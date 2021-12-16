Give the Gift of Inspiration: Outerwear That Evokes the Freedom of Imagination

In Partnership with Burberry

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It’s midway through December and chances are that you may have reached a breaking point in the vastly overstimulating and overwhelming process of shopping for gifts. Perhaps you’ve brainstormed your last brainstorm and all your remaining ideas for the perfect gift have fallen short of true perfection. But your loved ones deserve a gift worthy of their unique spirits, so we’ll make it easy for you. Why not give them a gift that breaks free from the humdrum and the uninspiring? Give them a gift that reminds them what it means to helm the freedom of imagination. Give them a Burberry coat, of course.

“Inherent in every Burberry garment is freedom,” Thomas Burberry once said. And indeed, since their inception in 1856, Burberry has merged high fashion with a grounded sense of adventure, freedom, and even outdoorsmanship. Which is why Burberry’s collection of outerwear makes for the perfect gift for those in your life who you wish to truly treat. From the classic trench coats to the warm and resilient puffer jackets, the charm and spirit of Burberry outerwear is sure to awaken joy in any individual.

But with so many options and styles, where does one even begin to choose the perfect coat for the lucky recipient? To make things a bit simpler, we’ll break the options down into two categories, and perhaps that will help to streamline your decision.

For the Classically Chic, Cosmopolitan Adventurer: The Burberry Trench

For those in your life who maintain eternal and effortless style, without ever having to stray far from the classics – for both men and women, a Burberry trench coat is your best bet. Burberry’s trench collection features a mix of seasonal styles with check details and new materials alongside their five Heritage silhouettes – all crafted in England using signature cotton gabardine woven at Burberry mill in West Yorkshire. These are the epitome of cross-pollinating luxury and function.

The trench collection offers a number of different lengths, from short, to mid-length, to long. They come in multiple variations on a theme, while all remaining unmistakably Burberry – so you can truly tailor your gift to the taste of any individual. And the trenches stay true to their tradition of function – each coat is made purposefully with fabric that is breathable, moveable, and, of course, waterproof. For everything from rainy city work days to cool nights out on the town, the Burberry trenches are versatile enough for any busy city dweller.

For the Always Stylish, Always on the Go Effortless Trendsetter: The Burberry Puffers and Jackets

Burberry’s down-filled styles range from full on puffer coats to cropped jackets and gilets. These are for the more cutting-edge style icons in your life, who refuse to sacrifice comfort and warmth for being a go-to trendsetter. The puffers come in a more sleek black as well as the iconic Burberry check pattern. For more individualized shopping, Burberry’s cashmere bomber jackets and diamond quilted barn jackets are just some examples of the extensive collection of outerwear that your fashion-forward loved one will be blown aways and inspired by.

Whoever remains on your shopping list, be it a close friend, a spouse, a coworker, or a family member, likely can’t even imagine what fabulous, functional, warm coat or jacket may be coming their way in a neatly wrapped gift box. So give them the gift of imagination and surprise them with the freedom that comes with it. Give them the gift of Burberry outerwear, coats, jackets, and trenches that will inspire for a lifetime.

Shop Burberry Outerwear Now