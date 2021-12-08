What Is Delta 8 THC? Top Places To Buy Delta 8 Products Online In 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Delta-8, the most recently legalized THC strain, has been the talk of the town ever since the government gave the green signal on its consumption.

If you thought the delta-8 rage was temporary, you are wrong. Considering the number of delta-8 brands investing and launching research projects around the delta-8 THC compound, it seems this variant is a solid winner and is here to make its mark.

If you are looking to try out the product yourself, look no further for a detailed guide. Keep scrolling to find exhaustive brand comparisons among the best delta-8 brands, a buying guide, and an FAQ section to answer your most burning queries.

Top 5 Picks For Best Delta-8 THC Brands [2022 Updated]

Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick For The Best Delta 8 Brands BudPop: Popular For Most Potent Hemp Products Hollyweed: Wide Variety of Delta 8 Products Diamond CBD: Premium Quality THC Products 3Chi: Best Value THC Brand

#1. Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick For The Best Delta 8 Brands

Brand Overview

Exhale Wellness aims to stand out with its focus on providing an all naturally derived product range. The company’s underlying value is to give consumers an alternative to traditional medicine — a philosophy we approve of wholeheartedly.

Delta-8 is an incredible compound and is a safe way to treat a variety of ailments. Exhale Wellness recognizes this potential of the new cannabinoid variant and is careful to ensure its products deliver natural goodness safely to consumers.

Features

The unique features of this number one brand can be best understood in light of the company’s cultivation processes. However, to avoid going into too many unnecessary technicalities, we will explain it concisely. Sourcing hemp from partner farms in Colorado, the company focuses extensively on researching to produce original delta-8 products.

Creating their own formulas for all types of products, they have perfected the art of balancing health benefits with a pleasant experience.

Users can expect their delta-8 products to be vegan, GMO-free, dairy-free, and organic. Also, the products are also free from artificial flavoring and coloring. Overall, Exhale Wellness takes immense pride in its product range, and it clearly shows why.

Another feature worth mentioning is the brand’s dedication to providing cruelty-free gummies. Most gummies are made from animal-based gelatin. However, Exhale Wellness focuses on formulating all of their gummies from pectin for a truly vegan product range. Also, you can expect free shipping on your orders.

Pros

Research intensive ethos

Regular product launches and improvements

Transparency via the availability of lab reports online

Wide variety of popular options such as gummies, vape liquids, pre-rolls

Specialized hemp products such as soft gels, tinctures, and concentrates available

Ethically-sourced ingredients

Third-party lab tested and certified

Excellent customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping available

Cons

Only available online

Customer Review

Authentic reviews about the delta-8 products can be easily found on the website. Consumers have plenty to say about their experiences, ranging from alleviating sciatica, anxiety, brain fog, and providing a pleasurable experience to the great customer service this brand has.

Exhale Wellness is a sure winner and a solid competitor with excellent customer service as well. Also, some users have reported excellent highs, meaning the brand is true to its claims of efficacy and potency.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Deals

#2. BudPop: Popular For Most Potent Hemp Products

Brand Overview

This brand stands out with its fun and playful imagery. As a hemp-based cannabinoid, delta-8 is about providing consumers a healthy, fulfilling and fun experience. This company capitalizes on this social use and aims to provide an enjoyable experience to clients through its products.

The owners of BudPop started in a relatable manner — they were looking to give people a good time. Delta-8 was the ideal answer since it is safe, healthy, and packs many benefits. These 20-something-year-old young professionals know what they are doing and are dedicated to providing you a great quality product.

So, if you are looking for a brand that gives you the fun experience of talking to that one cool aunt, BudPop is the place to go.

Although the company did not start out as a delta-8 seller, they have quickly incorporated this newly legalized cannabis variant into their product range. They have also been quite successful at it largely because of their USP of high quality.

Features

This is a company launched by young people for mainly young people, and it shows in how it conducts its business. The first thing one will notice on the BudPop online shop is the big, glaring 20% discount.

This is great news for young adults who are not quite established yet and are always looking for ways to have fun without breaking the bank. Buyers can expect to get a quality product at great pricing without having to pay too much.

BudPop goes by the philosophy of, “Here for a good time and a long time,” and we love how this single slogan sums up their emphasis on not only fun, but a healthy lifestyle as well. Overall, BudPop offers well-researched products that are healthy, safe, and beneficial for a variety of ailments.

In the spirit of this philosophy, you can expect the items to be vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.

Pros

Driving the competition in the delta-8 market

Extensive range of products

Helpful quiz to assist buyers in choosing

Featured in Forbes, Observer, and LA Weekly, among others

30-day money-back guarantee

Fast and free shipping

Cons

Only available on the official website

Customer Review

Customer reviews are mainly positive, with more than 80% of reviewers giving the company five stars. That is saying a lot, considering there is no dearth of delta-8 competitors. For this reason, BudPop’s products come on our list of top cannabinoid brands.

Purity is a major concern for the company since standardized testing is not available. However, reviews show that people have not had a problem with purity, and although the effects of the products are individualized, they are not unusual or unpleasant.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Deals

#3. Hollyweed: Wide Variety of Delta 8 Products

Brand Overview

Hollyweed came onto the scene in 2017 as a CBD company, and since then, it has made a name for itself in the cannabis industry and has hopped on the delta-8 train. With a goal to promote wellness in all individuals, Hollyweed strives to provide only the purest, best-quality products to their customers.

As a consumer, if you are looking for a brand that just does not just focus on products but also pays attention to equipping consumers with knowledge about cannabinoids, Hollyweed is the place to go. Focusing on educating their audience on how each product works and affects their system, this brand does not hold back in giving knowledge on the ‘Blog’ section of their website.

Features

Hollyweed offers premium-quality hemp-derived products, and it caters to most types of cannabinoid consumers with its wide delta-8 product range.

Their line includes delta-8 flowers, pre-rolls, carts, gummies, tinctures, soft gels, edibles, and disposable vape pens. So, as you can see, there really is something for everyone at Hollyweed.

In addition, their delta-8 flowers come in ten flavors, with classics like Northern Lights, Lifter, and Sour Diesel.

If you are not keen on smoking, then you can try Hollyweed’s delta-8 gummies, which come in a variety of potencies and fruity flavors.

Pros

Extensive delta-8 product range

Several flavors to select from

U.S.-sourced hemp plants

Organic and non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

Only available online

Customer Review

From the reveiws we found online about this brand, it is obvious the delta-8 products stand up to company claims and are thoroughly enjoyable. Moreover, people seem to be in love with the variety of options to choose from and the range of delicious, aromatic flavors available.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed for the Best Deals

#4. Diamond CBD: Premium Quality THC Products

Brand Overview

This brand offers delta-8 products in an exciting range. One can find all sorts of items ranging from delta-8 skincare creams to your usual gummies and vapes.

In addition, these guys craftily incorporate THC in various solvents for a truly diverse and versatile range. Derived from an all-natural hemp plant, the delta-8 distillate is an effective compound used for various applications.

The company’s innovation is driven by extensive research into CBD extracts. Committed to profiling all of the different THC variants and the distinct effects and experiences they give users, Diamond CBD has been greatly focused on this factor, and the product range displays it.

As a result, it is not surprising to find out that Diamond CBD is a market leader and owns some of the most popular products available.

Features

Are you a meticulous, detail-oriented person? Do you wish to know everything about your cannabinoid products down to every last detail? If this sounds like something you would be interested in, Diamond CBD will quench your thirst for product information.

It is not easy to categorize delta-8 products, but these guys have done it. The website sorts its items based on several filters such as strength, product type, mood, the active ingredient, etc. As a result, you do not have to depend on confusing product descriptions, which usually omit information.

With a website that is convenient to navigate and the fact they offer exactly what you are looking for, we believe this brand is a clear winner in terms of ease.

As a marker of its quality, the company obtains its cannabis isolates via the latest standardized method of CO2 extraction. This not only ensure the delta-8 variant is of supreme quality, but that it is also obtained more efficiently.

Pros

Hundreds of high-quality products

Dedicated to sustainability

Heavy focus on research

Natural and healthy alternative to traditional medicine

Transparency in ingredients

Regular discounts maintaining a solid price point

Generous 30-day refund policy

Fast shipping

Cons

Room for clarity in what the brand specialty is — buyers may get confused

Customer Review

The number of coupons and discounts offered makes it a little hard not to gather a loyal fan base. Reviews are usually raving about product affordability and quality, which is not surprising since it focuses heavily on scientific research to profile new compound types for its consumers. This investment is clearly paying off, as is apparent from the wide customer base.

As far as product experiences go, the brand manages to retain its buyers for the most part.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Deals

#5. 3Chi: Best Value THC Brand

Brand Overview

The company offers a range of CBD and delta-8 products, from recreational items such as delicious gummies and vapes to oils specifically formulated to ease pain.

A biochemist leads the company with more than a decade of experience in working in the lab and making and discovering new compounds. When delta-8 was legalized a couple of years ago, the company shifted its focus towards the compound to make a line of premium delta-8 products.

3Chi has been largely successful in its mission, considering how it has become a popular name among THC consumers. The company also greatly focuses on researching the hemp plant and profiling the different compounds extracted for a distinct product range.

Features

The most distinctive feature about 3Chi is that it relies on the hemp plant in its natural form. The plant is used as a starting point at the lab, where it is carefully tested, analyzed, and broken down so each compound can be extracted.

The biochemists at the lab then reconstruct these cannabinoid formulae under carefully monitored conditions. This step is crucial since it removes all margins of error or variations in the final product.

We love how dedicated the company is to providing potent cannabinoids. This dedication also guarantees that whatever you buy from their online shop is only of premium quality.

A feature that deserves special attention is that the company takes delta-8 seriously, which shows in their product testing. Since there is no standardized testing for the compound at the moment, 3Chi goes the extra mile by providing a testing result comparison of its delta-8 oils done at different labs.

Results on potency from these accredited third party labs are available on the 3Chi website for user satisfaction. The amount of exhaustive lab testing results this brand provides is unparalleled as of yet, and by this standard, 3Chi is for sure a strong contender, if not a winner.

Pros

Product testing and results available on the website

Testing results from multiple labs

Gummies are a popular favorite

Overcomes a lack of standardized testing

No undesirable side effects from its edibles

Products have been tested for pesticides, heavy metals, etc

Helpful blog to guide purchases available on the website

Several products offered

Cons

Falls short on shipping — some customers have faced late deliveries

Customer Review

Customer reviews are largely positive, with only one odd bad review. Most people seem to love the edible range the company has launched. A huge group of loyal customers already exists, and they will vouch for 3Chi’s reliability wholeheartedly.

Most customers have vouched for the medicinal properties of these products, and popular comments include improvement in migraines, chronic joint pain, and management of nervous symptoms.

⇒ Click Here to Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Deals

How Did We Select These Delta-8 Brands?

Curating a list of the top five delta-8 brands is no easy task. From the milieu of brands and companies available, each driving the competition to the next level, we stuck to stringent protocols to select only the best. Here is our checklist:

Customer Reviews

Nothing speaks like the first-hand experience. So, we carried out thorough review checks not just from a product website but also from third-party reviewing platforms to really get an idea of what people were saying.

Lab Testing Standards

Since no widely accepted delta-8 testing standards exist, it was all the more important to pay careful attention to how transparent a company is about its testing. Your health should be every brand’s priority. As a result, companies that did not pass lab testing checks were immediately taken off the list.

Pricing

Usually, you get what you pay for. However, due to the intense competition, many companies have recently decided to adjust their price point to provide customers an undeniable, all-round package.

Therefore, during our thorough research, we were also careful to take into account the price points of each of these companies and compare that with the value they were adding to their product.

Ingredients

The obvious next step after lab testing is to take a look at the ingredients. Products that are GMO-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and dairy-free were chosen. If the brand provides additional certifications, that means it is a strong contender.

Customer Facilitation

Another major check is how the business operates. Companies that do not facilitate customers by providing flexible shipping returns and exchange policies are usually marked off the list. After all, a good product is of no use if buyers cannot get it on time.

Individual Assessments

Our curated list passes through one last checkpoint, which is also arguably the toughest of all — a case-by-case analysis. Our team of cannabis aficionados put in their passion for the product and carried out individual assessments based on their extensive consumption experience.

Buying Guide: Best Delta 8 THC Brands/Products

Are you ready to embark on this interesting delta-8 journey? The first step is to understand the basics and all of the jargon surrounding delta-8 products. Once you have a solid understanding, the rest is going to become easy.

Delta-8, a type of THC, was legalized in 2018. Since then, a host of brands have popped up providing a whole range of consumables. Each company is attempting to stand out by providing you exactly what you want. But, what is it that you want? Worry not, as you will get to know that in this section.

First, what is THC? And what is CBD? You will often see these two words popping up side by side with little to no explanation given. THC is what gives all of the pleasant, buzz-like, pleasurable effects associated with hemp plant-derived products, while CBD is the non-intoxicating compound that actually may counteract the psychoactive effects of THC.

CBD and THC are usually present in a 1:1 ratio in most products unless mentioned by the manufacturer.

The next step is to understand how you would like to consume your delta-8 product. For example, if you are a smoker and love a good puff, a vape pen may be a good idea.

Several companies offer exciting flavors that will burst in your mouth and provide a unique experience. And if vapes are not your thing, you could always go for a good old joint. These come pre-rolled and are ideal for first-time buyers.

If you would like to ingest and then wait for the THC to hit, edibles are the safest bet. They come in a whole range, including gummies, cookies, and chocolates, among others. Alternatively, delta-8 THC tinctures are also available for quick ingestion and immediate effects.

Before you settle on the type of product you wish to buy, it is also important to consider your motivations. For example, if you are opting for the delta-8 strain, chances are you want a nice, manageable high without any side effects.

This psychoactive quality also makes the strain ideal for treating various ailments such as nausea, joint pain, headaches, other bodily pains, anxiety, and so on. With this information in mind, you may select your desirable brand and product type.

It is also good to keep in mind that not all brands target all age brackets. Although nothing will stop you from buying from a recreational brand at the age of 60, it is generally a good idea to purchase from a company actively working towards your age profile.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, are you ready for an exciting psychoactive experience?

FAQs: Delta-8 THC

Q. What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that has been legal in several states in the U.S. since 2018. The cannabinoids legalization comes through a loophole in the federal regulation but has been welcomed by many with open arms and enthusiasm.

Q. What Can I Expect from Delta-8 Consumption?

A variant of the more popular delta-9 compound, delta-8 has several similar properties. Upon ingestion, one can expect a similar peaceful high, euphoria, pain alleviation, reduced stress and anxiety, and so on. However, there are some differences as well, which make delta-8 quite popular with its users.

It is reported to improve users’ senses, sharpen focus, and remain in a calm state of mind. The psychoactive compound is also reported to assist peaceful slumber for a healthy and functional day ahead.

Lastly, you can also expect an improved appetite. Of course, you will not go crazy as one would after consuming marijuana. Rather, this is an improved and sustained appetite increase that is healthier than marijuana.

Q. Where Does Delta-8 Come From?

This compound is derived from the high quality hemp plant, to put it simply. However, not all delta-8 is extracted naturally. Instead, it can be synthesized in the lab and is relatively cheap to produce, explaining the boom in delta-8 products available on the market.

According to the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as delta-9 THC percentages are below 0.3%, anything goes — including delta-8. So, if you are consuming or planning to consume a product infused with the delta-8 THC, chances are it is derived from the hemp plant. However, it is still important to check what the manufacturer states about its sources.

Q. What Are Forms of Delta-8 That Are Safe for Consumption?

With no standard existing for check and balance of delta-8 products, some users have narrated bad experiences. This is most likely due to an unregulated concoction of compounds and intoxicants being sold under the label delta-8.

For this reason, it is extremely important to take a thorough look at the third party lab testing reports available on the brand’s website to ensure you are getting the right product in your system.

The most popular delta-8 products are edibles such as gummies and cookies, vape liquids, and dried flowers that can be rolled on your own. Oils and tinctures are also available. However, before purchase, it is highly recommended to buy from a reliable seller.

Q. Is Delta-8 Legal Everywhere?

Although delta-8 and several other organic hemp-based cannabinoids have been federally legal after the 2018 Farm Bill, the compound does not remain legal everywhere. Some U.S. states have actively banned this compound. So, before purchasing any delta-8 product, take a look at the list of states that have banned delta-8:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Kentucky

Idaho

Iowa

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

New York

North Dakota

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Q. What Are the Psychoactive Effects of Delta-8?

The first and foremost difference between delta-8 and delta-9, a more commonly consumed variant, is the tamed psychoactive effect. In simpler terms, you will not experience a world rocketing high after consuming any delta-8 products.

Instead, most users opt for delta-8 cannabinoids solely because of the milder effects, which are excellent for regular well-being.

You can expect to feel a gentle high without any bad side effects such as paranoia, anxiety, or panic. Apart from this, expect to be drowsy, have an uplifted mood, and have a little bit of hunger. Some uses of delta-8 also include relief from pain and nausea.

Q. What Is the Best Place to Buy Delta-8?

Items infused with this cannabinoid variant can be found very easily. Due to increasing popularity over online platforms, delta-8 products are being sold at convenience stores, gas pumps, local markets, and so on.

In addition, there are a host of online shops that boast a wide range of delta-8 products, from edibles to vape juices and tinctures. So, what is the best place to buy your favorite product? We would say a company outlet, online or physical, is a good idea.

Buying directly from the manufacturer means you get your questions answered by the source, get an original product, and give your feedback for actual product improvement.

However, it is worthwhile to mention that a lot of suspicious brands also exist. Your best bet would be to go for a store that is transparent about its ingredients and product lab tests.

Final Thoughts

Delta-8 is in all the rage at the moment. Several of these products are available now at places like gas stations for easy purchase. However, not all brands can be trusted.

We recommend users, first time or otherwise, stick to reputable brands like Exhale Wellness and other companies, including the top five mentioned here, for a safe and healthy experience.

So, kick start your well-being with this great alternative to traditional medicine today.

cancel confirm credit purchase