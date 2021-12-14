Jet Set: Elevated Cozy Pieces for Winter Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a lush cashmere sweater and sophisticated shearling slides to a cucumber SPF spritzer and a lounge dress, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
All the Best Travel Items We Love Right Now
Leret Leret No. 30 Cashmere Sweater
Leret Leret is known for their ultra-luxe, buttery soft and sustainably-made cashmere sweaters, which are perfect for the stylish jet-setter who’s always on the go—after all, is there anything cozier (or more fashionable) than bundling up in a lush cashmere sweater en route? The best part is that Leret Leret has partnered up with God’s Love We Deliver this holiday season, to sponsor and provide 10,000 meals to New Yorkers in need living with illness.
Habit Nº38 SPF Mister
Spritzing on your SPF is already a lovely way to protect yourself from the sun while on the go, but why not make it an even more soothing experience by using a cucumber mister? Habit’s new SPF 38 mist comes in the most refreshing spa-like cucumber scent, for an extra boost of hydration and SPF that’s so easy to tote around and reapply.
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo V-Neck Tank Lounge Dress
A comfortable lounging outfit is key for any travel adventure, and this soft lounge dress is a feminine and sophisticated alternative to any boring old sweatpants and t-shirt.
Malone Souliers Rene Flat
Slippers are nice and all, but these shearling slides give you the best of at-home footwear and on-the-go shoes. They’re perfect for this time of year.
Lilah B. Mini Treatment Duo
This pint-sized set includes a lip treatment oil that is sure to be savior for parched and chapped winter lips, as well as a mini oil that functions as a multiuse serum, moisturizer and illuminating primer for the ultimate glow.