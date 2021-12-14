Natural Appetite Suppressants Pills to Control Hunger & Lose Weight in 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Health should always be a top priority. But, what if hunger pangs keep tugging at your soul all day long?

Will you keep bearing the pain of your cravings or give in to pizza, burgers, pasta, cakes, ice cream, and other fast food?

If you choose the latter, a time will come when you will not fit into your favorite skinny jeans or that drop-dead gorgeous dress you bought for that special cocktail party.

And then comes the guilt, anger, depression, frustration — and mental agony.

But, why worry when appetite suppressants can come to your rescue?

With appetite suppressants, you can welcome the new slim and trim you — the natural way.

Note that you may need additional help if you are obese due to an underlying eating disorder or other medical condition, such as diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, or high cholesterol. If left unchecked, these conditions can quickly result in serious medical issues that could even be life-threatening.

So, before making a beeline for any suppressant to curb your appetite, you should make sure your condition relates directly to binging for the sake of it or a sedentary lifestyle — not a medical induced one.

Nevertheless, it is always wise to discuss things with your medical practitioner before introducing any new supplement in your daily regimen.

Top 5 Best Appetite Suppressants of 2021:

Here are the five best appetite suppressants.

PhenQ – Overall Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Pills Leanbean – Most Effective Weight-Loss Pills for Women Trimtone – Top Hunger Suppressant Fat Burner for Women Over 40 Phen24 – Guaranteed Weight-Loss Pills to Lose Appetite Completely PrimeShred – Preferred Over-the-Counter Appetite Suppressant for Men

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Pills

Brand Overview

A scientifically-backed weight-loss solution made and distributed by Wolfson Berg Limited, a company based out of Australia, PhenQ is an appetite suppressant and fat burner wrapped into one.

This entirely natural dietary supplement contains only six ingredients, all of which are scientifically proven to support PhenQ’s weight-loss claims. The main ingredient is α-Lacys Reset®, a unique, trademarked blend that may contribute to your metabolism to burn all that accumulated fat and calories. Packed with highly effective appetite suppressing and energy-yielding ingredients, PhenQ is a total weight-loss package. Created for women to help them lose weight, PhenQ has shown to be equally effective and safe for men.

Ingredients

Capsimax : Improves thermogenesis

Improves thermogenesis Chromium Picolinate : Prevents sugar cravings

Prevents sugar cravings Caffeine: Stimulant that gives extra energy

Stimulant that gives extra energy Nopal Cactus Fiber: Prevents your body from absorbing excess fat, according to the PhenQ website

Prevents your body from absorbing excess fat, according to the PhenQ website L-Carnitine Fumarate: Amino acid that helps convert stored fat into energy, according to the PhenQ website

Highlights

PhenQ is a supplement that may cause thermogenesis, which is the process of your body generating heat. As your body heats up, it starts burning more fat, which helps you lose weight.

The cactus fiber ingredient may suppress your appetite, which also prevents your body from taking in too much fat, according to the PhenQ website. The fat molecules stick to the cactus fiber, and both pass through the digestive system unprocessed and get excreted as a result.

Additionally, the caffeine provides energy, while the chromium prevents any cravings for carbs. For dosing, just take two capsules of PhenQ daily, one with breakfast and one with lunch.

You can buy PhenQ from the official website, and one month’s supply is 60 pills, which cost $69.95. If you buy three bottles together, you get two extra bottles free.

It also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, and you can order PhenQ from anywhere in the world and get free delivery.

Pros

May reduce body fat

May make you feel full and prevent cravings

May help raise your energy levels

May have mood-enhancing qualities

100% natural and vegan ingredients

Excellent customer reviews

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on the official website

Somewhat expensive

Results are not uniform

Not suitable for those with an existing medical condition or those who are pregnant

#2. Leanbean – Most Effective Weight-Loss Pills for Women

Brand Overview

Formulated especially for women by Ultimate Life, this dietary supplement is packed with 12 natural ingredients backed by scientific research. A 3g daily dose of glucomannan gives Leanbean a solid foundation, and its other ingredients provide additional benefits. Although it is made primarily for women, men can take this supplement, too.

Ingredients

Glucomannan : Konjac root extract that helps absorb and retain water, keeping you feeling full

Konjac root extract that helps absorb and retain water, keeping you feeling full Vitamin B6 and B12 : Improves metabolism, yielding more energy

Improves metabolism, yielding more energy Zinc : Increases body processes that help burn carbs and fat

Increases body processes that help burn carbs and fat Choline : Neurotransmitter that curbs feelings of hunger

Neurotransmitter that curbs feelings of hunger Green Coffee : Reduces the amount of fat and carbs absorbed

Reduces the amount of fat and carbs absorbed Turmeric: Medicinal herb that improves thermogenesis

Highlights

Specially formulated for women, it is designed to support the female body by helping them optimize vitamin levels. It has helped thousands of women worldwide, including professional athletes, boost their attempts to lose weight.

For dosing, six pills of Leanbean are to be taken daily, two with each meal, washed down with at least two glasses of water to ensure the capsule reaches your stomach for best results.

Leanbean can be bought from the company’s official website, and each bottle contains 180 capsules, costs $59.99, and lasts one month.

Pros

Formulated especially for women

Multi-purchase discounts available

May provide a natural energy boost

May enact thermogenesis

May make you feel fuller

Contains caffeine alternatives

May help reduce fatigue

90-day money-back guarantee

A number of positive reviews from satisfied users

Cons

Not suitable for those with medical conditions

Only available on their official website

Only meant to be taken by adult women

Strictly prohibited for pregnant and lactating women

Regular workouts required to get ideal results

Some reports of bloating and stomach issues in the initial stage of taking it

#3. Trimtone – Top Hunger Suppressant Fat Burner for Women Over 40

Brand Overview

A 100% natural and powerful fat burner supplement for women, Trimtone may burn fat, help control hunger, promote weight loss, and contribute to metabolism. It may also stimulate thermogenesis, which is the process of converting stored fat into energy, and it may trigger the body to burn calories to achieve your weight-loss goal faster, even when sleeping.

Ingredients

Caffeine : Stimulant that gives extra energy

Stimulant that gives extra energy Green Coffee : Reduces the amount of fat and carbs absorbed

Reduces the amount of fat and carbs absorbed Green Tea Extract: Rich in antioxidants

Rich in antioxidants Grains of Paradise : Helps break down a brown adipose tissue, a stubborn kind of fat

Helps break down a brown adipose tissue, a stubborn kind of fat Glucomannan: Absorbs water that gives you the feeling of a full stomach

Highlights

Trimtone may tell your body to burn stubborn fat as a source of energy, thus aiding your weight loss goal. It may also curb hunger pangs and cravings, giving you the ability to stay away from carbs and other calories.

In addition, Trimtone has no fillers or dicey ingredients. Instead, it is a simple formula with only high-quality components.

One box of Trimtone has 30 capsules and costs $49.95. You need to take one capsule per day before breakfast, so one box lasts you one month.

Furthermore, Trimtone is most effective when you combine it with a proper diet and exercise routine, and you may see results as early as within a week of usage. But, you need to give it at least 60 days to get the best appetite suppressant results.

Overall, Trimtone may help you burn calories at a faster pace, enhance your fat metabolism, and help you lose weight much quicker.

Pros

Best appetite suppressant for women over 40

May help you reach your weight-loss goals quickly

May burn fat and curbs hunger pangs

100% natural ingredients

Discounts on bundled purchases

Cons

Expensive

Unsuitable for vegans, vegetarians, diabetics, and pregnant or lactating women

Avoid consuming caffeinated drinks with Trimtone if you have a sensitivity

Side effects like nausea, headaches, tremors, rapid heartbeat, irritability, anxiety, and diarrhea have been reported

#4. Phen24 – Guaranteed Weight-Loss Pills to Lose Appetite Completely

Brand Overview

Phen24 is manufactured and marketed by the Cyprus-based Wolfson Berg Limited, which is known for its health and weight-loss supplements. It has a unique metabolism-enhancing system that heightens your thermogenesis process even while you are sleeping. Therefore, it may work 24 hours a day to aid in your fat reduction, hence the name. It has a comprehensive approach to aid your weight-loss program and regain your fitness levels, making your dream of getting that toned body come true.

Ingredients

Zinc: Boosts metabolic function

Boosts metabolic function Manganese: Nourishes brain cells and improves mental focus

Nourishes brain cells and improves mental focus Copper: Increases energy gain and effectiveness of post-exercise metabolism

Increases energy gain and effectiveness of post-exercise metabolism Iodine : Improves thyroid function and maintains healthy metabolism

Improves thyroid function and maintains healthy metabolism Caffeine: Stimulant that gives extra energy

Stimulant that gives extra energy Guarana Extract: Reduces mental and physical fatigue

Reduces mental and physical fatigue L-Phenylalanine: Suppresses appetite without feeling exhausted

Suppresses appetite without feeling exhausted Cayenne Powder: Increases thermogenesis

Highlights

Phen24 comes in two-bottle packs, with 30-day capsules and 60-night capsules, costing $74.99.

One day capsule is to be taken during the day with your breakfast, and two night capsules are to be taken before dinner with two glasses of water. Both capsules have different sets of ingredients. The day capsule may give you power and focus, and the night capsule may calm your body, curb appetite, and help you get a good night’s sleep.

Ensure you take Phen24 with a healthy diet, exercise routine, and regular sleeping hours for the best results. Unlike other pills that work only during the day, Phen24 works 24 hours to prevent any kind of fat accumulation all throughout the day, even at night when your body is at rest. Two months of continuous use of Phen24 is intended to give the best results, and a special offer gives you a one-month supply free when you purchase two months’ worth of Phen24.

Pros

Natural herbal ingredients

May increase energy levels

May speed up fat loss

May contribute to metabolism

May curb food cravings

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Little scientific proof to back up ingredient claims

No information on quantity of ingredients

Nighttime pills contain some stimulants, which may affect sleep

Side effects like dizziness, constipation, increased blood pressure, and insomnia have been reported

More expensive than other, similar appetite suppressants

Not suitable for those below 18 years of age

Not recommended for those suffering from hypertension, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, cancer, liver or kidney disease

#5. PrimeShred – Preferred Over-the-Counter Appetite Suppressant for Men

Brand Overview

An advanced fat-burning supplement, PrimeShred is manufactured by the U.K. based-MuscleClub Limited with its production in the U.S. It primarily targets men who want to shed their weight to get that perfectly toned, lean body without losing energy or muscle mass. It works to increase thermogenesis, support metabolism, and improve energy levels.

Ingredients

Highlights

This fat burner works in three ways, kicking fat burning into top gear and converting stubborn fat into usable energy. Also, the company guarantees complete transformation of your body.

Its brain-boosting nootropics, like L-Theanine, take care of your mood problems so you do not suffer from weakness, fatigue, and the burnout that comes with cutting down on calorie and food intake and intense workout routines.

For dosing, you need to take three capsules per day, with the first capsule 15 to 20 minutes before breakfast or one hour before your workout session.

Each bottle contains 90 capsules and costs $49.95 plus $7.95 for shipping. But, if you order three bottles, you pay only $99.95 with free shipping, and if you go for six bottles, you pay only $199.95 with free shipping.

Pros

100% natural formula

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly

Suitable for men and women

100% 100-day money-back guarantee

May contribute to your metabolism

May curb food cravings

May have thermogenic properties

May alleviate mental strain

Cons

Expensive

Side effects include bloating, nausea, diarrhea, depression, skin rashes, and sleeplessness

Only meant for those above 18 years of age

Does not give the best results within the stipulated time

Only available online

How We Compiled This List

With each passing year, Americans seem to be piling on the pounds. Going by the latest (2017-2018) CDC statistics, 42.4% of the adult population are obese. Records show that people in this country spent as much as $2 billion on weight-loss pills in 2015 in a desperate attempt to rid themselves of unwanted fat.

Curbing appetite is a massive business now, and it is also quite the money-making machine.

But unfortunately, there are many unscrupulous sellers in the market trying to make a fast buck in the name of appetite suppressants that do more harm than good. So, we took up the challenging task of drawing up a list of the best appetite suppressants for you.

We put in hours and hours of research and poured over as many relevant materials as possible both online and offline to gain comprehensive knowledge of the market. We studied the different brands of products and their specific ingredients to determine which ones offer genuinely potent and safe effects and which ones are worth spending your money on.

So, when it comes to choosing these brands, we looked at them from different perspectives based on various factors. Those factors included:

Product Effectiveness

The efficacy of the product is an essential part of choosing an appetite suppressant. Remember, products in this category are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so it is easy for manufacturers to make tall claims that may or may not be accurate. Outside of the U.S., you can use the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Health Canada as reference points to assess how legitimate the specific claims are. So, we made it a point to check the claims being made carefully.

Product Ingredients

Many ingredients help curb appetite, so it is essential to do your research and understand what each ingredient is and why it is there. We also made a note of which product had only natural ingredients and which included artificial substances.

Price

Expensive suppressants with fancy ingredients may well turn out to be ineffective, while some lower-priced ones are surprisingly good. So, we spent some time looking into other aspects of the products to determine whether they were worth the money.

Discounts

Many manufacturers give exclusive discounts on their official websites, so we kept this in mind for you to save some money and benefit from buying in bulk. We also took a look at which supplements give discounts if you go for monthly payments on Amazon.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews give a real insight into the products you are looking into buying. Real people with real weight issues giving their honest opinion on whether or not a product has worked for them goes a long way to help you make informed decisions. We read reviews of these appetite suppressants to understand what to expect and whether they fulfilled other people’s expectations or not.

Safety

You have to make sure the appetite suppressant you are planning to take is not harmful and has no side effects, and this goes for each ingredient in the product as well. While most suppressants have ingredients with minimal side effects, provided you stick to the dosage instructed, there is no harm in reading up on what you are taking in. It is your body, and you cannot take any risks with it. We also ensured the product had no illegal ingredients.

A Beginner’s Guide to Buying Appetite Suppressants

As a newbie in this field, you require careful guidance before looking for an appetite suppressant that will work for you. You must remember that there are a wealth of appetite suppressants in the market, and all of them will not give the desired results. There is a lot of variety in the formulas these appetite suppressants advertise, but there are also some common and effective ingredients.

Ingredients

You need to look out for an appetite suppressant that contains dietary fiber, vitamin B complex, caffeine, or any other ingredient containing caffeine, capsaicin, and chromium. Even if one of these is present in the appetite suppressant, that product will likely be effective.

Prescription Pills

A doctor can prescribe appetite suppressants like Contrave, Saxenda, or Qsymia to control appetite and help you lose weight in a controlled medical setting. But, under no circumstances are they to be taken if your doctor has not prescribed them. These drugs usually have more side effects because of the more potent ingredients involved.

Over-the-Counter Capsules

In contrast, over-the-counter appetite suppressants are primarily in the form of supplements designed to use various combinations of natural ingredients linked to appetite suppression and weight loss. They are less potent than prescription medicines and have negligible side effects. But, you still need to spend more time understanding the ingredients and evaluating the claims.

Dosage

Check the daily dosage of the appetite suppressant. Some require you to take one capsule a day after a meal, while some tell you to take two to three capsules, one each at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Only the right amount of an ingredient in the formula of an appetite suppressant will prove effective.

Brand Reputation

Brand value plays an integral part in choosing a supplement that will curb your appetite. Always go for a brand that figures among the top five “best appetite suppressants.” That does not mean that lesser-known brands will not do a commendable job. In some cases, they are even better than top brands and cheaper as well. But, why take the risk with a product which you are ingesting?

Price

Appetite suppressants have different price ranges. So, take your budget into account and decide how much you are willing to spend. Look for the ones which have a 60- to 90-day money-back guarantee as well.

Additional Considerations

No matter which appetite suppressant you try, make sure you follow the manufacturer’s recommended instructions for use.

Always consult your doctor before taking any new appetite suppressant, regardless of how safe it appears to be.

Check for allergic reactions to any ingredients, especially if you are on a special diet recommended by your doctor.

FAQs: Appetite Suppressants

Q: What Are Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants reduce appetite by tricking the brain into believing that you are full. As a result, you feel less hungry, and your calorie and food intake decreases. They work on the neurochemical transmitters of your central nervous system to check your hunger. With your food intake reducing, there is a consequent loss in weight.

Q: How Do Appetite Suppressants Work?

They have an essential role to play in your medical weight-loss program, as they can help promote weight loss without any feelings of discomfort. One of the most popular prescribed medications for suppressing appetite is the FDA-approved Phentermine. Phentermine is a diet drug that increases the level of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine in your brain. These neurotransmitters then transmit signals throughout your body cells. As the level of these neurotransmitters increases, the Phentermine reduces appetite, making you feel fuller for a longer time. Phentermine can help you lose around 5% of your starting body weight when used as part of a supervised weight-loss program. It can reach 10% if it is part of your weight-loss program stretching throughout a minimum of 12 weeks.

Q: Who Should Go for Appetite Suppressants?

Most people who use appetite suppressants just want to lose weight for health reasons or to look good. Make sure to consume safe amounts of doses to avoid any adverse effects. In cases of severe morbid obesity, doctors prescribe appetite suppressants. In most cases, people do not need appetite suppressants for medical reasons. There are some disorders where you get bouts of uncontrollable hunger, but they are scarce.

Q: When Should You Use Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants may be valuable tools to lose weight successfully, but they should be used only as part of a medical advice and weight-loss program. If your body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher, or if you have a binge eating issue, such suppressants will work wonders.

You also need to understand that taking an appetite suppressant alone will not help you lose weight and keep it off. You also need to follow a specific diet while going through behavioral counseling to help you adopt healthy eating habits along with exercising.

Q: Are Appetite Suppressants the Best Way to Lose Excess Weight?

Successful weight loss is based on burning more calories than consumed, which is achieved by a healthy diet and exercise program. There is no such thing as the best way to lose weight that works for everyone. For some, medications like Phentermine, Bontril, or Tenuate are the perfect solution to suppress your appetite, while for others, vitamin injections give the energy they need for an active lifestyle that burns calories and aids in weight loss. Also, for some people, lipotropic injections can give their workouts a boost to lose weight by burning more calories.

Q: If You Take Appetite Suppressants, Can You Eat Whatever You Want?

Diet capsules are meant to supplement a healthy diet and exercise program, not to replace it. No doctor would suggest that appetite suppressants are an excellent substitute for healthy eating and an active lifestyle. Burning more calories than you consume is the best way to lose weight.

Q: How Do Natural Appetite Suppressants Curb Hunger?

The varied ingredients in most appetite suppressants work differently to curb hunger. Some like glucomannan swell on reaching your stomach, convincing your body you have eaten more food than you have. Also, green tea extract, which has caffeine, gives your body energy and helps to reduce those food cravings, reducing your chances of overeating.

Q: Are Appetite Suppressants Safe?

Yes, provided they are used under a doctor’s supervision, as they may be very effective in losing weight. The FDA has approved Phentermine for weight loss since 1959. If you take over-the-counter capsules, then opt for natural appetite suppressant supplements, as the natural components may positively impact your health.

Q: What Are the Side Effects of Appetite Suppressants?

Usually, there are none, but in rare cases, there may be damage to the liver. Other possible side effects are constipation, dizziness, dry mouth, fatigue, headache, hyperactivity or restlessness, insomnia, nausea, vomiting, increased blood pressure, or heart rate.

Q: How Long Should I Take Appetite Suppressants?

The duration of the course varies from person to person based on their BMI, sex, and age. It is prudent to consult a physician before starting your course to optimize its duration and effectiveness.

Q: Who Should Not Take Appetite Suppressants?

Appetite suppressants can interact with medicines you may be taking for some other health reasons, which include anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid appetite suppressant supplements, as well as those suffering from heart disease, cancer, hyperthyroidism, liver disease, or glaucoma.

Final Thoughts – Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements

Excess weight not only affects your self-confidence and your good looks, but it can also increase the risk of developing a wide range of health issues. The best appetite suppressant supplements have all of the right ingredients in the correct proportions for your body to get the maximum benefits without any side effects.

Ensure you study each supplement’s ingredients and dosage to determine how they may affect your body. With such a wide variety of supplements out there, you have a ton of choices when it comes to deciding which one is right for you.

Here, we have strongly recommended PhenQ or Leanbean to solve your weight issues. So, check them out to get a new, toned you.