Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared the Most Adorable Family Christmas Card

The holiday season has arrived, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are already in the festive spirit. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just released an adorable new family portrait, which features on their Christmas card this year.

The photo depicts Prince William and Duchess Kate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a private trip the family took to Jordan over the summer; the family managed to embark on the vacation discreetly, as the getaway was unknown to the public until now.

Prince William and Kate shared the photo on their social media feeds; they posted the image on Instagram with the caption, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄,” complete with a festive Christmas tree emoji.

In the photo, Prince William and Kate are seated in between Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are both perched on festive red chairs, while Prince Louis sits on a fluffy rug below. The Cambridges never miss a chance for impressive family wardrobe coordination, and their new Christmas card is no different. Duchess Kate is wearing a long olive green dress, and Prince William is sporting a matching green polo shirt, while Prince George is matching his parents in a camo t-shirt (which looks to be the same one he wore in his eighth birthday portraits) and grey shorts. Princess Charlotte is wearing a blue smocked gingham dress and Prince Louis is wearing a striped blue collared polo, just like his dad.

It’s become something of a tradition that the Cambridges release a family photo used for their Christmas card to the public every year. The past two years they’ve shared photos of the family at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

While Prince William and Kate already got into the holiday mood with their recent Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, the Cambridges have plenty more festivities coming up this month, as they’re heading to Norfolk in a few weeks to celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family at Sandringham.