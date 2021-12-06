All of Kate Middleton’s Best Festive Christmas Day Looks

There are few people who adore a good fashionable theme as much as Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is always dressed to impress, and never fails to make sure her fashion choices perfectly complement the occasion at hand. Whether it’s nautical stripes, sartorial diplomacy or family style coordination, the Duchess never disappoints, and her holiday outfit choices are no different.

Every year, the royals gather at Sandringham for the Christmas holiday, and traditionally attend Christmas Day services at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Duchess Kate has been a mainstay at the festivities ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, with the exception of two years when she and Prince William spent the holidays with the Middleton family in Berkshire.

Kate always dresses for the annual church service with her signature festive flair, and while the royals had to skip last year’s celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re expected to return to the tradition for the upcoming holiday season. Below, take a peek at all of Kate Middleton’s best and most festive Christmas Day outfits.