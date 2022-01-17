  CBD Gummies: Top 5 CBD Edibles of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

There’s a multitude of reasons why CBD gummies are so many people’s favorite way to work CBD into their lifestyle. Gummies are fun, tasty, and an ultra-simple, no-mess, no-confusion way to get exactly the amount of CBD you want without worrying about measuring dosages.

So, how do you know which CBD gummies to pick? Which gummies are the most effective? Are there specific gummies for different needs? Can you combine CBD with other daily supplements in one gummy?

We’re here to help you navigate the uncertain seas of CBD, arming you with the knowledge to tell a quality CBD product from a less-than-great product, and even pointing you to our favorite CBD gummies to try in the new year.

The Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Sleep 2022

We have a lot to say about how and why CBD gummies work in our bodies, and we’ll get into more detail below. But, we know you’re here for the recommendations!

Here are our picks for the 5 Best CBD Gummy Products to try in 2022.

The Top 5 CBD Gummies for 2022

Meet the Winners: Top 5 CBD Gummy Products of 2022

We have some pretty strict criteria for the products we recommend. We look for CBD gummies made from CBD sourced from organically grown, non-GMO hemp. We also examine the extraction processes used for getting the CBD and other cannabis compounds out of the plant, and we always read reports supplied by independent, third-party laboratories.

While those are our criteria for purity and safety, we also consider taste, concentration of CBD, and the particular purpose the CBD gummy is designed for. Here are our 2022 favorites.

CBDfx have been a chart-topper since their founding in 2014, with products made from organically grown, pesticide- and GMO-free hemp. Their CBD products are made with safe extraction methods and backed up by independent lab reports. Plus, they provide our favorite variety of product types, including CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD vape products, and more, with applications including better rest, muscle recovery, mood elevation, and even relief for our furry friends. They’ve also recently released innovative product lines for CBD + Mushrooms, as well as Full Spectrum CBD + Delta 9 THC.

The top spot on our Best CBD Gummies of 2022 list goes to a remarkable gummy product, known by many as simply the “Green Gummies.” CBDfx’s CBD Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina not only provide a whopping 50mg of broad spectrum CBD, but also hefty servings of two major superfoods, turmeric and spirulina. These two ingredients not only add a wealth of nutrients, but also powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These gummies are great for a nutrient blast to begin the day. The relaxing qualities of these CBD gummies are helpful in gently focusing the mind, so that you can hit the day running!

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

Next on our CBD gummies list is our favorite no-nonsense, straight-up CBD gummy. CBDfx’s Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are made with 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per serving, and are free from corn syrup, artificial colors and sweeteners, and animal-based ingredients. They’re the ideal gummy for the CBD beginner, allowing you to better understand how CBD makes you feel without any added ingredients coming into play. Plus, these vegan CBD gummies have a great mixed berry flavor and provide a soothing calm.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

We look to CBDfx again for our favorite natural sleep supplement. CBD is a popular go-to for people who need better rest and quality sleep. These broad spectrum gummies not only provide 50 mg of CBD to help you off to dreamland, they also include 5 mg of melatonin, plus magnesium and proven natural sleep supplements chamomile, lemon balm and passion flower. CBDfx’s organic CBD Gummies with Melatonin for Sleep have a bright lemon flavor, and are a staple of our nightstands and medicine cabinets.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 25% off.

Charlotte’s Web also sources their hemp from certified organic U.S. family farms, and they produce a wide range of great CBD products, including a variety of gummies. We picked these hemp CBD gummies because of their appeal for fitness enthusiasts. They make the most of the naturally soothing properties of CBD for joints and muscles, and add turmeric and ginger for an even better recovery boost. Plus, these full-spectrum CBD gummies come in a yummy ginger flavor.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

These tart, delicious watermelon gummies from RA Royal are available in 300 mg, 600 mg, and 900 mg sizes. These tasty CBD gummies contain melatonin and the calming terpenes, myrcene and linalool — so, this is definitely a gummy you want to try when you’re ready to rest and not planning on driving or operating any heavy machinery.

Use code “OBSERVER” for 20% off.

Why CBD Gummies? The Benefits of CBD Edibles

Gummies are fun, convenient, and yummy. But there’s another great reason to choose a gummy as your preferred method of CBD delivery.

Did you know that the way you ingest CBD can dictate your experience? Different forms of CBD products operate differently within our bodies, with differing times to take effect and a wide range in how long their effects last.

For instance, inhaling CBD, typically by vaping, is the fastest way to reap the benefits of CBD, because it enters directly into your bloodstream via your lungs, without having to go through your digestive system or liver first. The downside is that the effects of inhaled CBD don’t last as long as those of other methods.

A CBD tincture is a liquid that you hold under your tongue. The CBD in the oil is absorbed by the sublingual membrane, delivering CBD effects more slowly than inhalation, but more quickly than an edible. The duration of the effects of a sublingual CBD oil also falls in the middle.

Understanding the Effects of CBD Edibles

CBD edibles, like gummies, take a bit longer to kick in. That’s because CBD gummies have to be digested and metabolized before the CBD can enter the bloodstream. This may sound like a bad selling point to those of us who are more impatient, but gummies more than make up for the wait with the length of time that their effects last. Depending on your body weight, metabolism and other bioavailability factors, a gummy will last 6–8 hours, compared to the 1–2 hours from an inhaled product.

In addition to lasting longer, CBD gummies also remove the guesswork from dosage. You know exactly how much CBD is in each gummy, which means you don’t have to use a lot of trial and error to learn how much works best for you. The best CBD products will be accompanied by a third-party lab report that will tell you precisely how much CBD and other hemp compounds are in each and every yummy gummy.

CBD Gummies for Anxiety and Sleep

When CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system, it produces a wealth of wellness benefits. The endocannabinoid system is a cell-signaling system that helps various organs and systems in your body to maintain homeostasis, or balance. CBD mimics the body’s own endocannabinoids, helping the body to regulate such crucial functions as memory, mood, appetite, sleep, stress, pain, immune, motor control, and more.

CBD is also helpful for its calming properties. This makes it especially useful when you’re dealing with anxiety issues and sleep problems. Since CBD is so effective at relaxing and settling the nerves, it’s great for taking the edge off of stress, which can lead to more serious anxiety. Even in dealing with anxiety, these calming properties can be incredibly effective. As you can guess, this relaxation is also important for sleep. CBD is a wonderful natural sleep aid, especially if paired with melatonin or CBN, the ultimate relaxation cannabinoid. CBD sleep gummies can help you get to sleep quickly, and to sleep more deeply through the night.

How to Shop for CBD Infused Gummies & Other Edibles

Now that you’ve seen our picks, let’s talk a little about the criteria we use as we rated them. With the info below, you can review and shop for CBD infused gummies and other CBD products with confidence.

CBD products are available pretty much everywhere now, from the convenience store to the darkest corners of the web. How do you know what to look for? Here are our pro tips for selecting a safe and effective CBD gummy.

Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

Let’s start with the plant itself. What separates a legal CBD product, like the gummies featured above, from a regulated marijuana product? Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that causes a high. In the eyes of the law, there are two forms of cannabis plant — cannabis hemp (a.k.a. hemp or industrial hemp), and cannabis marijuana.

Cannabis marijuana contains a large amount of THC and causes a high.

Cannabis hemp is used for CBD products. Hemp contains only a tiny trace amount of THC (less than 0.3%). It’s the hemp plant that’s used for the CBD gummies we’re discussing.

Cannabinoids

CBD and THC are molecular compounds called cannabinoids. But, they’re not the only ones … not by a longshot. Cannabis actually contains hundreds of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and many others. Each of these compounds has a therapeutic application, and they all work well independently and in tandem.

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies vs. Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

The CBD from cannabis hemp is extracted across three levels of a spectrum: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. What does this mean?

Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids that naturally occur in cannabis, including CBD and those trace amounts of THC, as well as CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes, and flavonoids. Many people prefer full spectrum CBD for its efficacy in creating the Entourage Effect — a synergistic effect in which all the different compounds work together to modify one another’s effects while also enhancing the overall experience.

Broad spectrum CBD filters out those remaining amounts of THC. This is the type of CBD you want to look for if you’re trying to avoid all THC. Broad spectrum still contains the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and still creates the Entourage Effect to a slightly lesser amount.

CBD isolate is purely CBD with no other cannabinoids or compounds (99% pure CBD). The isolate form of CBD is typically used in bath or vaping products and isn’t likely to be the ingredient in a quality gummy, unless it’s chosen for a specific purpose.

Pesticide-Free Plants

When shopping for a CBD gummy, the first thing to look for is how the cannabis plant it comes from is cultivated. Cannabis is an incredibly effective phytoremediator — that means it very thoroughly and efficiently cleans the soil in which it grows of any toxins or chemicals. While the soil gets clean, the plant gets packed with those toxins and chemicals. That includes pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals. Your CBD gummy should always come from organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis hemp.

Clean Extraction

Convenience store CBD products and other cheaper brands often use unsafe methods for extracting CBD from the plant. These methods can include submerging the plant solvents containing dangerous chemicals, like acetone and butane. While it’s a cheap method, it can lead to CBD products containing dangerous additives and chemicals. CO2 extraction (used by CBDfx, Charlotte’s Web, and others) is considered by the CBD industry to be the best and cleanest method of extraction.

Lab Reports

The most surefire way to know exactly what is (and isn’t) in your CBD gummy is through a report provided by an independent, third-party lab. This report will tell you the exact percentages of CBD and other cannabinoids in your product, as well as any other chemicals that may be present.

Terpenes and Flavonoids

The familiar molecular compounds found in cannabis — like CBD, THC, and CBG — are called cannabinoids. But they’re not the only useful ingredients in this amazing plant. Terpenes and flavonoids are not exclusive to cannabis, but they occur in it in high amounts and they’re amazingly beneficial.

Terpenes give plants their scent. They’re particularly abundant in plants like cannabis, tea, herbs, and citrus fruits — really pungent plants. In addition to giving plants their unique smell, they possess a host of beneficial properties, from fighting inflammation to fighting anxiety.

Now, you’re probably expecting us to say that flavonoids give plants their flavor, right? Believe it or not, they don’t. They give plants their color. They’re also phytonutrients. They can help our bodies fight off bacteria and illness, soothe inflammation, and boost our overall wellness.

Additional Ingredients

As you saw with some of our favorite gummies, CBD products are often formulated for a specific use, like helping with sleep or muscle recovery, or enhancing wellness with vitamins and minerals. Keep an eye out for natural ingredients that have been added in order to help your CBD gummies do what they’re promised to do. While CBD possesses the properties necessary to treat nearly all the uses it’s marketed for, natural supplements help it work more effectively. Melatonin and chamomile are popular healthy ingredients for CBD sleep gummies, while superfoods, apple cider vinegar, and multivitamins are incredibly valuable for combining your CBD experience with important supplements and nutrients.

It’s CBD Gummy Time!

Now that you’re armed with some good info and a list of our top CBD gummies for 2022, you’re ready to shop and enjoy CBD with confidence, whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned CBD fan. Give our top gummy choices a try, and see for yourself how CBD gummies can be both fun and amazingly therapeutic.

Related articles:

Best CBD Gummies in the UK 2022

Best CBD Oil in the UK 2022

Best CBD for Dogs 2022

Top Mushroom Products of 2022

Best Delta-8 THC Oil & Delta-9 THC Oil