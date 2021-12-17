Three Burberry Bags That Everyone on Your List Will Love

In Partnership with Burberry

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Everyone deserves a luxury handbag – that one bag that upgrades every outfit, the one that will always be in style, and the one you might even pass down to your daughters or granddaughters. The lasting impact of a truly quality bag is why it makes for such a perfect gift. And what more iconic, quality, and classic brand is there than Burberry? Whether it’s for a best friend, a sister, a mother, a mother-in-law, or even a special co-worker who’s always had your back – treating a loved one with the gift of a leather Burberry bag will make for a uniquely special and memorable moment.

Of course, everyone has their own individual style and personality – so there can’t possibly be just one bag that’s a perfect match for each person on your list. But that’s where we come in. We’ve selected a number of leather Burberry bags that we think would make iconic gifts. Each bag is unique enough to be some lucky individual’s ideal gift.

The Lola Bag

The Lola Bag from Burberry is versatile in that it’s chic enough to be worn in the evening out on the town, while still being just sleek and functional enough to be a great day-to-day purse. This bag is softly structured and quilted and the style is accentuated with a polished chain strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram. The purses come in a number of different varieties, including different sizes from mini to extra large. It comes in variations made from an Italian-tanned lambskin with over 14 different color or pattern options for certain sizes. It also comes in a quilted check cashmere as well as a knit check . Each Lola Bag can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. With so many variations, you’re bound to find your loved one’s dream bag.

The TB Bag

Burberry’s TB Bag is definitely the best option for the It Girl in your life. The bag is a sleek, classic, and structured shoulder bag made in smooth leather, accented with the Thomas Burberry Monogram. Though this style might be particularly popular at the moment, this bag is no trendy fad, this is just about as classic as it gets. The bag comes in a number of luscious and irresistible colors and sizes, and some even come with a sophisticated chain strap. Your fashionable loved one is bound to adore this bag.

The Olympia Bag

The Olympia Bag might be a great choice for any artistically inclined modern woman you might have in your life. This bag is a standard shoulder bag style made from Italian-tanned leather with an embossed logo, but the bag stands out with a unique half moon structure that’s actually inspired by the architecture of Burberry’s show venue, Olympia London. It’s eternally classic, but also equally as modern. The bag comes in a number of colors and can come with an adjustable leather strap or with a chunky chain strap certain to take any outfit to the next level.

Each bag is different, each has its own personality, and each comes in a number of variations. So whether you’re shopping for a traditionalist who spends her days at the country club, or an art dealer who only wears black, or a jet setter who’s always on top of the latest trends – the options are in your favor. No one on your list will be disappointed, and whatever you end up gifting, it’s sure to be a beloved and treasured addition to their closet.

Shop Burberry Leather Bags