Best Whole House Water Filters Systems of 2022

Water is essential for human life. Without it, there is no life — simple as that. Yet, there are tens of millions of people just in the U.S. drinking unsafe water, contaminated with all kinds of pollutants that are harmful to human health.

In this day and age, people consuming unsafe water is unacceptable, and still, that is the reality of many. But, not all hope is lost, as there are special water filtration systems on the market that are able to clean your water and rid it of all of those harmful contaminants.

Most whole house filters alleviate these problems by filtering all of the water entering your home before reaching any pipes or taps. More and more people are buying whole house water filters, even those with safe drinkable water, as they like to err on the side of caution. If you are one of those people, read on, and find out which filters are the best on today’s market.

Best Whole House Waters Filters on the Market

#1. SpringWell CF1: Overall Best Whole House Water Filter

Take note of the SpringWell system if you are searching for a certified whole house water filter that decreases high levels of hazardous chemicals. This whole house water filter is considered one of the top industry-leading options available.

The million-gallon whole-house water filtration system from SpringWell is fantastic. The company’s patented ActivFlo filtration and upflow design maximizes interaction between water and filtration particles, resulting in improved pollutant removal. Water tastes just like premium bottled water but at a fraction of the price.

It has a million-gallon water capacity, so you will never run out of water for your everyday needs. The SpringWell whole-house filtration system removes chlorine, PFOA, acids, herbicides, pesticides, and other toxins. It is appropriate for your needs because it is simple to install and requires little upkeep. If you use city water, the SpringWell whole house water filter system is a great option.

The SpringWell filtration system cleanses all of the water that enters your home, making it safer to use for cooking. It uses a four-stage filtering system to ensure your water is free from hazardous or undesired impurities. You can also buy new filters every six to nine months to replace the ones that have worn out.

This filtration system is built in the United States, and it includes a 6-month money-back guarantee and a lifetime warranty on the valves and tanks. You can install the SpringWell whole house water filter system yourself if you are skilled with plumbing.

Features

Flow Rate

The flow rate of a filter indicates how quickly it processes water, and water pressure at the tap is reduced when systems produce only a few gallons per minute. SpringWell filters are sized according to the number of bathrooms in your home, ensuring there is no loss of flow even when numerous taps are in use. For 1–3 bathroom homes, the CF1 has a flow rate of 9 GMP.

Design and Installation

All of SpringWell’s filtration systems are manufactured and assembled in the United States, and the materials used are of the highest quality and have been independently certified.

Kits are easy to assemble and include everything you will need for a regular installation. Phone support is accessible, and there is an instructional video available online.

The Easy Installation Kit removes the need for most common plumbing components and is designed to be installed near your home’s main water inlet, where tight or uneven locations can be a struggle. Generally, it is a half-day of work for a plumber.

Micron Rating

Depending on the impurities they are trying to remove, water filters employ a variety of filtration technologies. Some are mechanical, requiring water to be forced through minuscule pores with diameters estimated in microns.

Some pollutants are rendered harmless by reacting with them, while others attract contaminants like a magnet, thereby trapping them.

This SpringWell model will not make water biologically safe to drink because bacteria and microorganisms smaller than 5 microns are unaffected by KDF or carbon filtration. Consider adding the optional UV filter if you have a well or are concerned about water safety during natural catastrophes.

Pros

Lifetime warranty

Helps eliminate 99.6% of the germs found in water

6-month money-back guarantee

High quality

Protects your plumbing

Long-lasting due to the stainless steel

Requires no electricity to work

Cons

You will need to change the filter after six or nine months

On the expensive side

Customer Experience

The SpringWell filter is one of the top value-for-money systems, earning its spot as one of the best whole house water filter systems overall, according to overwhelmingly positive customer reviews. SpringWell has a 4.6+ overall rating as well.

The customers also like that they have the option to install it themselves or have a professional do it. And if that does not convince you, then know the filtration system comes with a lifetime warranty and an impressive 6-month money-back guarantee. So, if you are dissatisfied with the performance of the SpringWell filter, you can always get your money back.

#2. SpringWell WS1: Budget-Friendly Water Filtration System

This SpringWell whole house well water filtration system can fill thousands of bottles with premium-quality water at a fraction of the cost and with none of the trouble. Components are safety-certified and built to last by a reputable company.

This whole house water filter is a great way to cleanse water from your private well, and it incorporates some of the most cutting-edge water filtration technologies.

Iron, manganese, and other pollutants can be found in many private wells. But, the oxidizing filter from SpringWell is a one-tank device that eliminates iron, sulfur, and manganese. It removes roughly 8 parts per million of hydrogen sulfide, 7 parts per million of iron, and 1 part per million of manganese.

The system works automatically, or you can control it with your smartphone. The Bluetooth-enabled digital head is built to last. Unlike older systems, compressed air is released gradually, resulting in a whisper-quiet operation. Backwashing can be adjusted to save thousands of gallons per year if you reside in a drought-prone location.

This well water filter system improves the flavor and color of the water in addition to purifying it. It also provides water to your home without lowering the water pressure, and it takes little to no upkeep. A limited lifetime warranty and a satisfaction guarantee are included with all SpringWell water filtering systems.

Features

Flow Rate and GPM

You measure the flow rate in gallons per minute, and it indicates how quickly water passes through it. When numerous taps are open, certain models slow the flow so much that there is a discernible pressure loss.

For example, showering and flushing the toilet consume an average of 2-3 gallons every minute. When you multiply your usage requirements by the number of bathrooms in your home, you will find that most filters cannot meet your needs at any one moment.

SpringWell water filtration systems are designed to ensure a steady stream of water. While similar models have flow rates of 6-8 GPM, the WS1 system has a flow rate of 12 GMP.

Design

SpringWell’s filters are all designed and assembled in the United States, and all components have been independently tested from the tank to the electronic control valve and are built of the highest-quality materials for long-term use.

The SpringWell filtering system takes up roughly two square feet of floor area and needs to be close to a drain. The contaminants are oxidized in an air pocket at the top of a single tank, then driven to the bottom, where they are contained by sand until a backwash cycle flushes them out of your home.

Installation

The electronic head requires a power source, and filters are built into the main water inlet in your home, which is usually in the basement. Because pipe cutting is necessary, familiarity with plumbing and household tools is required for DIY installs.

SpringWell designed its system to be simple to set up, and they back it up with an online instructional video and technical support. The directions are quite straightforward. But if you are not feeling confident in your abilities, you can always leave the installation to the professionals.

Pros

Environmentally-friendly filtration system

Effectively removes contaminants

Removes bad odor from the water

Bluetooth connectivity

6-month money-back guarantee

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Expensive

Customer Experience

The SpringWell water system has a lot of positive feedback from satisfied customers, leaving raving reviews. Also, SpringWell is dedicated to assisting consumers with their water quality concerns.

Representatives from customer service and technical support are available to answer questions and assist you in selecting the appropriate filter for your home’s specific requirements.

The solid-state electronic head is guaranteed for five years, while the majority of the parts have a limited lifetime warranty. And if you return it within six months, you will get your money back.

#3. SoftPro Catalytic Carbon Filter: Water Filtration System for Home with High Flow Rate

The SoftPro 5-year water filtration system is a low-maintenance whole house carbon filter that can filter 600,000 to 1,000,000 gallons of water for five years. This is another whole-house water filtration system that could be installed in your home to remove toxins from your drinking water.

The SoftPro Carbon Filter is available in various sizes to accommodate the number of bathrooms in your home, and it uses a catalytic carbon filter to remove chloramines, VOCs, chlorine, and other pollutants.

Chemicals are not used in the process, it can filter out 99% of toxins and over 1,000 pollutants from your water source.

Catalytic carbon is used in this whole house filtration system to remove chlorine and chloramines and pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from water. It works by trapping these dangerous contaminants in the filter medium using the adsorption mechanism, preventing them from passing through with the smaller water particles.

Aside from the catalytic carbon filter, the SoftPro 5-year whole-home filter also includes a KDF sponge composed of high-purity copper and zinc that uses oxidation and reduction to remove heavy metals.

Features

Catalytic Backwashing

The SoftPro catalytic backwashing activated carbon filter eliminates impurities and lowers chlorine levels. Because it backwashes without salt or chemicals, the SoftPro carbon filter eliminates odors and tastes that water softeners cannot.

The water treatment approach is a novel technology in which catalytic carbon, a special type of activated carbon, is responsible for a chemical reaction on the carbon’s surface that allows chlorine and chloramine to be removed. The filter tank and activated catalytic carbon media are the system’s key components.

GAC Filter

When water runs through the GAC filter, which stands for granulated activated carbon, it captures pollutants that are dissolved in it. The technology removes oxidized iron particles and silt. Nonetheless, the overall mineral content is preserved.

Installation

This system is simple to set up at your home’s point of use. So, if you think you may be able to install the SoftPro Carbon Filter on your own, then by all means, do so. Plus, it comes with an instructional guide in the package, which further eases the installation process.

But if you think you will be unable, it is better to call someone with plumbing knowledge. It is better to leave the work to the professionals than to make a mistake that could potentially cost you a lot to fix.

Pros

Cost-effective due to the high flow rate

Great at removing chlorine and other chemicals

More affordable than other filtration systems on the market

High storage capacity

Does not require electricity

Improves odor and taste

Easy to maintain

Cons

Filter is not suitable for well water

May need to use a water softener with the filter

Customer Experience

The SoftPro Carbon Filter, from what we have seen, enjoys a lot of positive feedback from its customers. This comes as no surprise, as the filter is cost-effective and requires no electricity to run, meaning you will not need to pay high electric bills every month.

The product comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a significant feature. Another advantage or flexibility is the ability to pay in four interest-free payments rather than paying the entire amount up front.

The company collaborated with a non-profit group to help alter the water in countries where access to clean water is scarce.

#4. Aquasana Rhino: Premium-Quality Whole House Well Water Filter System

This Aquasana Rhino Whole House Water Filter is a 2-in-1 water filter and conditioner for consumers who want to filter and soften their water. The system purifies water at the point of entrance into a residence, changing the ionic charge of hardness-causing ions and filtering out dangerous contaminants before they enter the plumbing system.

The Aquasana whole home filter and conditioner, which includes carbon and KDF filtration media and scale control media, is particularly excellent in removing chlorine and sediment from drinking water.

This Aquasana filtering system is high-performance equipment that is also long-lasting. You can get clean, good-tasting water for up to one million gallons, which is roughly ten years. Of course, this is dependent on how you want to use it.

Aquasana uses cutting-edge SCM salt-free technology to act as a water softener, keeping pipes in good shape for extended periods and preventing scale build-up. Heavy metals like mercury and lead, organic compounds like pesticides, VOCs, herbicides, and other industrial solvents are among the toxins removed by the Aquasana whole house water filter.

The clever design of the Aquasana Rhino means water has more time to touch the media, ensuring improved performance and preventing clogging. And the company also offers a 90-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out and see if it is the right filter for you.

Features

Pro-Grade Install Kit

The pro-grade install kit includes updated components, which include items such as pre-filters, post-filters, shut-off valves, and bend supports for decreasing organic particles and sediments and enabling filter changes and brass fittings that are reasonably easy to install and maintain. For improved system performance, the pro-grade install kit is a highly recommended optional feature.

Installation and Management

Because you will need some basic plumbing abilities to connect the Aquasana whole house filter to your main water line, you might find installation a little out of your depth. Although instructions for DIY installation are supplied along with online tutorial videos, many customers choose to have the job done by a professional plumber.

The Aqusana whole house filter is quite simple to maintain, as there is no salt to replenish and no tanks to empty. To keep your flow rate where it should be, all you have to do is remember to change the filters every three months. Keep in mind filter changes are not optional. The longer you wait to change a filter, the more clogged it will become, which will eventually lead to not filtering your water completely.

Salt-Free Filter

Unlike salt-based water softeners, the Aquasana Rhino’s technology does not demineralize your water, allowing you to keep the alkaline flavor of your drinking water. It also does not add salt to your water, so it is safe for those on low-sodium diets to use.

The fact you will have a filter to remove sediment from your water in addition to the saltless softener is, of course, a significant selling point of this system. Pesticides, herbicides, rust, silt, water-soluble metals, and industrial metals are all said to be removed by the Rhino water filter.

Pros

Salt-free water filter

Removes up to 97% chlorine

Provides moisture needed for your hair and skin

Can purify water for up to a million gallons

Cost-effective water filter

Clean taste without unpleasant odor

90-days satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

The filter needs to be changed often

May require some professional tools for installation

Customer Experience

Many customers like that the filter is salt-free, as most water filters on the market are not. This has garnered them a slew of positive customer reviews. Furthermore, customers like that the Aquasana whole house water filter system removes up to 97% of contaminants, making their water safe to drink, shower with, and use in other ways.

It improves the taste of the water without lowering the pressure. If you have any issues with the filter, there is a 90-day money-back guarantee, plus the company offers a 6-year warranty.

#5. Pelican Carbon Series: Best Value Whole House Water Filtration System

Pelican Water Systems is a Florida-based company founded in 2007. Water softeners, UV filters, RO filters, and shower head filters are among the products available from the company. If you are searching for something a little more unique than typical pitcher filters, Pelican is likely to have it.

Water filters and softeners from Pelican Water are noted for their high quality. The company’s sophisticated solutions are thought to be cost-efficient, environmentally-friendly, and successful at removing contaminants from water.

The Pelican Premium whole house water filter is available in various sizes to accommodate the number of bathrooms in your home. There is the PC600, for example, which can deliver water to one to three bathrooms. The PC1000, on the other hand, can provide for four to six bathrooms. This one has a filtration capacity of 1,000,000 gallons.

The whole house filtration system is certified by NSF/ANSI 42 and 61 to remove aesthetic impurities like chlorine taste and smell and ensure no lead or heavy metals are introduced to the water.

The Pelican Carbon Series whole house water filter system is another name for it, and it is simple to set up and takes little to no upkeep. The Pelican water system is also available in stainless steel, which is both attractive and durable. It employs an up-flow water filtration mechanism to reduce water waste to the greatest extent possible.

Features

Up-Flow Filtration System

The system’s excellent stainless-steel covering ensures its quality and endurance. Up-flow filtration is more effective than down-flow filtration in some other systems because changing media is easier and saves time and money. The up-flow system’s swirling motion allows more filter media contact with water, resulting in improved filtration and preventing channeling.

Four Stages Filtration Method

The initial step of the Pelican Water filtration system is a 5-micron pre-filter system, which eliminates silt, sand, debris, and sediment as small as 5 microns. To filter pesticides, chlorine, herbicides, chloramines, industrial solvents, and medicines, the next two steps, stages two and three, use activated carbon based on a catalytic coconut shell. Finally, a proprietary copper and zinc oxidation media is used in step five. Its four-stage filtering procedure ensures all water outlets in your home are clean and suitable for regular use.

Benefits

The carbon series filtration tank has a large diameter and can carry a lot of filtration media, which helps to improve the filter’s effectiveness and extend its lifespan. This water filtration system’s carbon media only needs to be replaced every 5 years or every 600,000 gallons of water, making it one of the lowest maintenance solutions on the market. The system should provide you with quick drinking water, shower water, and water for your appliances at a flow rate of up to 8 GPM.

Pros

Certified water filters

Four-stage filtration system

Removes up to 97% of chlorine

Good capacity

Requires minimal maintenance

Does not need electricity to run

Many parts, including the tank, have a lifetime warranty

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not filter iron and fluoride

May need professional help with installing the filter

Customer Experience

The Pelican whole house premium filter has the advantage of being installed inside or outdoors, which means that if you do not have enough space inside, it will not be an issue. Installation is simple, and it comes with everything you need to get started, including a bypass valve and fittings.

This product’s performance has been verified. It has a high capacity, requires little maintenance, has a lifetime warranty on some parts, and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, you can count on receiving clean, better-tasting water. Appliances are also safeguarded, and the system ensures that no water is wasted.

What You Need to Know When Looking for Whole House Water Filters

When looking to buy a product, especially one like a filtration system, you need to be extremely careful. It is important to conduct thorough research and know its benefits and if there are any downsides.

As a result, various criteria influence the type of whole-house filtration system that should be purchased. Take into consideration your home’s water usage needs. Also, consider the results of the home water testing kit, as this identifies the particle size we want to avoid.

Plus, always remember to check how long the filtration system you are looking at will last you.

Consider the Water Flow

A variety of whole-house water filtration systems generate different amounts of water each minute. The metric that represents flow rate is GPM, or gallons per minute. This criterion is included in the system’s ratings for filtration systems.

The treatment system is designed to completely filter any contaminants that enter it through all of the house’s faucets. It would be best if you thought about the needs of your household, particularly during peak hours like mornings when everyone is getting ready for work or school.

Some products have a lower gallons per minute output. So, if that does not suit your large family, you should not purchase it. Smaller families, on the other hand, will profit from this type of filtering system. A minimum of 10 GPM is required for whole house filtration systems, regardless of the size of your family. This will ensure the water supply is uninterrupted and that the water pressure does not change.

Consumption

If your household’s use is excessive, picking a less expensive filter is a terrible choice because you will have to replace it frequently. This results in higher costs than acquiring a slightly more expensive item that lasts a bit longer. Choose a filter that best suits your consumption requirements. Before buying a filter, think about how much water you will use and how long the filter will last. Continuously using the same filter for an extended period of time might cause clogging, lowering the water quality.

Microns

On filters, the micron rating is specified. The results of your water test will help you determine what micron rating you will require. Most filters have a micron rating of one to five microns or a series of filters that screen out progressively until it reaches sub-micron levels. This means that five-micron particles are removed first, then one-micron particles, and so on, until the water is pure.

Filters that can screen out contaminants as small as 0.35 microns are pretty costly and may not be required in most cases. This element is even more important in the case of well water because municipal water is filtered before being distributed, whereas well water requires additional purification and treatment.

Footprint and System Type

Whole house water filters are no better or worse than point-of-use systems at removing impurities. They simply have a higher capacity, making them more convenient for large-scale use. The most crucial step is to analyze your water and select a system that reliably removes the contaminants that are specific to your source.

However, you should think about the system’s footprint as well. Whole house filters are often larger than under-sink filters and must be installed near the point where water enters your home. Before purchasing, carefully measure the installation area and compare the dimensions of the filter.

Durability

Another crucial element is how long the water filter system you wish to buy will last. How long do you think it will last? How often should the filters be changed? You do not want to waste a lot of money on a water filter that will not last very long. A decent water filtration system should last around five years before it needs to be replaced.

It would be best if you also looked at how often the filters in the filter system will need to be replaced. We recommend you estimate how often you will need to change the filters in the water filter system you want to buy. Filters that are not changed as regularly as they should be can taint the water even more.

Warranty

A solid warranty is necessary regardless of the sort of whole house filter you choose. If a system has a 5-year warranty, it means the manufacturer expects it to last at least that long and is willing to provide replacement parts if something goes wrong.

This is comforting to customers because it implies you are covered if your filter suffers damage or flaws as a result of anything you did not do.

For whole house water filtration systems, lifetime warranties are usually the best option. This means you will be covered for the system’s entire lifespan, which might be anywhere from one year to ten years or more. Before making a purchase, always read the warranty’s terms carefully.

How to Install a Water Filter

If you have done any DIY projects before, you will find the installation process to be straightforward. If you are not big on DIY projects, though, make sure to get professional assistance. The installation process is not complex, and all that is required is some prior experience with similar chores or any DIY projects involving home repairs. Below, you can read step by step how to install your water filter.

Drain the Pipes

To begin, make sure the main water supply has been shut off. You must drain the system after turning it off. Choose a location that is ideal for installing the filter. Since it must be replaced frequently, it should be kept in a convenient area.

Cut the Pipe

Now, you need to cut the pipe where you have marked it.

Insert the Fittings

The instructions manual should guide the following procedures, including installing the compression nut and brass or plastic fittings. On the fittings, Teflon tape must be applied. It is critical to make sure the filter’s ports are pointing in the right direction when it is installed. Both the “in” and “out” ports should face the same way.

Turn the Water Back On

The main water supply should be switched on, and the filter’s inlet valve should be turned off. Check to see if there are any leaks at this point. After that, open the inflow valve. Then check to see if any leaks exist.

Change the Filter Frequently

When changing filters, make careful to turn off the inlet valve and remove the cartridge filter with the wrench provided, as it is meant for that purpose. The filters should be changed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is a whole house filter?

A whole house water filter, often known as a point-of-entry tap, is a system installed where your main water line enters your home. It can help eliminate chlorine, iron, sulfur, and other contaminants from your water.

Thanks to whole house water filters, the water in every tap in your home is cleaner. This means you may use filtered water throughout your home to wash dishes, make a coffee, shower, do laundry, and brush your teeth.

Q2. How does a whole house water filter work?

Through multi-stage filtration procedures, water filters function by eliminating dirt, sediment, grime, and other dangerous impurities from your water. Filters with granular activated carbon (GAC), deionizing resin, activated carbon block filter, and even coconut shell carbon filter are included.

These filters will eliminate the majority of dangerous compounds produced by water contaminants, leaving even the most polluted municipal water free of toxins. Post-filters remove any sediments that pass through all of the filters above. As a result, you will not have to worry about any residues remaining.

Q3. Why should you choose a whole house filter instead of a kitchen filter?

Your decision is solely a matter of personal preference. A whole home water filter provides all of the advantages of a kitchen sink filter, plus a few additional. You will not be exposed to harmful chlorine vapors while showering since whole house water filters filter out chemicals at the point of entry (POE), where water enters your home.

Some whole house water filters may remove iron from the water, preventing rust from accumulating in your home’s appliances. These are all fantastic advantages, but if all you want is clean drinking water from your well or municipal source, one of the best whole house water filters is not necessary.

Q4. How long does a filter last?

Filters have a limited filtering capacity, which means they can only remove a certain number of impurities before the filtration medium wears out or the mechanical filters fail. It is necessary to change filters regularly, but it is not cheap.

The cost of cartridges has a big impact on the total cost of ownership of a filter. Sediment and carbon filters, on average, last 3–9 months, depending on the water quality. The more toxins they filter, the shorter their lifespan. Reverse osmosis membranes typically last 2–5 years, and extra-capacity filters last longer.

Maintenance is required at different periods for multi-stage systems that use more than one type of filtration. So, consider the cost of replacement filters when calculating the price of a filtration system.

Carbon and sediment cartridges that are not up to par are inexpensive, but they need to be replaced more frequently. Better filters are more expensive upfront, but they last longer and require less upkeep.

Conclusion

According to our research, these are the best whole house water filters on the market. They enjoy the trust of millions of people across the U.S. because they allow them to enjoy clean and contaminant-free water.

So, if you are still on the fence about using a filtration system in your house, hopefully our review has helped you make the right decision and buy one. The benefits are countless, provided you use it properly and take care of the filter.

Everyone deserves to have clean water to drink, which is why you should use the best for your family to provide them with a healthy way of living.