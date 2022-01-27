The Most Glamorous Hotels for a Stylish Paris Fashion Week

The most fashionable time of year has finally arrived, and while Paris Couture Week is coming to an end, the jet set will return to the city of lights next month for Paris Fashion Week, the grand finale after a whirlwind circuit that includes stops in New York, Milan and London. This year, Paris Fashion Week for the Fall-Winter 2022 shows takes place from February 28 through March 8, and those descending upon the stylish city will surely be flocking to the most luxurious hotels, because glamorous accommodations are key.

If you’re heading to Paris for Fashion Week (or just on the winter getaway you deserve right now) and aren’t quite sure where to stay during your visit, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up the five best hotels for your next jaunt to Paris, for a luxe, elegant and stylish stay.

Le Bristol Paris

The iconic Bristol first opened its doors in 1925, and in the years since, has maintained its signature charming, low-key yet ultra-luxurious aesthetic. The Bristol is all about casual elegance, and everything about it is peak Parisian, like the plethora of sparkling chandeliers, Louis XV and Louis XVI-style furniture and soft drapery. The Oetker Collection hotel debuted the results of a major renovation in 2018, with 190 tastefully decorated rooms and suites. The whole hotel feels like you’re staying in your own ridiculously chic Parisian home, from the marble-accented, mirror-adorned lobby to the airy rooms. It’s fitting that the Bristol is one of the few hotels that still uses actually keys to access the accommodations.

The Bristol is home to Epicure Restaurant, which boasts four Michelin stars, as well as the classic 114 Faubourg Brasserie, which has also been given a Michelin star. For a more casual experience, stop at Cafe Antonia, or enjoy a cocktail at the cozy bar. The Bristol is also known for going above and beyond when it comes to guest experiences; the concierge is unparalleled, and will secure guests any and all reservations and requests. If you happen to stop by the Bristol, don’t forget to greet Socrate, the hotel’s absolutely adorable Birman cat, who took over the post from his dad, Fa-Raon, earlier this year. The sweet kitten often strolls around the lobby on his own, though he also has a private room. 112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Le Bristol Paris.

Hôtel de Crillon

From the moment you step foot into the historic Hôtel de Crillon, it’s clear that it’s a special place. Indeed, the hotel makes an impact even from the outside; the façade dates back to the 18th century, when the building was first constructed as a private residence. The Crillon was transformed into a hotel in 1909, and became a part of the Rosewood group in 2013. After undergoing a four-year renovation, the 124-room hotel reopened in 2017, with important technological updates like ever-important air-conditioning. All of the Crillon’s rooms and suites are lovely, with details like gold accents, marble bathrooms, full bars and pillows monogrammed with guests’ initials, but those that want to upgrade should consider booking one of the three suites personally designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

For dining, there’s the Michelin-star L’Ecrin, as well as the Brasserie d’Aumont and the Jardin d’Hiver, plus an idyllic outdoor situation when it’s warm enough. Make sure to have a drink at the famed bar Les Ambassadeurs; the plush velvet seating, marble walls and unique chandeliers all add to the dreamy ambiance. And, of course, try to get a treatment in at the Sense Spa, or at least take a dip in the custom swimming pool, which is inlaid with 17,600 gold scales. 6 Place de la Concorde, Hôtel de Crillon.

Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris

Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet is conveniently located right off of the Champs-Élysées, offering guests prime access to one of the more expensive (though often tourist-filled) spots in the city, while still providing privacy and quiet. The plush hotel was renovated in 2017, and revealed a lighter and brighter aesthetic courtesy of French architect and designer Jacques Garcia in many of the newly refinished rooms, which now feature a more subdued, grey-focused neutral color palette, as well as luxe marble bathrooms.

The hotel hasn’t lost its signature red velvet vibe, though; just take a stroll through the lobby, with its ruby-colored carpet, ochre-velvet couches and walls covered in black-and-white vintage prints. Fouquet’s Barrière, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is composed of 101 rooms and suites, as well las the Spa Diana Barrière (which features an indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam rooms as well as a new Hydro Jet massage bed) and two dining establishments. Aside from Le Joy, the hotel is also home to the iconic Fouquet’s, which is often seen as the epitome of the Parisian brasserie, and has welcomed patrons including Edith Pilaf and Marlene Dietrich. 46 Avenue George V, Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet.

Shangri-La Paris

The exclusive Shangri-La Paris is comprised of 100 rooms and suites, many of which have impressive views of the Eiffel Tower. The hotel opened in 2010, in a building that was originally built in 1896 for Prince Roland Bonaparte, and is situated on a relatively quiet street near the 16th arrondissement. It quickly earned major celeb approval; Beyoncé and Jay-Z are among the many famous faces who have stayed in the Shangri-La. Guests can dine in either La Bauhinia or the Michelin-starred Shang Palace, or stop in for a drink at the bar. There’s also the Chi Spa, which includes a fitness center, indoor pool and three treatment rooms, all of which have private steam showers. 10 Avenue d’Iéna, Shangri-La Paris.

Peninsula Paris

Loyal fans of the Peninsula will love the luxury hospitality brand’s Paris hotel, which occupies a historic building on Avenue Kléber in the 16th arrondissement that once welcomed guests including Pablo Picasso and Marcel Proust. The Peninsula Paris houses 200 rooms, most of which are outfitted in an understated yet modern aesthetic, and are among the larger options in the city. The Peninsula is a fitting choice for Fashion Week, as the three exclusive “Theme Suites” are inspired by haute couture.

There are three restaurants, including Lili and the Michelin-rated l’Oiseau, as well as the ornate Le Lobby. While the Peninsula’s tranquil spa is currently closed, the hotel did create a temporary spa location on the third floor, where guests can book their Biologique Recherche treatments and indulge in some serious self-care. 19 Avenue Kléber, Peninsula Paris.