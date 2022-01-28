The Best Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Winter Style

While you might think of leggings as strictly relegated to the realm of athleisure or loungewear, there’s an easy way to dress up the comfy essential, and that’s by opting for a leather (or faux leather) version. Leather leggings instantly add a level of sophistication to any ensemble, without sacrificing the comfort and ease that has become a rather important aspect of dressing over the past two years.

Getting dressed has been a bit of a slog as of late, and while I’ve always loved my dependable black leather leggings, recently, I’ve found myself turning to them more than ever, whether it’s for a day of running errands, a travel excursion or heading to a dinner. They’re a reliable piece that offers the elevated style of the always-chic leather jeans or pants, with the comfort and effortlessness of your most beloved leggings. They’re also an ideal choice for this rather frigid time of year, when tights just aren’t up to the job of staving off frostbite and you simply cannot stand to pull on a pair of jeans.

Leather leggings are one of the easiest ways to dress up even the most mundane outfit, whether you pair the pants with a simple white tee, a cozy cashmere sweater or a classic button-down. If you’re headed out to cocktails or dinner, consider throwing them on with a sophisticated top or blazer—truly, the options are limitless. Don’t fret about footwear, either, as leather leggings happen to complement a whole array of shoes, including boots, heels or your favorite white sneakers.

While you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of black leather leggings, there are also plenty of other alternative styles out there, whether you’re looking for an on-trend earth tone pair or a high-fashion animal-print style. Below, see the best leather leggings to add to your wardrobe right now.