Gifts for Your Mother, Brother, Lover, and Friends From New York’s Museum Stores

We know how difficult it can be to find the perfect gift for the art lovers in your life, especially when their interests include reading gossip about Pablo Picasso’s years in Paris or deep diving into the Christie’s catalogue. Not just any gift will do for those who seem to always know what’s hot. It can be intimidating, but luckily we got you covered.

Outside of guaranteeing to appease your most cultured loved ones, buying these gifts allows you to support the various cultural institutions and bedrocks of New York. We love our city, we love its museums (Storm King Arts Center being an honorary one), and one of the best ways to show it is with cold hard cash.

For Cultured Parents

We love the Tenement Museum because it grounds us in our long history, which also includes a history of mothers. The moms in your life would love this cute decorative tile, along with being reminded that they’re still number one!

Irrelevant of who rules the kitchen in your home, they’ll appreciate recipes from their favorite artists of all time.

For Broke Zoomer Artists

For the broke and aspiring artists in your life!

For the Mini Picasso in Your Life

Legos are out, building a miniature Brooklyn Bridge is in!

Coloring books never go out of style, and neither does Andy Warhol.

For Silver Haired Sweeties With a Christie’s Tab Permanently Open

From pioneers in Japanese glassware, this handblown jar shaped like an adorable cat would make any respected and cherished grandparent extremely happy this holiday.

For Your Bodega Guy

Don’t forget your bodega guy this holiday season, he keeps you grounded all year round.

For Friends Who Are at Miami Art Week Right Now

Dusen Dusen Striped Bathrobe from the Museum of Modern Art for $132.00

Encourage your friends to relax, take long baths, and prioritize themselves this holiday!

For Your Boss Who Wants to Own a KAWS

Without breaking the bank, get your boss a gift that convinces them that they are Don Draper but better.

For those who confront extreme global events and their impact on our senses of time, space, and presence:

These hats that go hand in hand with The Whitney’s Julie Mehretu exhibition are a perfect gift for your culture buffs.

