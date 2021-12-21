Home Set: Holiday Party Essentials for the Festive Season

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From Lady Gaga-approved rosé champagne and the perfect red lip to sparkly gold heels and stylish leather pants, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Holiday Party Essentials for the Festive Season
Dom Perignon x Lady Gaga Rosé Vintage 2006
A bottle of bubbly is a crucial part of any respectable holiday fête, but why not go a step above and celebrate the season with an extra-special rosé champagne, courtesy of Lady Gaga’s partnership with Dom Perignon?
Commando Faux Leather Paperbag Pants
When it comes to holiday dressing, you can’t go wrong with a chic pair of (faux) leather pants, especially when they feature a very on-trend paperbag waist and are secretly stretchy.
Aquazzura Paris Nights Pump
If you’re feeling ambitious enough to part ways with your slippers and put on actual heels, may we suggest these sparkly gold pointy-toe pumps that are just begging to be worn to all your festive gatherings?
El Bandido
Whether you’re the host or the guest at a holiday party this year, it’s always important to contribute to a fully stocked bar. If there are any tequila lovers attending, consider this El Bandido’s two-bottle gift set that includes a Reposado and Blanco, so everyone’s satisfied.
Westman Atelier Lip Suede
Truth be told, we think that no holiday look is complete without a red lip, but how does one pick out the perfect rouge shade? Westman Atelier’s Lip Suede comes with four rich red shades, because variety is key.