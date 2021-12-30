New Year’s Eve Art Events to Enjoy in New York, Even in Uncertain Circumstances

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, but with Covid-19 spiking all over the world, plans that may have seemed to be cemented hard and fast are now totally up in the air. That huge apartment party your friends started planning back in November? It might not be the best idea anymore. With this uncomfortable reality in mind, Observer’s scanned the arts sphere for New Year’s Eve events, both outdoor and indoor, that can scratch the itch of end-of-year togetherness while also hopefully making you feel safe. Fotografiska New York, the stateside outpost of the Swedish photography museum, is throwing a December 31 bash that will include a masquerade fete at the Chapel Bar, canapés in Verōnika and a DJ dance party in The Loft.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will take place, but it’s common knowledge for pretty much every New Yorker that actually going to that midtown crowd control disaster is pretty miserable, and it always looks better on TV. For those who do plan on attending, there are obvious Covid protocols in place. If you’re not comfortable with entertaining the idea of any in-person events, you can tune in for the Merchant’s House Museum New Year’s Day Virtual Celebration, which will immerse attendees in the social patterns of 19th century New York City society.

On New Year’s Eve, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is also hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Concert for Peace, which was originally founded by Leonard Bernstein in 1986 and which will include music by composers Handel, Joel Thompson and David Hurd. Finally, on January 1 the 48th annual New Year’s Day Marathon will be held by the Poetry Project, and this year’s proceedings the Poetry Project will host its 48th annual New Year’s Day Marathon from the Sanctuary of St. Mark’s Church yet available for free with RSVP over livestream. This year over 160+ artists of all disciplines are participating.