The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums for Hydrated and Glowing Skin

There are few skincare ingredients that are quite as universally beloved as hyaluronic acid, and for good reason. Hyaluronic acid is a dermatologist-approved, skincare maven-adored go-to for a plethora of skin concerns, thanks to its hydrating, glowing and plumping properties. Hyaluronic acid is one of those miracle ingredients that, when used properly, combats dehydrated, dull and tight skin, and leaves you hydrated and radiant. But what, exactly, is hyaluronic acid, and how should it be used?

“Hyaluronic acid can bind up to 1,000 times its weight in water . It functions as a humectant and holds water molecules onto the surface of your skin to keep it nice and hydrated,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy B. Lewis told Observer. “When a product prevents trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL), that means it’s keeping your skin hydrated by stopping water from escaping from your skin’s surface. Hyaluronic acid does that by slowing the rate at which the water evaporates. In turn, this helps give an increase in elasticity, an increase in volume and wrinkle reduction. It also firms the texture of the skin.”

Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in our skin, but the levels produced deplete with age, which is why using a product with the hero ingredient is so important. “Incorporating hyaluronic acid into the topical skin care regime is a must for mature skin to help maintain the hydration level, and preserve moisturization and a youthful glow,” Dr. Lewis explained. While tons of products contain HA, a serum is one of the best ways to get your daily dose of hyaluronic acid, as it “stays on the skin longer, allowing for better penetration.”

It’s important to choose the right hyaluronic acid serum for your skin concerns; those who are super sensitive should look for an HA product that perhaps doesn’t contain other active ingredients. “On its own, HA tends to not cause untoward reactions since our bodies also make it, so we see it as a natural substance,” Dr. Lewis said. “However, HA products that contain other ingredients could possibly cause an allergic or irritant reaction.” So as always, remember to patch test!

Despite its name, hyaluronic acid is not an exfoliant, and reacts well with almost all other skincare ingredients. Dr. Lewis recommend using a hyaluronic acid serum on a daily basis, ideally in the morning and in the evening, and to make sure that you don’t just slap into dry skin. “Apply to slightly damp skin or with damp fingers to give it the water it is looking for,” Dr. Lewis instructed. “You can layer a moisturizer on top to lock in hydration for more mature drier skin if needed.”

Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to find the best hyaluronic serum to incorporate into your skincare routine, especially as we head into the driest time of year. Below, see all our favorite hyaluronic acid serums for plump, hydrated, smooth and glowing skin.