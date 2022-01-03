The Best Park City Hotels to Book for the Sundance Film Festival

It’s almost time for the Sundance Film Festival, when Hollywood bigwigs, movie critics, celebrities, models and other eager film connoisseurs and partygoers descend upon Park City, Utah for the annual event. From January 20 through January 30, the snowy ski town will once again become the hub for countless movie premieres and fêtes, as the entire extended film industry (and those who just want to live their best après-ski, party-filled life) packs up their most fashionable parkas, snow boots and shearling and arrives in Sundance for the in-person festival, which was virtual last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though the week always overflows with nonstop parties, film screenings and, of course, some actual skiing on the slopes, you’ll still want to ensure you have a chic home base for those moments that you need some rest and relaxation. If you’re not sure how to pick the right hotel for your trip to Park City, don’t fret, as we’ve found the five most luxurious spots to book for the Sundance Film Festival.

Even if you’re not making it to Sundance this year, let this be your ultimate guide for the best hotels to consider during your next jaunt to the cozy ski town. Below, see all the plush Park City hotels for the most lavish ski trip.

Washington School House

If your hotel ideal is a boutique yet ultra-luxurious vibe, you must check out the Washington School House. The limestone hotel was originally built in 1889, and yes, it did actually function as a school. After a major gut renovation, it reopened as a petite hotel in 2011, with just 12 unique rooms and suites. Each of the accommodations features special details, like a crystal chandelier, abstract oil paintings and vintage furnishings, as well as plush custom Pratesi bedding. There’s a heated pool and spa outside, a ski lounge that’s exclusively for hotel guests, plus an outdoor fire pit that’s composed of a steel Olympic torch from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Park City. The hotel, which recently became a part of Leading Hotels of the World, also offers guests a private chef for special dining experiences, as well as the option for in-room massages. Washington School House guests also have exclusive access to George’s Boutique, the hotel’s private, carefully curated shop. Washington School House.

The Lodge at Blue Sky Auberge

For those that want to seriously indulge on a trip out west, there’s always the ultra-luxe Lodge at Blue Sky, an Auberge property that opened in 2019. The sprawling 3,500-acre resort is located less than 30 minutes away from Park City, and is sure to appeal to those that want extra privacy, too. There are three types of accommodations: the Sky Lodge, Earth Suites and Creek Houses, all of which are inspired by the element they’re named after. All of the 46 rooms and suites are located within three minutes of the main Sky Lodge, where there are plenty of amenities like a fitness center, movement studio and Insta-worthy infinity pool, as well as the restaurant, Yuta. The adventure seeker will appreciate all the activities at Blue Sky, including snow shoeing, dog sledding, cross country skiing and heli-skiing, in which a private helicopter takes guests on a flight to the a mountain peak.

Even though the resort is a little further away than some of the other hotel options, The Lodge at Blue Sky ensures guests have convenient access to the slopes, thanks to the Blue Sky Ski Lounge, a private ski-in, ski-out base that’s exclusively available to hotel guests so they can rest up with cozy drinks, nibble on snacks and prepare for a day of skiing. A private shuttle runs regularly to take guests to and from the lodge, and this year, Michelin-starred restaurant SingleThread is popping up in the lodge for an exclusive 10-day experience just in time for Sundance, from January 20 through January 30, with tickets for the seven-course dinner starting at $800 a person. From $1,349, The Lodge at Blue Sky Auberge.

Pendry Park City

The Pendry Park City is a new addition to the area, and opens just in time for the Sundance Film Festival. The Preferred Hotel, which is located in the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, is composed of 153 rooms, suites and residences, all of which are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the snowy landscape; the entire hotel is designed in an alpine-inspired aesthetic with contemporary flair. It’s a ski-in, ski-out hotel, so it’s perfect for those that actually want to hit the slopes during their time in Park City, and not just flit around to all the Sundance screenings and fêtes—not that there’s anything wrong with being a social butterfly, of course. The hotel is one of the more amenity-filled options; there are four restaurants, a Spa Pendry, a fitness center as well as a heated rooftop pool with a bar. From $395, Pendry Park City.

The Stein Eriksen Lodge

There’s a reason ski-bunny jet-setters have always adored Stein Eriksen Lodge; the European-inspired chalet-style hotel is an iconic spot in the area, with five-star service all the way. The classic ski hotel houses a total of 180 keys, with 120 rooms and 60 suites. For dining, there’s the Glitretind Restaurant and Troll Hallen Lounge, as well as the option to dine outside in the “Stein Alpenglobes,” which are clear, temperature-controlled domes outside where guests can comfortably enjoy a meal while embracing the outdoors. Elsewhere in the hotel, there are two pools, five-star spa with Vichy treatment rooms and, of course, the Stein Eriksen’s famed 19,000-bottle wine collection, which is now valued at over $2.5 million. From $1,400, Stein Eriksen Lodge.

Montage Deer Valley

The Montage Deer Valley has been one of the go-to luxury spots in the area ever since the hotel, a member of Preferred, opened over a decade ago, in 2010. All of the hotel’s 220 rooms and suites feature dark wood accents and are outfitted with private fireplaces and balconies. There are five restaurants located within the Montage Deer Valley, as well as the 35,000-square-foot Spa Montage, where guests can get the full pampering experience in one of the 29 treatment rooms. And, of course, there’s the Après Montage Lounge, which is located directly behind the hotel in Empire Village, with direct ski-in, ski-out access, as well as plenty of drinks and snacks to enjoy after a day on the slopes. From $2,692, Montage Deer Valley.