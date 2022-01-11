Home Set: New Year, New Skincare

From a hydrating lip balm and the perfect new foundation to refreshing SPF oil and nourishing cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

By
Home Set: New Year, New Skincare
Welcome to Home Set.

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a hydrating lip balm and the perfect new foundation to refreshing SPF oil and nourishing cream, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

  • Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

    Charlotte Tilbury’s dreamy beauty products have garnered a loyal following for good reason, and the brand’s latest launch truly lives up to the hype. The Beautiful Skin Foundation is a lightweight, medium-coverage option that’s the perfect in-between of a tinted moisturizer and full-coverage foundation. It’s super buildable, if you do end up wanting a bit more coverage, and it also contains hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, for plump, radiant and smooth skin.

    $44, Shop Now
  • Supergoop.

    Supergoop Daily Dose Hydra-Ceramide Boost + SPF 40 Oil

    Sunscreen is the most important step in any skincare routine, but it’s not always the most fun to apply. Supergoop’s new ceramide-focused SPF 40 oil combines the best of hydrating skincare and sunscreen, thanks to a blend of skin barrier-supportive ceramides as well as  hydrating squalane and multi-weight hyaluronic acid.

    $46, Shop Now
  • Révive.

    Révive Moisturizing Renewal Day Cream

    Now that it’s winter, skin is more parched than ever, which means it’s time to bring out the powerhouse moisturizers. Révive’s new day cream contains a blend of antioxidants, vitamin c, vitamin e, minerals and more for an ultra-nourishing glow. Plus, it has SPF 30, which is always key.

    $195, Shop Now
  • Ilia.

    Ilia Lip Wrap Reviving Balm

    Chapped lips are another unfortunate issue this time of year, so Ilia’s latest lip launch comes at a most appreciated moment. The clean beauty brand’s new ultra-moisturizing balm provides the serious hydration infusion your lips are craving.

    $28, Shop Now
  • Shiseido.

    Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Cream

    You may have noticed a recurring theme in our winter skincare favorites, and that’s anything that effectively manages to combat the irksome dry, tight skin that’s so prevalent this time of year. Shiseido’s hyaluronic acid-filled moisturizing cream is sure to be a favorite, especially since it will keep your skin soft, smooth and hydrated for a full 24 hours.

    $49, Shop Now
Home Set: New Year, New Skincare
