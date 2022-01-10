Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes ceremony was cancelled by NBC following an investigation by the LA Times that uncovered the fact that organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had no Black members, along with multiple allegations of ethical issues.
Still, even a boycotted Globes offers a hint at what the possible Oscar nominees will be. (The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022.)
Below, the Observer rounds up the winning performances from both TV and film from the 2022 Golden Globes.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Power of the Dog Netflix — WINNER
King Richard Warner Bros.
Dune Warner Bros.
CODA Apple
Belfast Focus Features
Best Director, Motion Picture
Denis Villeneuve Dune
Steven Spielberg West Side Story
Maggie Gyllenhaal The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion The Power of the Dog — WINNER
Kenneth Branagh Belfast
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ted Lasso Apple TV Plus
Reservation Dogs FX on Hulu
Only Murders in the Building Hulu
Hacks HBO/HBO Max — WINNER
The Great Hulu
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Omar Sy Lupin
Jeremy Strong Succession — WINNER
Billy Porter Pose
Lee Jung-jae Squid Game
Brian Cox Succession
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Margaret Qualley Maid
Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha
Jessica Chastain Scenes From a Marriage
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler West Side Story — WINNER
Emma Stone Cruella
Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Marion Cotillard Annette
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
Will Smith King Richard — WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos
Mahershala Ali Swan Song
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession HBO/HBO Max — WINNER
Squid Game Netflix
Pose FX
The Morning Show Apple TV Plus
Lupin Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Pose — WINNER
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale
Christine Baranski The Good Fight
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
Uzo Aduba In Treatment
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tahar Rahim The Serpent
Ewan McGregor Halston
Michael Keaton Dopesick — WINNER
Oscar Isaac Scenes From a Marriage
Paul Bettany WandaVision
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Ramos In the Heights
Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza
Andrew Garfield Tick, Tick … Boom! — WINNER
Peter Dinklage Cyrano
Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog — WINNER
Troy Kotsur CODA
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Jamie Dornan Belfast
Ben Affleck The Tender Bar
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Dune Warner Bros. Hans Zimmer — WINNER
Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classic Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog Netflix Jonny Greenwood
Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Germaine Franco
The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures Alexandre Desplat
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart Hacks — WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross Black-ish
Issa Rae Insecure
Elle Fanning The Great
Hannah Einbinder Hacks
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Underground Railroad Amazon Prime Video — WINNER
Mare of Easttown HBO/HBO Max
Maid Netflix
Impeachment: American Crime Story FX
Dopesick Hulu
Best Supporting Actor, Television
O Yeong-su Squid Game — WINNER
Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso
Mark Duplass The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin Succession
Billy Crudup The Morning Show
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
West Side Story 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — WINNER
Tick, Tick … Boom! Netflix
Licorice Pizza MGM
Don’t Look Up Netflix
Cyrano MGM
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Ruth Negga Passing
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Ariana DeBose West Side Story — WINNER
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classics Spain
A Hero Amazon Studios France, Iran
The Hand of God Netflix Italy
Drive My Car Janus Films Japan — WINNER
Compartment No. 6 Sony Pictures Classics Finland, Russia, Germany
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin Being the Ricardos Amazon Studios
Adam McKay Don’t Look Up Netflix
Jane Campion The Power of the Dog Netflix
Kenneth Branagh Belfast Focus Features — WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza MGM/United Artists Releasing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos — WINNER
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso — WINNER
Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building
Nicholas Hoult The Great
Anthony Anderson Black-ish
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso
Sarah Snook Succession — WINNER
Andie MacDowell Maid
Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick
Jennifer Coolidge White Lotus
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
No Time to Die from No Time to Die MGM/United Artists Releasing Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell — WINNER
Here I Am Singing My Way Home from Respect MGM/United Artists Releasing Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Down to Joy from Belfast Focus Features Van Morrison
Dos Orugitas from Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Lin-Manuel Miranda
Be Alive from King Richard Warner Bros. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Raya and the Last Dragon Walt Disney Studios
My Sunny Maad Totem Films
Luca Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Flee Neon
Encanto Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — WINNER