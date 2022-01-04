Prince William and Kate Are Hiring for an Important Role, and It Includes Royal Travel

The year has only just begun, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are already back to business as usual post-holidays. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing for a busy 2022, filled with official royal engagements and a likely return to overseas tours, and they’re looking to bring on someone to help with their packed agenda. If you’re an experienced events manager with a serious interest in the royals, now’s your chance to work with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring an Events and Visits Manager to join their Royal Household team at Kensington Palace. It’s a big role, as the employee will support the Cambridges’ official and charitable work, including taking the lead on the development, planning and execution of not only the duo’s royal engagements and events in the U.K., but also their international royal tours.

The new Events and Visits Manager is essentially in charge of Prince William and Kate’s entire royal events schedule, whether it’s planning a charitable engagement within the U.K. or orchestrating a royal tour. The employee will be in charge of conducting recon pre- and post-events, and working with internal and external contacts and organizations to support these visits.

Other responsibilities include drafting engagement-related briefings and correspondence, as well as supporting the Royal Household team with other tasks when necessary.

The job listing stresses that this is not an entry level position; the ideal candidate should have proven events management experience, and ideally will have familiarity with supporting events abroad, though that’s not a prerequisite. Other criteria include good people skills, written communication skills, experience drafting correspondence and experience with creative development projects.

The ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines is another important requirement, as, of course, is an interest in the royal family and Prince William and Kate’s work. As expected, the job posting also notes that the candidate should be “discreet and able to maintain confidentiality at all times,” so no royal gossips allowed.

Since royal tours will surely be a big part of this job, it makes sense that the ideal candidate should have knowledge of diversity in communities within the U.K., Commonwealth and all around the world, as well as experience with the travel planning administrative and logistics process. If you’re a royals enthusiast with a passion for travel, this is a total dream job, as travel is a big requirement for the role; the employee *must* be willing to travel both within the U.K. and abroad, and a full U.K. driving license is listed as a major plus.

While Prince William and Duchess Kate haven’t officially announced any royal tours for 2022 just yet, they have at least one big visit planned for later this year. The Duke of Cambridge’s environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize, is taking place in the United States this year, and both Prince William and Kate are expected to attend the stateside awards ceremony.