The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, which means that if you haven’t already, it’s time to start the search for a thoughtful gift for the special woman in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, use this February 14 to show the loveliest ladies just how much you care. A handwritten note and a bouquet of deep red roses are always nice, but remember that it’s noted and appreciated when you go above and beyond. Instead of waiting until the last minute and ending up with an e-card or a leftover bag of candy, take the time to find a unique gift that she’ll truly treasure.
If you haven’t located the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best gifts that the most stylish woman will *so* appreciate on Valentine’s Day. From jewel-encrusted slides and a ruby red ring to a diamond necklace and an interactive wine experience, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts she’ll absolutely love.
-
Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short PJ Set
An adorable pair of PJs are the most stylish (and comfiest) way to go to bed.
-
Diptyque Litchi Candle
A Diptyque candle is a tried and true classic; this one is the most delicious limited-edition rose scent.
-
Birdies The Swan in Jeweled Raspberry
Not only are these raspberry-colored jewel-encrusted mules incredibly chic, but they’re also über comfortable.
-
Donni Sweater Beanie
A rose pink beanie with a ladylike pearl accent to keep warm all season long.
-
Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha
Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped rose quartz gua sha stone, for the ultimate in luxurious relaxation.
-
Greenwich Jewelers Pave Heart Necklace
A sparkling diamond necklace is a perfect addition to any jewelry collection, and this heart-shaped bauble is perfect for the most romantic day of the year.
-
Vice Wines Love is Blind Tasting Kit
This three-bottle set of vino comes with everything you need for a blind wine tasting, for a truly interactive wine experience.
-
Something Navy Floral Joggers
She’ll live in these feminine floral joggers.
-
Stripe & Stare x LoveShackFancy Provence Garden Thong Box
A whimsical set of flowery underwear is perfect for the holiday.
-
Heritage Jewelry Heart Chain Ring
This 18-karat yellow gold ring features a red enamel heart that’s already sure to be a hit on its own, though you can go above and beyond by adding a custom touch, like her zodiac sign.
-
Chantecaille Darby Rose
A rose perfume doesn’t have to be a cliché for Valentine’s Day. Chantecaille’s delicate Darby Rose fragrance blends raspberry, lemon, Bulgarian rose and pink magnolia with a hint of sandalwood, for a unique twist on the classic scent.
-
Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé 2013
She deserves the absolute best, and you can’t beat Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé Champagne, for the perfect Valentine’s Day toast.
-
Godiva Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box
Skip the last-minute drugstore-stop treats and gift her this ridiculously decadent 37-piece chocolate box.
-
Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lipstick
A sophisticated red lip is a must this time of year, and this chic matte ruby shade is long-lasting and comes in a very on-theme kiss-covered tube.
-
Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis
The ultimate hostess will so appreciate this elegant two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.
-
P.J. Salvage Winter Woods Robe
A plush robe is a cozy day essential.
-
Aerie Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Super Flare Legging
These cheerful red leggings have an on-trend flare leg and flattering crossover waistband.
-
Kinn Baby Kay Heart Dome Ring
This simple gold ring features a single ruby red heart; she can stack it with her favorite baubles or wear it by itself.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Body Oil
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the cult following, and the body oil version of the scent is so unexpected, in the best way.
-
Unsubscribed Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
There’s nothing better than slipping on a buttery soft cashmere sweater on a cold day, and the pretty blush shade is also perfect for the first chilly days of spring.
-
Hanky Panky 3-Pack Supima Cotton Low-Rise Thongs with Contrast Trim
Valentine’s-themed cotton Hanky Pankys are comfy and cute.
-
Vehla Willow Sunglasses
She’ll love this chic pair of retro-inspired shades.
-
The Range Blended Knit Easy Pant
A stylish pair of flared knit pants are a fun alternative to her usual loungewear.
-
Felina Voyage Textured Knit Lounge Set
The matching sweatsuit era isn’t over yet, so take the time to refresh her lounging wardrobe with this rose-colored joggers-and-sweatshirt set.
-
Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven
While air fryers are by no means a new appliance, they’re only growing in popularity, thanks to their wide-ranging variety of uses and also a whole lot of TikTok recipes.
-
Falconeri Cashmere Coat
A feminine collared cashmere coat is a ladylike classic.
-
Tom Ford Rose Prick Candle
Treat her to a sophisticated and unique rose candle from Tom Ford—it’ll last a whole lot longer than a bouquet of flowers.
-
Stags' Leap 2018 The Leap Estate Grown Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Splurge on a particularly decadent bottle of red for Valentine’s Day, like this Estate Cabernet from Stags’ Leap.
-
Monrow Supersoft Elastic Waist Sweats
She won’t ever want to get out of these ultra-soft sweats.