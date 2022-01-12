Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Sold Their Tribeca Penthouse for $28 Million

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are slimming down their real estate portfolio. The couple quietly sold their sleek New York penthouse, and netted an impressive $29 million in the deal.

Timberlake and Biel, who tied the knot in 2012, offloaded the Tribeca apartment in the celeb-adored 443 Greenwich building in an off-market deal that closed in late December 2021, reports the Wall Street Journal. The duo scored a profit from the $20.2 million they paid for the airy condo in May 2017.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom penthouse wasn’t ever publicly listed, so it’s not clear if the couple completed any major renovations or redesigns during their ownership.

An elevator opens directly into the 5,375-square-foot apartment. The oversized great room is composed of an eat-in kitchen, dining area and living space, as well as a gas fireplace. The primary bedroom is equipped with two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub, per the floorplan.

The unit also features an internal staircase that leads to a private terrace on the upper level.

Even though Timberlake and Biel are departing 443 Greenwich, the luxe building is still home to plenty of famous faces, including Harry Styles, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan and Jennifer Lawrence.

This isn’t the only home Timberlake and Biel are ready to part with, as the couple is also looking for a buyer for their sprawling Hollywood Hills mansion in Los Angeles, which is currently listed for $35 million. Timberlake and Biel continue to own a property in Tennessee, where they’ve reportedly been spending much of their time, as well as a retreat in Montana’s exclusive Yellowstone Club.