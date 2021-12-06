All of Kate Middleton’s Best Festive Christmas Day Looks

There are few people who adore a good fashionable theme as much as Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is always dressed to impress, and never fails to make sure her fashion choices perfectly complement the occasion at hand. Whether it’s nautical stripes, sartorial diplomacy or family style coordination, the Duchess never disappoints, and her holiday outfit choices are no different.
Every year, the royals gather at Sandringham for the Christmas holiday, and traditionally attend Christmas Day services at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Duchess Kate has been a mainstay at the festivities ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, with the exception of two years when she and Prince William spent the holidays with the Middleton family in Berkshire.
Kate always dresses for the annual church service with her signature festive flair, and while the royals had to skip last year’s celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re expected to return to the tradition for the upcoming holiday season. Below, take a peek at all of Kate Middleton’s best and most festive Christmas Day outfits.
Kate Middleton's Best Christmas Outfits
The Duchess of Cambridge always brings the holiday spirit when it comes to Christmas dressing.
Christmas 2011
For Kate’s first Christmas as part of the royal family, she wore a deep berry-colored coatdress with a coordinating Jane Corbett hat, and accessorized with black tights, black gloves and a wine-hued Mulberry clutch, as well as black suede pumps.
Christmas 2013
After spending Christmas 2012 with the Middletons, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to Sandringham in 2013. Duchess Kate selected a dress already sitting in her closet for the occasion. She wore a navy-and-green tartan McQ by Alexander McQueen long-sleeved dress, which she paired with a deep green Gina Foster fascinator and black suede Aquatalia boots.
Christmas 2014
Duchess Kate, who was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time, attended the Christmas 2013 church service wearing a tea-length brown tweed double-breasted coat, along with a brown suede Lock & Co. hat, brown tights, black gloves and a printed silk scarf.
Christmas 2015
For Christmas 2015, Kate embraced the seasonal deep green vibes with a long forest green SportMax coat and matching green belt. She rewore her black Aquatalia boots, and a Lock & Co. hat.
Christmas 2016
Prince William and Kate spent Christmas with the Middletons in 2016, and brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire instead of St. Mary Magdalene. Kate and her daughter had a mommy-and-me moment in complementary berry-colored accents; the Duchess wore a brown Hobbs Celeste Coat, a faux fur scarf, leather pumps and a matching bordeaux clutch, which perfectly coordinated with Princess Charlotte’s cheerful burgundy tights.
Christmas 2017
While pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate attended the Christmas Day church service wearing a festive red-and-green tartan double-breasted Miu Miu coat with a velvet collar. The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with black tights and black suede Tods heels, and opted for a different kind of headpiece in the form of a furry black hat.
Christmas 2018
The Duchess of Cambridge went for a monochromatic ensemble in 2018. She opted for a deep red Catherine Walker coat dress with a velvet collar, as well as berry-colored gloves, a Mulberry clutch and wine-toned Gianvito Rossi pointy-toed pumps. Kate decided to forgo a traditional fascinator and instead chose a Jane Taylor hatband.
Christmas 2019
All eyes were on Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their Christmas Day church debut in 2019, and the Duchess of Cambridge made sure that the family all coordinated their ensembles. While Prince George wore a little suit to match his dad, Princess Charlotte donned a green coatdress that matched her mom’s green Lock & Co. fascinator, Emmy London suede heels and clutch. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told onlookers she dressed a touch too warmly for the occasion, in a faux fur-trimmed grey belted Catherine Walker coat.