Tim Stokely Steps Down as OnlyFans CEO, Promotes Chief Marketing Officer

OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, promoting the company’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Amrapali Gan to take the helm.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” Stokely said in a press release. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Stokely, who has his roots in the adult entertainment business, launched GlamGirls and Customs4U before starting OnlyFans in 2016. The company stirred up controversy in August for banning explicit content, potentially jeopardizing the livelihoods of sex workers who have popularized the platform. Less than one week later, the company reversed its decision, citing a commitment to its “diverse creator community.

Gan previously served as the Vice President of Marketing for Cannabis Cafe, the first cannabis restaurant in America. She also has experience at Quest Nutrition and Red Bull Media House.

“I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetise, their content,” Gan said. “I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans. By blending state of the art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”