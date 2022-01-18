Jet Set: What to Pack for a Beach Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a pale pink mask and stylish cotton dress to a breezy linen top and bronze beauty necessities, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
-
Saint Holiday Story Blouse
A breezy linen top is a prerequisite for any beachy vacation, and this particular blouse is so chic and effortless. We love that you can wear it as a cover-up over your bathing suit or on its own.
-
RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow
Swipe on RMS Beauty’s latest cream eyeshadow for the perfect bronzy vibe. Make sure you pat it in shortly after applying since it does dry fast, but it gives *such* a vacation-worthy glow.
-
Paravel Cabana Passport Case
If you’re not on the passport case bandwagon just yet, please take this as a sign to change that. A passport case keeps you organized throughout your journey (and is also very handy when it comes to storing the countless forms currently necessary to travel), and you can’t go wrong with this adorable canvas style from Paravel.
-
Figue Indiana Dress
A cotton shirtdress is a classic beach vacation look, and this printed frock is a true multitasker, as it looks as cute with sandals over a bikini as it does paired with a leather jacket and boots.
-
Vida FDA Listed Adult KF94 Mask
A mask is the most important travel item right now, and with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, it’s key to upgrade your current face covering. This four-layer disposable mask offers more protection than a cloth version, and also comes in an adorable shade of bubblegum pink.