommendation of which will vary. So, always read the label.

Be Aware of When and Where You Use THC

Any product with THC in it should be consumed as a way to relax and unwind, such as before going to bed. Under no circumstances should you drive or operate machinery when under the influence of THC. This is because your motor skills and function can be impaired, making it dangerous for yourself and other people.

It is also worth remembering that in 11 states, delta-8 THC products are not legal. So, check your government legislation for details on whether you can consume THC products, how much, and how often in your state.

Do Not Consume with Other Medications

While highly researched, cannabinoids contain chemicals that may interact with other substances in unknown ways. Do not take anything with CBD, THC, or delta-8 in it if you are taking prescribed medication orally. This is because these products are designed to work through the digestive system and break down there to have an effect. You should also not take different types of delta-8 products from different brands within a short timeframe.

Start Slow

Most delta-8 THC gummies and edibles take a while to take effect, depending on the dose. If you do not feel anything at first, do not consume more. Instead, wait at least one hour to start feeling the effects. If after this point nothing has happened, then you can safely consume more. But as before, only take one dose at a time. Sometimes, it can take as long as 90 minutes for the delta-8 to take effect, depending on your own body and the type of product you use.

Do Your Research

When buying delta-8 THC gummies, you should know if they are for you before you buy. If you have any serious medical conditions that may be affected by cannabinoids, such as schizophrenia or pregnancy, you should not consume delta-8 THC gummies.

Even if you do not have any of these conditions, you should look at the ingredients, brand statements, reputability, sustainability, and other factors of what you are purchasing. Only buy from reputable sources that have their COAs available, and do not buy anything you do not feel comfortable with.

Buyer’s Guide: The Best Delta-8 THC Products for Beginners

We have put the products we have reviewed here through lengthy selection and testing processes, but the average buyer is ont going to have the time for that. Especially for beginners who have never bought delta-8 THC before, it is hard to tell what a good deal is and what could be very unsafe. When you are looking for delta-8 products, here are the main things you should consider.

Quality

Quality is something you should make a judgment on after considering all other factors of a delta-8 THC product. When buying online, it may be difficult to tell if what you are going to receive is genuine, which is why it is important to make an informed decision based on other factors. Ultimately though, follow your gut feeling, and if something seems off, do not buy it.

When you buy a product and get it in your hands, look for signs of wear and tear, and look at the edibles themselves. Most companies offer a free return period, where you can get a full refund. Make sure to tell them why you are returning it so they can fix what went wrong for future customers.

Reputation

If a brand and its products are worth talking about, people will talk about them. Look through social media, third-party websites, forums, and even talk to people you know in real life who might use delta-8 products. If it is a brand nobody has heard of or has spoken about, be wary about giving them your money.

Lab Testing

Brands have to lab test their delta-8 products to ensure they are safe for consumption. They should also make the results of these tests available to buyers. If there is no sign of either of these things, avoid both the brand and its products. You will want to look for lab reports and COAs, and you might also want to see if a brand tests their products on animals or not, especially if they otherwise say they are vegan.

Ingredients

This is a lot harder to see when buying online, but a sign of a good brand is one that makes their product ingredients available on the product page. Do not purchase delta-8 THC products that contain synthetic ingredients, as these can be very dangerous and unpredictable. You also should not buy anything containing over 0.3% of delta-9, as that is the legal limit products can contain. Purchasing and possessing delta-8 THC products containing amounts over this can get you into some serious legal trouble.

Reviews

Good companies will make all of their product reviews available, even the bad ones. Be wary of delta-8 gummies and products where the reviews have no comments, as these may be fake. Also, look for reviews on websites that are unaffiliated with the brand, such as social media and third-party websites.

Price

Be aware of delta-8 products that may cost too much for little. You should shop around, compare products and sizes, and try to see where you can get the best quality for the price you are willing to pay. On the other hand, any delta-8 product that seems super cheap should be treated with suspicion. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Varieties

It is definitely possible to be ‘spoiled for choice,’ especially when it comes to delta-8 THC gummies. Brands have a lot of different strengths and flavors available, but luckily, they will often explain and clarify things further in a detailed product description. If not, then look out for customer reviews and third-party opinions about which variety is the best and how you can get the most value for money from the delta-8 THC products you buy.

Sustainability

Every type of farming, especially hemp farming, has to be done as sustainably as possible. This has to take effect on every part of the product’s lifecycle, from manufacturing to its packaging. Look out for brands that have links to local farmers and that give them a voice in how their products are used and sold. Additionally, recyclable packaging is always a bonus, too. Depending on the company, you may also be able to find a statement on their efforts to reduce their emissions and otherwise become more conscious of the environment.

Finally, even if your diet does not match, you might want to look for delta-8 THC products and gummies that are vegan. Even something as simple as substituting gelatin for pectin drastically decreases the product’s carbon footprint.

FAQs: Delta-8 THC Gummies

Q1. What Is THC?

THC is another word for delta-9 and is one of the chemicals in cannabinoids that give you the ‘high’ present in a lot of products. Delta-8 THC is a further broken-down part of this and is not as strong as delta-9.

Q2. Are Delta-8 THC Gummies Harmful?

Delta-8 THC gummies are not harmful, provided they are made safely and tested correctly. This is why when purchasing products, you want to look for those that are lab tested with results displayed publicly. You should also follow the instructions on the package, such as storing the gummies correctly and not consuming too many at once.

Q3. Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

Delta-8 THC is legal in most states, with 11 being the exception. You should check your state laws specifically to see if delta-8 THC is legal where you are. However, no matter which state you reside in, for delta-8 THC to be legal, it needs to have 0.3% or less delta-9 content. You should look out for this number, and not purchase any delta-8 THC gummies or products with over 0.3% delta-9.

Q4. What Effect Can Delta-8 THC Have?

Much the same as CBD, delta-8 THC products produce a high, but it is much gentler and smoother than that of delta-9. Rather than any hallucinatory effects, you may feel calmer and sleepier. This is why the products are advertised to be great at relieving stress and allowing you to sleep easier.

Q5. How Long Does Delta-8 THC Take to Produce Effects?

This depends on the product, but in general, you should allow 30-45 minutes for the effect of delta-8 THC edibles to kick in. It will also depend on your own physiology, so this number is just a guideline. After consuming delta-8 gummies, the effects can then last for around 12 hours.

Q6. Why Are Delta-8 THC Gummies Better Than Other Types of THC?

Delta-8 THC gummies allow you to have a slow and relaxed high in a portable form of a sweet. They often taste just like regular gummies and not at all like cannabinoids. You can take one and forget about it, and then store them to use later.

Q7. Which Flavors of Delta-8 THC Gummies Are the Best?

That is something we cannot answer, as it depends on the flavors you like best, whether that is a juicy citrus taste or something more mellow like watermelon. Because delta-8 THC is derived from organic hemp, it has a very strong flavor on its own. This means you want a product that covers this with its own flavors.

Q8. How Do I Use Delta-8 THC Gummies?

For most delta-8 gummies, you will want to take half of a gummy for each dose. You can then find somewhere to relax, wait for it to take effect, and enjoy. You should only use one gummy every 6 hours, but bear in mind that some last as long as 12 hours. When not in use, store the packet according to instructions. Most often this means storing them in the fridge, but you may also be able to store them in a cupboard.

You should not use delta-8 THC gummies if you are going to be driving, operating heavy machinery, or doing anything that requires you to have full concentration and strong motor functions. It is probably not a good idea to take them before you go to school or work either, as delta-8 THC products can impair your focus and concentration. But for some people, delta-8 may help them focus better.

Q9. What Are the Benefits of Delta-8 THC Gummies?

For a lot of people, the main benefit of delta-8 THC is that it allows them to relax, usually after work or before bed. They can help with insomnia or nightmares and can reduce stress. Many people take delta-8 THC gummies to ease medical conditions such as arthritis, lupus, fibromyalgia, and more conditions that cause pain in muscles, joints, or the skin.

Delta-8 THC may also help the brain. Research has shown it is a neuroprotectant, which means it protects your brain cells. This is the opposite of a lot of drugs that are considered to be neurotoxic, meaning they can damage your brain and brain cells when used over a long period of time. Delta-8 THC may protect your brain, which may in turn aid with long-term memory and preserve memory in those who suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s, or similar conditions of the brain.

Q10. Is Delta-8 THC Used Medically?

Yes. Much research is being done into exactly how delta-8 THC can benefit us, and as with everything that has medical benefits, its effects will vary from person to person. You might be surprised to know, however, that delta-8 THC has already been used for various medical purposes, such as to relieve nausea in cancer patients.

Some of the most common uses of delta-8 THC involve mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Delta-8 THC is effective in easing the symptoms of these because it is a relaxant. It may calm you down and reduce symptoms such as agitation, flashbacks, and nightmares. However, more research needs to be conducted to verify these claims and see the full potential of this cannabinoid.

Concluding Thoughts: Which Are the Best Delta-8 THC Gummies to Buy?

We hope you found this guide to the best delta-8 THC gummies useful and helpful. Delta-8 gummies can be the best option for beginners because of how accessible they are and how many varieties of brands and products there are.

Always bear in mind your own safety when using the best delta-8 THC gummies and products. It is always best to consult with your doctor or physician before using these products.

The brands we have recommended and tested are as safe as possible, but you should always do what is best for you and your body when taking any kind of edible. That is why we recommend brands like Exhale Wellness and BudPop because of their high-quality products. The most important things to keep in mind are:

Do your research.

Consult your GP before using any products.

Store products as recommended.

Check the delta-9 content of what you buy.

Have fun and stay safe.

Good luck!