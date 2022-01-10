Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes ceremony was cancelled by NBC following an investigation by the LA Times that uncovered the fact that organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had no Black members, along with multiple allegations of ethical issues.

Still, even a boycotted Globes offers a hint at what the possible Oscar nominees will be. (The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022.)

Below, the Observer rounds up the winning performances from both TV and film from the 2022 Golden Globes.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog Netflix — WINNER

King Richard Warner Bros.

Dune Warner Bros.

CODA Apple

Belfast Focus Features

Best Director, Motion Picture

Denis Villeneuve Dune

Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Maggie Gyllenhaal The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog — WINNER

Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ted Lasso Apple TV Plus

Reservation Dogs FX on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Hacks HBO/HBO Max — WINNER

The Great Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Omar Sy Lupin

Jeremy Strong Succession — WINNER

Billy Porter Pose

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Brian Cox Succession

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Margaret Qualley Maid

Elizabeth Olsen WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo Genius: Aretha

Jessica Chastain Scenes From a Marriage

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler West Side Story — WINNER

Emma Stone Cruella

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Marion Cotillard Annette

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Will Smith King Richard — WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem Being the Ricardos

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession HBO/HBO Max — WINNER

Squid Game Netflix

Pose FX

The Morning Show Apple TV Plus

Lupin Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Pose — WINNER

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

Christine Baranski The Good Fight

Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show

Uzo Aduba In Treatment

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Tahar Rahim The Serpent

Ewan McGregor Halston

Michael Keaton Dopesick — WINNER

Oscar Isaac Scenes From a Marriage

Paul Bettany WandaVision

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Ramos In the Heights

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Andrew Garfield Tick, Tick … Boom! — WINNER

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog — WINNER

Troy Kotsur CODA

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ben Affleck The Tender Bar

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Dune Warner Bros. Hans Zimmer — WINNER

Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classic Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog Netflix Jonny Greenwood

Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Germaine Franco

The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures Alexandre Desplat

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart Hacks — WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross Black-ish

Issa Rae Insecure

Elle Fanning The Great

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

The Underground Railroad Amazon Prime Video — WINNER

Mare of Easttown HBO/HBO Max

Maid Netflix

Impeachment: American Crime Story FX

Dopesick Hulu

Best Supporting Actor, Television

O Yeong-su Squid Game — WINNER

Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso

Mark Duplass The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin Succession

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

West Side Story 20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — WINNER

Tick, Tick … Boom! Netflix

Licorice Pizza MGM

Don’t Look Up Netflix

Cyrano MGM

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Ruth Negga Passing

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Ariana DeBose West Side Story — WINNER

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Best Picture, Non-English Language

Parallel Mothers Sony Pictures Classics Spain

A Hero Amazon Studios France, Iran

The Hand of God Netflix Italy

Drive My Car Janus Films Japan — WINNER

Compartment No. 6 Sony Pictures Classics Finland, Russia, Germany

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin Being the Ricardos Amazon Studios

Adam McKay Don’t Look Up Netflix

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog Netflix

Kenneth Branagh Belfast Focus Features — WINNER

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza MGM/United Artists Releasing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos — WINNER

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso — WINNER

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Anthony Anderson Black-ish

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso

Sarah Snook Succession — WINNER

Andie MacDowell Maid

Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick

Jennifer Coolidge White Lotus

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

No Time to Die from No Time to Die MGM/United Artists Releasing Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell — WINNER

Here I Am Singing My Way Home from Respect MGM/United Artists Releasing Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Down to Joy from Belfast Focus Features Van Morrison

Dos Orugitas from Encanto Walt Disney Pictures Lin-Manuel Miranda

Be Alive from King Richard Warner Bros. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Raya and the Last Dragon Walt Disney Studios

My Sunny Maad Totem Films

Luca Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Flee Neon

Encanto Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — WINNER