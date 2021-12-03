Delta 8: The Comprehensive Guide

O bserver Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

At this point, we’ve all heard about Delta 8, but how many people really understand what it is? Where can you even buy Delta 8? If you have questions about Delta 8, you’ve come to the right place!

Ever since the Farm Bill was passed in 2018, cannabis products have soared in popularity. In fact, it’s estimated that 25% of Americans now consume cannabis products. That equates to a staggering 56% increase in cannabis usage since 2018! Such incredible demand for these products has inspired manufacturers to delve deeper into the world of cannabis and offer a diverse array of formulations that utilize different types of cannabinoids such as Delta 8.

If you’re one of the many people who are interested in trying Delta 8 but are hesitant because you don’t know enough about it, then you’ve come to the right place! This article was designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of Delta 8 THC. We’ll help you understand exactly what D8 is, discuss how it’s made, and even introduce you to some of the most popular Delta 8 brands on the market. So, let’s get to know this incredible compound!

The Ever-Growing Popularity of Cannabis

The wellness community is constantly on the hunt for new and exciting ways to harness the power of nature, and nothing fits the bill quite like cannabis. People have been utilizing cannabis in various ways for an estimated 10,000 years! This plant has been embraced by all walks of life. From Princes and paupers to Doctors and teachers, it’s hard to find a class of people that don’t utilize this impressive plant. Even Queen Victoria used cannabis when that special time of the month came around!

Though this plant had been utilized for thousands of years, in the 1900s, the U.S government passed the Marihuana Tax Act. This essentially made the production of hemp financially unfeasible for the average farmer. In the 1970s, the Controlled Substances Act abolished the taxation approach to hemp and made it completely illegal to grow.

It wasn’t until 2018, that the production of industrial-grade hemp was legalized on a federal level by the Farm Bill. Now that industrial hemp is legal, cannabis products such as CBD and Delta 8 are making huge waves. Even though a staggering 25% of Americans consume cannabis products, a surprising percentage of the population is wholly uninformed about what Delta 8 is and how it works. That being said, you don’t have to be one of the uninformed. Read this article to the end and you’ll be a Delta 8 expert in no time!

What is Delta 8?

Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol is known by a variety of names such as D8, Marijuana-lite, and Delta-8-THC, but it is most commonly referred to as just “Delta 8”. This naturally occurring compound is found in the cannabis plant and is one of over 113 known cannabinoids. Each cannabinoid interacts with the body in unique ways and some are far better known than others. CBD and THC are two of the most famous cannabinoids, but Delta 8 is quickly rising to the same stature.

In casual terms, Delta 8 is very much in between the ground between CBD and THC. Many people say that they experience benefits similar to those experienced when consuming CBD, but feel slightly high as if they had smoked some very mild Marijuana. One of the things that people really seem to love about D8 is that it is mildly psychoactive. These products produce what many find to be a much more manageable and enjoyable level of sedation compared to that of THC.



5 of The Most Popular Delta 8 Products

There are all kinds of wonderful hemp derivatives on the market. Some people love specific Terpene blends, some prefer various types of distillates or vape cartridges, and now, Delta 8 is becoming one of the most popular hemp products available. Due to the incredibly high demand for D8 products, new brands and products emerge almost daily.

While having such a varied selection of products to choose from is ultimately a good thing, it does have a tendency to leave new users confused. How do you know what the perfect product is if there are so many incredible products out there for you to choose from?

With so many incredible products on the market, it can be immensely difficult to make a final decision. But don’t worry! We’re here and happy to help! Everybody is after something slightly different with D8. Some people want to chow down on some delicious edibles, some love the taste of a tantalizing tincture, and some people are so particular that they won’t use any D8 product made outside of Colorado. Needless to say, we cannabis enthusiasts can be a bit picky about our favorite products!

We think being picky is a good thing! And that’s precisely why we put together a list of the most popular Delta 8 formulations. Finding the perfect formulation can be tough, but these products have developed a reputation as the most enjoyable and effective D8 products on the market. If you’re interested in treating yourself to some D8 but don’t know where to get started, this list will provide you with all of the inspiration that you need!

Delta 8 Gummies

Gummies are one of, if not the, most popular D8 products out there. People just love these chewy little treats! Whether they contain cannabidiol, THC, or D8, there is something special about gummies. Not only are they capable of providing you with a hearty helping of cannabinoids, but they are also incredibly enjoyable.

There are a bunch of different Delta-8 THC gummies on the market, but the following products have earned their reputation as the best. If you want to treat yourself to some premium Delta 8 gummies, you should definitely try:

Delta 8 Edibles

Gummies aren’t the only delicious D8 formulations out there! D8 might be fairly new to the market, but manufacturers are aware that customers want variety. Not only are there tasty gummies and tinctures, but there are an array of edibles for you to choose from. If you prefer a sweet chocolate bar or a savory snack to the chewy goodness of gummies, you still have plenty of options.

Trying a new product like D8 can be a bit intimidating at first, but we are more than happy to provide you with the information you need to make an educated decision. We are also quite pleased to introduce you to some of our favorite products. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect D8 edibles, then we highly recommend giving these brands a try:

Delta 8 Tincture

Tinctures offer a number of advantages over other forms of Delta 8, but one of the things that really stands out about this type of formulation is that it can offer particularly strong servings. Everyone reacts to D8 differently. Some people feel very strong effects from relatively small doses, while others find that they need to consume some pretty potent d8 to achieve their desired results.

There are tons of D8 tinctures out there, so you can definitely find mild tinctures, but these products are especially helpful for those with a higher tolerance. If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality Delta 8 tincture, we recommend taking a look at these popular brands:

3chi

There are a bunch of great Delta brands out there, but 3Chi is in a league of its own. We could have recommended this brand for each of the formulations we listed, but because they are held in such high regard by Delta users from around the globe, we decided that they deserved their own category. If you’re looking for one brand to take care of all your delta needs, 3Chi should be at the top of your list.

They offer delicious gummies, an assortment of powerful edibles, and some of the finest tinctures available. All you need to do is take a quick look at some customer reviews and you’ll quickly see that this brand has made some big waves in a short period. Alongside a few legendary brands like CBDfx, 3Chi is paving the way in the world of Delta products and is a fantastic option for anyone interested in trying D8.

Delta-8 vs Delta-9 THC, and Other Popular Cannabinoids

CBD and THC are two of the most famous cannabinoids out there. You also have CBN and CBG that have recently made waves in the wellness community, but if you’re interested in trying the next big thing, nothing compares to Delta 8.

There is something special about this compound that people can’t quite put their finger on, but also can’t seem to get enough of! Maybe it’s the gentle psychoactive feelings that Delta-8 Thc products elicit. Or, maybe it’s just the perfect middle ground between CBD and THC. Whatever it is, you can expect to be seeing a lot more D8 in the years to come.

What Is The Endocannabinoid System?

To have a complete understanding of Delta 8, one must have a firm grasp of how this compound interacts with the human body. In every mammal exists a complex series of retrograde neuro-transmitters that is referred to as the “Endocannabinoid System” or “ECS” for short. The ECS has a direct influence on both the central and peripheral nervous systems. Scientists believe that when you consume cannabis products, the interaction between the cannabinoids and your endocannabinoid system is in part what causes the effects that you feel.

For our purposes, there are two primary receptors in the ECS called CB1 and CB2. These class A G protein-coupled receptors are influenced in different ways by different types and combinations of cannabinoids. Whether you use Delta 8 carts to vape, or you love nothing more than chowing down on some Delta 8 gummies, the psychoactive compounds need to interact with the endocannabinoid system to work their magic.

The Effects of Delta 8:

One of the fascinating things about Delta 8, and cannabinoids in general, is that everyone experiences something different when using them. People also use them for a multitude of different reasons. Some use these products when they have achy muscles, some use them when they have trouble falling asleep, and many people use D8 as a natural way to relax.

There is no way to pinpoint precisely how using D8 will affect you, but you can get an idea from some of the effects commonly experienced by others. What does Delta 8 feel like? Here are some of the things people commonly feel when taking Delta 8:

Relaxed

“High” os “Stoned”

Euphoric

Sleepy

Focused

Alert

Clear Headed

As you can see, there are quite a few different effects that you might experience when taking D8. The only way to know with certainty how these products will affect you is to try them for yourself. Luckily, there aren’t any dangerous side effects from using D8. You might experience dry-mouth and like with any psychoactive substance, you need to be responsible and avoid doing things like driving or operating heavy machinery.

How Delta 8 Hemp Extract is Made:

Manufacturing hemp extracts is not particularly complex, but it is a very time-consuming practice that requires attention to detail and some pretty impressive machinery. The whole process starts with sweet little baby hemp seeds. Manufacturers carefully select seeds and will often crossbreed strains to create their very own hemp strain to work with.

Once the seeds are planted and the hemp plants have reached full maturity, they are harvested and hung to dry. The next stage is where things get a bit more complicated..

One of the most important parts of manufacturing D8 is the extraction phase. This is when all of the desired cannabinoids are pulled from the raw hemp plant. This can be accomplished in a number of different ways, but they don’t all yield the same quality of results.

Some brands use chemicals such as butane or ethanol to extract D8, but CO2 is generally regarded as the best. CO2 extracted D8 is made by subjecting raw hemp to extreme temperature and pressure fluctuations. This extraction method doesn’t leave behind any trace residue and does a great job at capturing all of the valuable cannabinoids in hemp.

What The Best Delta 8 Products Have in Common:

Shopping for cannabis products can be difficult. There are countless brands out there to choose from and it can be really hard to distinguish between the good and the bad. Most of the D8 brands that you come across have the best of intentions, but plenty of people have jumped on the bandwagon with nothing in mind but a quick profit.

If you want to find the best D8 products, then you need to know what to look for. In this section, we’ll inform you of some of the traits that all of the finest D8 products have in common.

Organically Grown

Perhaps the most impactful stage in the manufacturing of D8 is the very beginning. The quality of hemp used has a massive impact on the overall quality of the product. Some brands go out of their way to ensure that all of their hemp is grown organically and with the utmost care.

Obviously, hemp that’s carefully tended to is going to yield more desirable results than those that are loaded up with chemical pesticides and fertilizers. When you’re shopping for high-quality Delta products, you should poke around and see if you can find out how different brands grow their hemp.

Extraction Method

Another important part of the D8 manufacturing process is how cannabinoids are extracted from raw hemp. There is a multitude of ways in which cannabinoids can be extracted from hemp. Some companies utilize ethanol or butane as the primary solvents for extraction.

While these chemicals are considered safe to use as a solvent, they sometimes leave trace amounts of residue in the final product. Do you want to eat butane? Neither do we! Instead, look for products that are extracted with supercritical CO2. This solvent doesn’t leave any residue, is particularly adept at capturing all of the valuable cannabinoids in hemp, and is generally regarded as the best solvent to use when making D8.

Tested at Third-Party Labs

Quality is important, but safety comes first. The cannabis industry is heavily regulated by the FDA and to keep you safe, they require that all cannabis products undergo thorough lab testing qualified third-party laboratories. Though D8 is fairly new to the market, the best brands are ready and willing to adhere to all of the Federal Drug Administrations regulations. If you want the best of the best, make sure that you’re buying products that have been thoroughly tested and have lab reports available.

FAQ:

We did our very best to teach you everything you need to know about Delta 8, but if you skimmed through or still feel a bit confused, we’re happy to help! Below you’ll find a list of the most frequently asked questions about D8 as well as the answers everyone wants to know! We highly take a minute to read these. You might come across a question that you didn’t even realize you had!

Will Delta-8 THC Get You High?

One of the most commonly asked questions about D8 products is whether or not they will get you high. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t black and white. Yes, Delta 8 is psychoactive and makes some users feel high, but it is not as potent as Delta-9 THC which is the psychoactive compound in Marijuana.

A good way to think about Delta 8 is as a middle ground between CBD and Marijuana. D8 is psychoactive, but not nearly as psychoactive as Delta 9. So, will D8 get you high? Yes.

Does Delta 8 Show Up On a Drug Test?

Everybody processes cannabinoids differently. Some people metabolize cannabinoids quickly and don’t have to worry about the occasional drug test, others aren’t so lucky. Delta 8 is a psychoactive cannabinoid and there is a high possibility that it’ll show up on a drug test. If you’re concerned about passing a drug test, you should reach out to your primary physician for advice.

Is Delta 8 Legal

Legality is still one of the biggest issues surrounding D8 use. Plenty of states, such as California have legalized the manufacturing, sales, and use of D8. Though these products are legal on a Federal level and can be sold and consumed in many places throughout the country, it is still illegal in some states. If you are unsure whether or not D8 is legal in your home state, we highly recommend you do some research before making a purchase.

How Long Does Delta 8 Stay in Your System

Everybody is different and metabolizes D8 at varying rates. For some people, cannabinoids will only stay in their system for a week or two, for others, it might stay in their system for 2 to 3 months. The duration of time that D8 will stay in your system is dependent on many different factors, so no one can tell you exactly how long it will stay in your body. If this is a major concern of yours, we recommend talking to your primary physician for advice.

Is Delta 8 Safe?

There is a whole lot to love about Delta 8, but one of the things that people really seem to appreciate is that it is 100% non-toxic. D8 is a psychoactive compound so it is important to treat it with respect. That being said, there is no recorded instance of anyone dying from a Delta 8 overdose.