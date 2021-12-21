The Benefits of Mushrooms: Top Mushroom Products of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Mushrooms are more than just the latest wellness fad. Humans around the world have looked to mushrooms for thousands of years for their therapeutic and medicinal properties, and modern science has begun to reveal hard data that backs it up.

What is it about mushrooms that can be so beneficial to our wellness, and how do we know which mushrooms to look for? After all, there are thousands of mushroom species, and they can range from tasty to hallucinogenic to downright lethal.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular types of wellness-boosting mushrooms, and the best mushroom supplement products for 2022.

Best Mushroom Products for 2022

We know you want the good stuff first, so we’ll begin with some of our favorite mushroom products. After that, we’ll dig a little deeper into mushroom lore and the science of mushrooms.

Mushrooms are incredibly versatile, and they work well in concert with other supplements, like CBD, ashwagandha, and non-mushroom adaptogens, such as rhodiola and ginseng. That means it’s really difficult to narrow all of the amazing mushroom products out there into a brief list!

In addition to these mushroom tinctures and capsules, there is also an abundance of great mushroom shakes and coffee substitutes, mushroom teas (which have been in use for centuries), and many other mushroom products. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at our Top 5 Mushroom Products for 2022!

The mushroom products we chose for 2022 range from tinctures with multiple types of adaptogenic mushrooms to capsules that target and make the most of one mushroom in a formula with other powerful ingredients.

In addition, we looked at the primary reasons people seek out mushrooms, including focus and mental acuity, relaxation, and a solid immune function boost.

While CBDfx is a trusted veteran brand in the world of CBD, this is their first foray into the world of mushrooms. These focus energy blend drops are formulated with cordyceps, chaga, and lion’s mane mushrooms, making the most of their adaptogenic and nootropic properties. Adaptogens are understood to help our bodies manage and adapt to stress, while nootropics aid in brain function, from attention to memory, and also often offer an energy boost.

Why does this blend top our list? It’s because CBDfx combined the therapeutic power of these mushrooms with the one-two punch of CBD and CBG. You’re probably already familiar with cannabidiol, or CBD, which is a potent compound found in the hemp plant. If you don’t know CBG, it’s another type of cannabinoid (cannabis compound) found in hemp. When combined with CBD, it’s reported to have both focusing and energizing properties. These cannabinoids and mushrooms work together for a truly focusing, energizing adaptogenic experience, providing the best of the CBD and mushroom worlds.

There’s a time to get focused and energized … and then there’s a time to unwind. CBDfx follows up their focus blend with this handy multipurpose CBD mushroom tincture, formulated to help you relax while also delivering wellness and immune-boosting properties along the way. These CBD mushroom oil drops are made with three powerful mushrooms — reishi, maitake, and turkey tail. Reishi mushrooms are robust adaptogens against stress, maitake mushrooms are all-around wellness boosters, and turkey tail mushrooms help the immune system.

In addition, CBDfx combined these mushroom extracts with CBD and the soothing cannabinoid CBN for a deeply relaxing experience. And don’t worry about a musty mushroom taste, these drops are made with a bright natural lemon flavor!

Another fantastic CBD mushroom tincture, this elixir from Apothecary Rx is made with reishi and turkey tail mushrooms, and boosted with ashwagandha and terpenes, like limonene and myrcene, known for their anti-nausea and analgesic properties. The combination of turkey tail mushrooms and nausea-fighting terpenes makes this an excellent choice for taming the tummy. In fact, this full spectrum CBD, mushroom-enhanced tincture is great for restoring an overall sense of stability in body and mind.

Cordyceps is an amazing all-purpose mushroom that serves as a source of antioxidants, while fighting inflammation, enhancing energy, and combating stress. Medterra packs the power of cordyceps mushrooms into these handy capsules, and supports their potential with broad spectrum CBD, the adaptogenic herb rhodiola, and guarana for energy. These mushroom wellness capsules are designed to boost immune function and energy, and are just one of many powerful health capsule products they formulate with CBD, mushrooms, and other healthful ingredients.

5. Simple Leaf Immune Boost Capsules

Rounding out our recommendations is another great immune-boosting mushroom capsule product, this time from Simple Leaf. Making the most of versatile cordyceps mushrooms, these capsules laser target your immune system with a host of supplemental ingredients, including CBD, acai, echinacea, vitamins D3 and B12, turmeric, zinc and more. Essentially, this mushroom capsule is an immune system powerhouse, ready to get you through cold and flu season, or a flight next to a sniffling toddler.

Why Mushrooms?

What’s the big deal about mushrooms, anyway? With all the hype recently, the idea of mushrooms as a wellness supplement sounds a bit like a fad, a bit like hocus-pocus, and can tend to smack heavily of marketing spin — and there is certainly plenty of advertising exaggeration thrown around.

But, there’s truth amid all this hype. Mushrooms are a powerful wellness ally, and we humans have known about the health benefits of mushrooms pretty much as long as we’ve been around — we modern humans just have a strange tendency to mistrust anything that doesn’t come from a pharmaceutical laboratory. Don’t get us wrong, the FDA wisely doesn’t allow anyone to make medical claims about the effects of natural supplements, like mushrooms or CBD, treating any chronic illness or condition. But, when we look at historic evidence of wellness-boosting mushrooms and the science that does back it up, we can clearly see the therapeutic potential of these humble little fungi.

From the 4,000 year-old “iceman” mummy, Ötzi, who had mushrooms in his medicine pouch, to modern pharmaceuticals, like the Cyclosporine and the cancer therapeutic Krestin, mushrooms have a long history of helping our bodies and minds.

You may remember from high school science class that penicillin comes from the fungus penicillium notatum, and you might have heard about Cold War-era scientific research into adaptogenic mushrooms to help our bodies battle stress, and contemporary research on nootropic mushrooms to help our brains. The truth is that science has kept pace with mushrooms for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing.

Polysaccharides and triterpenes are the wellness powerhouses in mushrooms. Mushrooms are rich in the polysaccharide beta glucan, which is a proven immune response enhancer and often used to battle conditions from fibromyalgia and Crohn’s disease to cholesterol and diabetes.

Triterpenes are compounds produced by the oxidation of terpene hydrocarbons, and they carry a host of beneficial properties, including immune support and antioxidant, antifungal and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Which Mushrooms?

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most popular and effective mushrooms used as wellness supplements.

Cordyceps

Cordyceps sinensis is a powerful mushroom multitool. Not only are cordyceps mushrooms powerful adaptogenics that help our bodies manage and adapt to stress, they also carry notable antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and energy-boosting properties.

Chaga

The story goes that a 12th century Russian prince used inonotus obliquus mushrooms to cure his lip (gaga) cancer, ultimately giving this mushroom its name, chaga. We don’t know about that, but we do know that chaga mushrooms are powerful nootropics that help with brain function by stimulating the repair and growth of brain cells and more. Plus, the chaga mushroom is another great adaptogen.

Lion’s Mane

This shaggy little mushroom possesses a wealth of healthful properties, and is one of the top nootropic mushrooms. Lion’s mane mushrooms are being studied for potential to aid serotonin and dopamine neurotransmitters. In addition, these mushrooms are a great source of antioxidants, protein, potassium, and beta glucan.

Reishi

Reishi mushrooms are beloved for their adaptogenic and nootropic properties, and it’s believed these mushrooms support the adrenal glands in their release of cortisol and management of stress. Looked to for balance and mental clarity for centuries by cultures all over the world, the popularity of this mushroom continues to endure.

Maitake

Maitake means “dancing mushroom.” This is because maitake mushrooms were so valuable in medieval Japan that people danced for joy if they found them. Why? A lot of reasons — maitake mushrooms taste wonderful, are packed with nutrients, and are a powerful nootropic, helping mental clarity. These mushrooms are believed to battle depression by making the AMPA receptors in our brains more sensitive.

Turkey Tail

Turkey tail may have one of the sillier mushroom names, but it’s a serious mushroom all the same. Turkey tail mushrooms are loaded with specific polysaccharides, like krestin and polysaccharopeptide, that boost white blood cell production, fight infection, and boost immune response. Turkey tail mushrooms are also great for tummy health, providing dietary fiber and prebiotic benefits.

Are These Magic Mushrooms?

Nope. Sorry.

None of the mushrooms in the products we recommend or in the descriptions you read above are “magic mushrooms.” They do not contain psilocybin, and they do not cause any kind of psychotropic, hallucinatory effect.

Mushrooms and You

It’s estimated that there may be hundreds of thousands of types of mushrooms yet to be discovered or studied, so it’s safe to say that even after thousands of years of human use we’re still just at the cusp of understanding the incredible potential of fungi.

Packed with nutrients and beneficial compounds, like beta glucan, the mushrooms we’ve discussed today are powerful allies in your quest for wellness. These mushrooms can help with our moods, our stress and immune response, and our overall health.

Combined with trusted natural supplements, like CBD, curcumin, echinacea and more, mushrooms display even more incredible wellness-boosting potential and therapeutic properties. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a CBD mushroom tincture or boost your immune system, there’s a product out there that can help you unharness the potential of mushrooms for your own health and wellness.