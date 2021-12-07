Home Set: Cozy Holiday Must-Haves for the Homebody

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From sherpa slipper-loafers and the most festive candle to the best chocolate chip cookies and coziest pajamas, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Room Service Sutton Pajama In Starry Night
A cozy pajama set is crucial this time of year, but we get that not everyone wants to don a green-and-red flannel tartan set. For those who prefer a more low-key yet still comfy aesthetic, try these matching long-sleeved star-print pajamas, with just a touch of festive red.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Candle
A holiday candle is a must when it comes to embracing the festive vibes at home, but why not go for a more elevated scent this year? Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s limited-edition Mon Beau Sapin candle is the perfect crisp and woodsy aroma that will instantly get you into the holiday mood, and the cheerful vessel is spirited yet chic.
Tate's Bake Shop 3-Pack Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies
As much as we all might want to spend every day baking cookies this time of the year, sometimes you need to skip a step and go for the store bought version. You can’t go wrong with Tate’s crispy chocolate chip cookies, which are *finally* now available in a vegan version.
Rothy's Merino Slipper
It turns out slippers can be stylish, like these adorable and cozy sherpa-lined Rothy’s loafers, which are also made to wear outside, too. It’s all very hygge.
Assouline 'Polo Heritage'
Holiday decor isn’t just about tinsel and fir trees. This winter, dress up your home with a few new accessories, like this new tome that’s all about the history of polo, and also happens to look quite stylish in any interior situation.
Nisse Novel Fur Beige Coat
‘Tis the season of bundling up in an enormous coat before stepping out into the arctic tundra…or just walking around your home in a glamorous faux fur, like this chic beige look.