Here Are the Top Podcasts for 2021 on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The two leading podcast apps, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, have each released their top charts for 2021. Let’s dive in. In addition to listing the most popular new shows, and most popular paid podcasts, Apple put on their editorial hat and gave an award for “Best Show of the Year” to A Slight Change of Plans” with Maria Shankar. Spotify went with a more purely data-centric approach, and it’s no surprise to anyone existing on the planet that “The Joe Rogan Experience” was the top Spotify podcast of 2021.

This was the first time that Apple has released any data on its paid channels, and some familiar names are on the list. NPR’s beloved Terry Gross came in at number four, immediately followed by the appropriately named “The Handoff” with Don Lemon and the recently (indefinitely) suspended Chris Cuomo at number five. Former WSJ reporter John Carryrou’s podcast about the Theranos trial was number one, proving that true white collar crime can also be a popular thing.

The Full Lists:

Top New Podcasts on Apple for 2021

1.“We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle”

2.“Mommy Doomsday” with Keith Morrison from Dateline NBC

3.“The Apology Line” with Marissa Bridge from Wondery

4.“Dr. Death Season 3: Miracle Man” with Laura Beil from Wondery

5.“Murdaugh Murders” with Mandy Matney

6.“O.C. Swingers” with Justine Harman

7.“The Ezra Klein Show” from New York Times Opinion

8.“Suspect” with Eric Benson and Matthew Shaer from Wondery and Campside Media

9.“Dark History” with Bailey Sarian

10.“Unraveled” with Alexis Linkletter and Billy Jensen from discovery+

Top Podcasts on Spotify for 2021

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Crime Junkie”

4. “TED Talks Daily”

5. “The Daily”

Top Subscription Podcasts on Apple for 2021

1. “Bad Blood: The Final Chapter” with John Carreyrou

2. “The Just Enough Family” with Ariel Levy

3. “U Up?” with Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid

4. “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross

5. “The Handoff” with Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo

6. “How I Built This” with Guy Raz

7. “Chameleon” with Josh Dean, Vanessa Grigoriadis and Trevor Aaronson

8. “Diet Starts Tomorrow” with Aleen Dreksler and Sami Sage

9. “Planet Money” with Amanda Aronczyk, Erika Beras, Mary Childs, Jacob Goldstein, Sarah Gonzalez, Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi and Kenny Malone

10. “Swindled” with A Concerned Citizen

Top Subscription Podcasts Channels on Apple for 2021

Channels

Wondery

Luminary

Sword and Scale

Tenderfoot TV

QCODE

Pushkin Industries

Imperative Entertainment

Radiotopia

Realm

The Athletic