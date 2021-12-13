Here Are the Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will not be televised this year. The ceremony was cancelled by NBC following an investigation by the LATimes that uncovered multiple issues with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including the fact that it had no Black members, along with multiple allegations of ethical issues.

Nevertheless, the organization plans to push forward with the awarding of the Globes, and will hand them out in some sort of ceremony to take place on January 9th.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog Netflix

King Richard Warner Bros.

Dune Warner Bros.

CODA Apple

Belfast Focus Features

Best Director, Motion Picture

Denis Villeneuve Dune

Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Maggie Gyllenhaal The Lost Daughter

HVJane Campion The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ted Lasso Apple TV Plus

Reservation Dogs FX on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Hacks HBO/HBO Max

The Great Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Omar Sy Lupin

Jeremy Strong Succession

Billy Porter Pose

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Brian Cox Succession

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown

Margaret Qualley Maid

Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha

Jessica Chastain Scenes From a Marriage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler West Side Story

Emma Stone Cruella

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Marion Cotillard Annette

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Will Smith King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession HBO/HBO Max

Squid Game Netflix

Pose FX

The Morning Show Apple TV Plus

Lupin Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Pose

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

Christine Baranski The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Uzo Aduba In Treatment

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tahar Rahim The Serpent

Ewan McGregor Halston

Michael Keaton Dopesick

Oscar Isaac Scenes From a Marriage

Paul Bettany WandaVision

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Ramos In the Heights

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Andrew Garfield Tick, Tick … Boom!

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur CODA

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ben Affleck The Tender Bar

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Dune Warner Bros. Hans Zimmer

Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classic Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog Netflix Jonny Greenwood

Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures Alexandre Desplat

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart Hacks

Tracee Ellis Ross Black-ish

Issa Rae Insecure

Elle Fanning The Great

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad Amazon Prime Video

Mare of Easttown HBO/HBO Max

Maid Netflix

Impeachment: American Crime Story FX

Dopesick Hulu

Best Supporting Actor, Television

O Yeong-su Squid Game

Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso

Mark Duplass The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin Succession

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

West Side Story 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Tick, Tick … Boom! Netflix

Licorice Pizza MGM

Don’t Look Up Netflix

Cyrano MGM

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Ruth Negga Passing

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classics Spain

A Hero Amazon Studios France, Iran

The Hand of God Netflix Italy

Drive My Car Janus Films Japan

Compartment No. 6 Sony Pictures Classics Finland, Russia, Germany

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin Being the Ricardos Amazon Studios

Adam McKay Don’t Look Up Netflix

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog Netflix

Kenneth Branagh Belfast Focus Features

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza MGM/United Artists Releasing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Anthony Anderson Black-ish

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso

Sarah Snook Succession

Andie MacDowell Maid

Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick

Jennifer Coolidge White Lotus

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

No Time to Die from No Time to Die MGM/United Artists Releasing Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Here I Am Singing My Way Home from Respect MGM/United Artists Releasing Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Down to Joy from Belfast Focus Features Van Morrison

Dos Orugitas from Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Lin-Manuel Miranda

Be Alive from King Richard Warner Bros. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Raya and the Last Dragon Walt Disney Studios

My Sunny Maad Totem Films

Luca Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Flee Neon

Encanto Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures