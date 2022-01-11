Home Set: New Year, New Skincare

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a hydrating lip balm and the perfect new foundation to refreshing SPF oil and nourishing cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury’s dreamy beauty products have garnered a loyal following for good reason, and the brand’s latest launch truly lives up to the hype. The Beautiful Skin Foundation is a lightweight, medium-coverage option that’s the perfect in-between of a tinted moisturizer and full-coverage foundation. It’s super buildable, if you do end up wanting a bit more coverage, and it also contains hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, for plump, radiant and smooth skin.
Supergoop Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil
Sunscreen is the most important step in any skincare routine, but it’s not always the most fun to apply. Supergoop’s new ceramide-focused SPF 40 oil combines the best of hydrating skincare and sunscreen, thanks to a blend of skin barrier-supportive ceramides as well as hydrating squalane and multi-weight hyaluronic acid.
Révive Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream
Now that it’s winter, skin is more parched than ever, which means it’s time to bring out the powerhouse moisturizers. Révive’s new day cream contains a blend of antioxidants, vitamin c, vitamin e, minerals and more for an ultra-nourishing glow. Plus, it has SPF 30, which is always key.
Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
Chapped lips are another unfortunate issue this time of year, so Ilia’s latest lip launch comes at a most appreciated moment. The clean beauty brand’s new ultra-moisturizing balm provides the serious hydration infusion your lips are craving.
Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream
You may have noticed a recurring theme in our winter skincare favorites, and that’s anything that effectively manages to combat the irksome dry, tight skin that’s so prevalent this time of year. Shiseido’s hyaluronic acid-filled moisturizing cream is sure to be a favorite, especially since it will keep your skin soft, smooth and hydrated for a full 24 hours.