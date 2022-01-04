Jet Set: Travel Accessory Upgrades for the New Year

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a mask pouch and cosmetics bag to a chic suede tote and on-the-go nail polish remover, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Jet Set
-
Tenoverten The Rose Wipes
Chipped nail polish is never a good look, but don’t fret if your manicure went through a little wear and tear during your travels. Tenoverten’s rose-scented wipes will not only easily remove your polish, but also contain natural ingredients to help nourish, hydrate and strengthen your nails. Plus, they’re biodegradable.
-
Caraa Double Mask Pouch
Masks are non-negotiable during any kind of travel right now. Instead of letting them float around your bag and thus contaminating them, use this nifty little mask pouch that keeps your masks organized and clean. It even has two separate zippered sections, to keep your used masks away from your clean ones.
-
Milaner Travel Elena Woven Handbag
This chic suede tote is a classic addition to your travel wardrobe that you’re sure to use for all your upcoming journeys. It’s fashionable and functional, thanks to multiple organizational interior pockets.
-
Kosas 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow
Nothing beats convenience when it comes to your beauty routine while on the go, and the new Kosas watercolor eyeshadow gives a perfect glowy tint in mere seconds. It’s tiny enough to easily throw into even the smallest of purses, and is *so* simple to apply.
-
Delsey Paris Chatelet Air
Speaking of beauty, a good toiletry bag is a must when it comes to bringing along all the essentials. While some prefer a soft-sided bag, others might be partial to a hardcase like this Delsey cosmetics bag.