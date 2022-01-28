The Best Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Winter Style

While you might think of leggings as strictly relegated to the realm of athleisure or loungewear, there’s an easy way to dress up the comfy essential, and that’s by opting for a leather (or faux leather) version. Leather leggings instantly add a level of sophistication to any ensemble, without sacrificing the comfort and ease that has become a rather important aspect of dressing over the past two years.
Getting dressed has been a bit of a slog as of late, and while I’ve always loved my dependable black leather leggings, recently, I’ve found myself turning to them more than ever, whether it’s for a day of running errands, a travel excursion or heading to a dinner. They’re a reliable piece that offers the elevated style of the always-chic leather jeans or pants, with the comfort and effortlessness of your most beloved leggings. They’re also an ideal choice for this rather frigid time of year, when tights just aren’t up to the job of staving off frostbite and you simply cannot stand to pull on a pair of jeans.
Leather leggings are one of the easiest ways to dress up even the most mundane outfit, whether you pair the pants with a simple white tee, a cozy cashmere sweater or a classic button-down. If you’re headed out to cocktails or dinner, consider throwing them on with a sophisticated top or blazer—truly, the options are limitless. Don’t fret about footwear, either, as leather leggings happen to complement a whole array of shoes, including boots, heels or your favorite white sneakers.
While you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of black leather leggings, there are also plenty of other alternative styles out there, whether you’re looking for an on-trend earth tone pair or a high-fashion animal-print style. Below, see the best leather leggings to add to your wardrobe right now.
-
Commando Faux Leather Legging
You can’t go wrong with these classic black faux-leather leggings from Commando, which add a touch of sass to any outfit. Think of these as the LBD of leather leggings—they’re stylish, comfy and are sure to be a go-to staple. They’re super smooth and won’t wrinkle, and have a high, comfortable seamless waistband.
-
Lol Cassidy Leather Leggings
These close-fitting leather leggings are easier to put on than you might think, thanks to snaps and a concealed zipper. The pants also feature zippered accents at the ankle, which make them both more convenient to slip into and give you another option for styling the look.
-
Aerie The Hugger Crossover High Waisted Crackle Legging
Okay, so these are technically workout leggings, but the crackle-esque faux leather brings them to a new level, and the price cannot be beat. They also have a stylish crossover waistband.
-
Express Super High Waisted Faux Leather Pieced Leggings
If you’re not quite sure how you feel about the leather legging look just yet, consider this reasonably-priced faux pair from Express, so you can test out the aesthetic without spending too much. These are ultra-high-waisted leggings, and have chic stretch paneling.
-
Beyond Yoga Sportgloss Smooth Operator High Waisted Midi Legging
These glossy leather leggings are up there with the most comfortable and flattering options, since they’re quite literally made for working out. Just because they’re intended for athletic pursuits doesn’t mean they’re not also incredibly fashionable even when you’re not working up a sweat, so you can go from gym time straight to cocktails.
-
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx’s faux leather leggings are a tried and true classic; they combine the brand’s signature shaping technology for an ultra-flattering fit. Dress them up or keep it casual, but you’ll surely turn to them time and time again.
-
Wolford Estelle Leggings
While Wolford is perhaps best known for their rather incredible tights (seriously, they’re the only ones that don’t rip, at least in my personal opinion and also according to one particular pair in my collection that I’ve owned since college). The brand also happens to make chic shapewear and other staples, like these faux leather leggings in a very on-trend shade of camel. They have a seam across the knees and up the inside leg, with a slim yet not skintight ankle.
-
Alix NYC Carlisle Faux Leather Leggings
These paprika-colored leather leggings are a fun and unique option, with an unexpected split cuff at the ankle.
-
Calzedonia Thermal Leather Effect Leggings
These faux leather leggings are a more affordable option, and they’re also sure to appeal to those in chillier climates, as they’re lined with a thermal material.
-
Commando Faux Leather Animal Legging
Elevate your look with these faux leather crocodile-print leggings, in a stylish shade of subdued brown. Pair them with a camel-colored cashmere sweater or a simple tee; they add a touch of glamour to any ensemble.
-
Hue Faux Leather High Waist Leggings
Hue’s faux leather leggings have a slightly looser fit in the calf than other styles, with an ever-so-slightly cropped ankle.
-
Rick Owens Stretch Leather Leggings
These splurge-worthy brown leather leggings are sophisticated and versatile.
-
Alo Yoga Faux Leather Airbrush High-Waist Legging
Yup, another pair of workout leggings that happen to be very chic non-athletic pants, too. Alo’s high-waisted style features the brand’s sculpting and lifting Airbrush fabric, with a cracked faux-leather finish.