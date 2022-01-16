  10 Best Live Casino Sites to Play Against Real Life Dealers Online

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Live online casinos are so much fun: they give you the chance to beat real life dealers, and they have the look and feel of a well deserved land based Vegas vacation.

That’s why we’ve done a deep dive on the best live casinos available right now.

After testing each one out, we’ve based our final selection on the number of live dealer games, the quality of the software, bonus ease, and the overall user experience of the casino.

Come join us as we take a look.

First Look

Runners-up:

Best Live Dealer Casinos Reviewed

1. Ignition – Best Overall Live Online Casino

Pros

32 live games

High-traffic poker site

High table limits

Crypto accepted

Cons

Serious lack of other online casino games

Ignition is one of the world’s premier online casinos. It specializes in poker, and it’s currently home to over 30 live dealer tables. It’s our top pick thanks to its high volume of traffic, its sophisticated user layout, and its reputation and reliability.

Live dealer games: 5/5

At the time of writing, Ignition has 32 live dealer games. You can play live poker, live blackjack, live roulette and live baccarat. Game variants include American and European Roulette, Super 6 and Early Payout Blackjack, and the games are provided by the highly esteemed VIG Games.

Table limits vary from less than $1 to over $10,000, and many tables cater for unlimited players.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

When you first sign-up to Ignition, you get the chance to grab as much as $3,000 after you’ve made your first deposit. This – a 100% match deposit offer up to $1500 for both poker and casino – is Ignition’s biggest ever welcome bonus.

There’s also a 150% Bitcoin welcome bonus on the table for crypto gamblers, while wagering requirements are pegged at just 25x.

Other bonuses and promos include weekly casino 100% reload bonuses to the tune of $100, refer-a-friend promos, and an 8-tiered VIP program.

Reputation: 5/5

Ignition was established in 2016, and over the course of 5 years has risen to be a major power-player in the world of online casinos.

It’s fully-licensed, there are always hundreds (sometimes thousands) of rival players online at any one time, as well as a slew of positive online reviews.

In short, it’s one of the most trustworthy casino sites we’ve come across.

Casino game variety: 3/5

It was hard for us to give Ignition 3 out of 5 for its total selection of casino games because it’s easily the top dog for poker. You can play 10+ poker variants here, including Zone Poker, and daily traffic is – as mentioned – unrivaled.

However, overall casino game selection is slender compared to rival sites (there are currently just 172 games available) but it’s got everything a typical casino player could need.

Misc: 4/5

Ultimately, with advanced software, professional dealers and high-traffic poker tables, Ignition is ideal if you want to play live dealer games and poker. Overall casino game selection could be better, but it’s worth mentioning that Ignition also lets you bet on virtual sports.

2. Big Spin Casino – Best Live Dealer Casino for Free Spins

Pros:

12 live games

Daily promos and tournaments

Over a hundred slots

Lots of free spins

Cons:

Could do with more general table games

Launched in 2017, Big Spin Casino still has the look and feel of a new online casino (a good thing). It’s bright and cheerful, the site is easy to navigate – and it’s got 12 live dealer tables to get stuck into.

Live dealer games: 4/5

Live games are the main yardstick by which we judge our online casinos, and with 12 high-quality ones, Big Spin easily makes the cut.

You can play a variety of live blackjack, roulette and blackjack games, Super 6 is also available, but there are no poker or game show variants.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

When you first create an account, Big Spin Casino treats you to a 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. This is a really good offer, and it’s quickly followed by a 150% up to $1,500 reload bonus.

You can also get your hands on a 200% up to $200 refer-a-friend bonus, while unique promos such as the Player of the Month Award will be especially appealing to those who plan on playing regularly.

Blackjack & slot tournaments are available, too.

Reputation: 3/5

Big Spin has been around for 4 years, so it hasn’t quite established itself as much as other longer-standing online casinos.

However, it’s owned by the super reputable sports betting firm My Bookie, it’s fully-licensed, and it’s also SSL-encrypted so there are no trustability issues whatsoever.

Casino game variety: 3/5

With less than 200 games currently available, Big Spin Casino just misses out on a higher rating on this front. Moreover, most of its games are slots (135), but there are also a handful of blackjack, roulette and baccarat variants.

Video poker lovers will note that we noticed very solid video poker offering, something we’d expect from casinos of a much larger size.

Misc: 4/5

With a neatly organized layout, lots of bonuses and friendly and awesome customer service, Big Spin Casino fares well overall. We’d prefer more game variety in general, but its live dealer section more than makes up for this.

3. Slots.LV – Best Live Casino for Online Slots

Pros:

32 live online casino options

Very attractive welcome bonus

100+ slots

Crypto accepted

Cons:

High wagering requirements

If you’re looking to mix it up playing live casino games with slots thrown in as well, Slots.LV might be worth checking out. With 100+ slot games and 32 live games, it covers both bases well.

Live dealer casino games: 5/5

Slots.LV has one of the best selections of live casino games we’ve seen, in terms of volume (there are 32 here), quality, and variants.

As the usual games are covered, including roulette, blackjack and baccarat, and we found their dealers to be chatty and friendly, and the chatrooms to be lots of fun.

Moreover, max and min stakes vary enough so as to accommodate both casual players and high rollers.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Slots.LV’s welcome offer is a 200% up to $1000 package (300% up to $1,500 for crypto) that comes with fair wagering requirements of 35x.

What also stands out here is their Daily Double Up offer, which is quite generous as it offers a 100% match up to $100 every day – and if you use Bitcoin to deposit it’s 150% up to $500.

Reputation: 5/5

Slots.LV has been around for almost ten years, and in that time has become synonymous with slots. It’s fully-licensed, it gets its games from big-name developers like RTG and Rival Gaming, and it’s easily one of the most trustworthy live casinos around.

Casino game variety: 3/5

Slots.LV is definitely a worthy choice if you enjoy playing live table games and slots, but its game selection otherwise comes up a little bit short.

With 137 titles in total, electronic versions of blackjack and roulette total 10 altogether, although there are also 7 different bingo variants here which will no doubt please bingo players. It still made our list as one of the best slots sites of 2022 due to their slot tournaments and quality software providers.

Misc: 4/5

Slots.LV accepts four cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum. It’s compatible on both iOS and Android, looks and feels super stylish, and uses games from the likes of Rival and Real Time Gaming.

4. Red Dog Casino – Best New Live Casino

Pros:

Launched in 2019

13 live dealer games

Bitcoin accepted

Easy-to-navigate website

Cons:

Would benefit from extra blackjack variants

Having launched in 2019, Red Dog Casino is very much new – with an exciting welcome bonus, excellent mobile optimization, and a solid collection of live casino options.

It’s our standout choice if you’re looking for something fresh.

Live casino games: 4/5

Red Dog Casino’s current list of live casino games numbers 13, all of which are only viewable once you’ve created an account.

While that’s slightly annoying, the good news is that these are all high-quality in terms of audio/visuals, latency and the authenticity, and they’re provided by Real Time Gaming.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

One of the best things about signing up to a new casino site is you usually get treated to a very generous welcome offer. At Red Dog, new players can grab a 225% welcome bonus. This is topped up by a further 20% if you deposit with either NeoSurf or Bitcoin.

This is one of the best match multiples online.

You also get the chance to grab 24/7 bonuses up to 160% any time you make deposits of certain amounts (eg. $30, $75 and $150), fantastic for players looking for a permanent home.

Reputation: 3.5/5

It’s hard to gauge the reputation of a relatively new online casino, and this is the issue Red Dog Casino faces. But what we can say is that, after having tested it and read customer reviews, the site is 100% legit – and fully licensed in Curacao.

It’s also owned by Infinity Media Group, one of the largest advertising networks in the world.

Casino game variety: 3/5

Red Dog Casino currently has just over 150 games, which is a fairly slim selection. You can play just under 120 slots, 14 poker games and an assortment of other table games. As with the live games, though, we expect them to add more titles over the coming months.

Misc: 4/5

Overall, Red Dog is a fuss-free, easy-to-use new online casino that specializes in live casino games, promotions and excellent customer service. Its tasty welcome bonus is a treat too, and the mobile version works just as well as the desktop version.

5. BetOnline – Best Live Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

25+ years experience

34 live casino games

Sports betting available

Cons:

Poker tables aren’t anonymous

Looking to combine live dealer games with sports betting? BetOnline offers a good mix of both. Here, you can take your pick from 34 live dealer games as well as 20+ sports markets for an overall betting experience that’s tough to beat.

Live dealer games: 5/5

It’s hard to give any online casino that offers 34 different live table games anything other than a perfect score.

In BetOnline’s live casino, you can play the likes of Early Payout Blackjack, Russian Blackjack Auto Roulette, baccarat and more.

Stakes are generally capped at $10,000 on most tables, which gives high rollers the chance to play for big money, too, and the live tables are provided by Fresh Deck Studios.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

BetOnline starts you off with a very respectable welcome bonus, that includes a 100% up to $1,000 offer available over your first three deposits.

There is also a 10% weekly rebate available to help minimize your losses, as well as a $1,000 monthly prize pool.

This is only touching the surface, too – there are lots more bonuses and promos including separate welcome offers for sports bettors (50%) and poker players (100%).

Reputation: 5/5

Having been around for over 25 years, BetOnline has established itself as one of the world’s most trustworthy sportsbooks and online casinos.

It’s never had a liquidity issue, it’s naturally always paid its winners, and it’s fully-licensed.

Casino game variety: 5/5

BetOnline currently has more than 400 games in its arsenal. These include 280 slots, over 30 poker variants, and a solid selection of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games.

The quality of the games is high, too, and they’re provided by 6 different developers, including BetSoft and Magma.

Misc: 4/5

BetOnline is an all-rounder that lets you bet on anything and everything. There are games galore, sports betting opportunities here, there and everywhere, and the fun never lets up with more bonuses and promos than you can shake a stick at.

6. Super Slots – Best for Live Dealer Blackjack

Pros:

20 live casino games

Two live casino sections

255 online slots

Excellent user layout

Cons:

Not yet established

Super Slots is a reputable online casino bursting with live dealer casino games, slots, video poker and more. It’s an all-action site brimming with fun.

Live games: 5/5

Super Slots boasts 20 live dealer tables, which are split between Red and Black sections. The Black Casino is provided by Fresh Deck Studios, and it’s here where you’ll find most of the live casino action.

These include Blackjack VIP 18, American Roulette, Casino Hold’em and Russian Blackjack – as well as a handful of other blackjack variants that vary in min and max stakes.

Over in Casino Red, you’ll find 6 live games, including Classic Blackjack and Punto 2000. Overall, it’s an attractive choice, although live baccarat is missing.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

When you first create an account, you can either deposit via fiat currency, in which case you’ll be entitled to a 250% up to $1000 welcome bonus – or you can deposit via crypto, in which case you’ll get a 400% bonus up to $4,000.

These are both really good welcome offers, but the 35x wagering requirements (48x for crypto) means we can’t give Super Slots’ bonuses a top score.

Reputation: 3.5/5

Super Slots was only launched in 2020, which means it’s still finding its feet. It hasn’t quite got the reputation of, say, Ignition just yet. But it’s licensed, it’s SSL-encrypted and, after testing the site and reading consumer reviews, we have no reason to doubt the setup here.

Casino game variety: 4/5

As you’d expect with a name like Super Slots, this casino is for the most part a slots extravaganza. In total, you can play just over 255 slot games, as well as a further 70+ games (including live casino games).

Misc: 4/5

Super Slots’ homepage is strikingly designed. Splashed in purples, golds and blacks, it certainly stands out from rival sites. The website is easy to use, too, Bitcoin is accepted and it’s considered a top Bitcoin casino, and we like how neatly organized the game categories are.

7. Wild Casino – Best Live Casino for Live Roulette

Pros:

18 live games

350+ games in total

RTP for each live game listed

Cons:

Not licensed

High wagering requirements for crypto welcome bonus

Wild Casino is a gorgeously intuitive online casino that has over 350 games, including 18 live dealer tables provided in the distinct Red and Black sections.

Live games: 5/5

Like Super Slots, Wild Casino separates its live action into two separate casinos – Black and Red.

In the Red Casino, you can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat and Super 6, with each game getting its own separate category. We loved the unlimited bet behind blackjack which meant that we never had to wait to place a bet.

The Black Casino is more of the same, but the advantage here for smaller bankroll players is that their HD live dealer roulette games have a minimum inside bet of $0.50 (instead of $1 in the Black Casino).

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

As a new player, you can deposit via fiat currency or crypto, and grab either a 250% up to $1,000 welcome bonus, or a 300% up to $3,000 (crypto) welcome bonus.

These are solid offers that come with 35x and 45x wagering requirements respectively.

As an existing player, meanwhile, you get to participate in slots tournaments, a Game of the Week promo, a 100% crypto boost, 10% weekly rebates – and many more mouthwatering bonuses.

Reputation: 3/5

Wild Casino is no doubt a legit live casino online that’s reliable, fair and great fun to play at. However, it lacks a known license and it was only launched in 2018, which means we can only give it a 3/5.

Casino game variety: 4/5

There are just over 350 total games you can play here, including 213 slots, 8 poker variants, 11 blackjack variants, and a handful of other table games. It’s a really good selection overall, and most of the games are provided by BetSoft.

Misc: 5/5

We think Wild Casino is a solid casino overall that does all it can to satisfy its customers. To that end, it accepts 18 different payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, and customer service is available 24/7.

250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus

Great live dealer menu

Frequent promos

Uniquely themed casino

Multiple tier welcome package up to $14,000

Superior slots-focused bonuses

Large deposit match multiple (240%)

Range of cryptos accepted

Great free spins offers

How We Chose the Best Online Live Casinos

Live Casino Games

The number one thing we looked for when choosing our list of online casinos was their selection of live dealer games.

We made sure to add online casinos that have a) a good amount of live dealer action and b) a good amount of high-quality games in terms of the audio and visual quality, the professionalism of their dealers, and the latency.

Bonuses & Promotions

No matter how many games a casino has, it’s really important that you get off to the best possible start with an awesome welcome bonus.

As such, we narrowed down our list to include casinos that offer exciting bonuses and promos to new and existing players, as well as ones with reasonable wagering requirements.

Reputation

We tested each of our online casinos for their reputability (licensing, fairness, trustworthiness and customer satisfaction) so that you can be sure that each casino in our review guide is 100% legit, and safe and secure to use.

Game Selection

We understand that there will be times when you may want to try games away from the live casino section. To that end, we added online casinos that offer a good mix of traditional games, including table games, slots and speciality games.

Best Live Casino Sites FAQ

Why Play Live Dealer Casino Games?

People enjoy live dealer action for a variety of reasons, but the two biggest reasons are authenticity and fairness.

Authenticity refers to the settings (it looks like a land based casino) and the dealer. Players get to experience the look and feel of a brick and mortar casino from the comfort of their own home. They can see the dealers, and even chat to them and fellow players.

Fairness refers to the fact that players don’t feel they’re subjected to an RNG (Random Number Generator, an algorithm used to determine the outcome of an electronic game), which while this might not increase their chances of winning, makes them feel more in control.

What are the Best Live Dealer Games?

Popular live dealer games include live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker.

Of course, there are many different variants, including American Roulette, Unlimited Blackjack and Casino Hold’em. So while these are some of the most popular, “best” games are, of course, subjective.

Are Live Dealer Online Casinos Safe?

You can be sure that the most established live dealer casinos – such as Ignition – are safe when they’re fully-licensed. Licensing is a major seal of approval, but you can look out for further safety measures, such as SSL-encryption.

That said, some online live casinos don’t have a license, but are still safe to use. It’s entirely up to you whether to sign up or not, and it’s really important that you read existing customer reviews and exercise a bit of personal judgment first.

Can I Play at Live Casino Sites On My Mobile Device?

You can play live casino games on your mobile device, and the best online casinos are fully optimized for mobile play. However, while some top online casinos have an app, others can only be accessed via your mobile browser.

Also, while you can still play at casinos on your mobile, you might find that not all the desktop games are available.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Live Dealer Casinos?

A good live online casino site should first of all have a good selection of games. We think at least 8 is a good starting point, although obviously the argument is that the more games there are – the better your overall experience will be.

Of course, the key to a good casino experience goes beyond just the number of games. You should also check to make sure a casino has the exact live dealer game options you want (for example, if you prefer playing roulette, does it have the roulette variants you prefer?).

Also make sure a casino is licensed and has put in place security measures such as SSL-encryption. You can also check its customer support, its user layout (is it easy to navigate?), as well as other details, such as minimum and maximum stakes.

The good thing about most online gambling sites is that they let you watch a live casino game as a guest, which gives you the chance to get a look and feel for things before putting money down on the virtual felt.

Our Best Live Dealer Game Casinos Compared

Site Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Score 🥇 Ignition Elite poker site, large live dealer casino, great deposit bonus for both casino and poker players 100% up to $1000 or 150% up to $1500 for crypto – applies to both casino and poker 99% 🥈 Big Spin Casino Nice free spins offers, low 30x wagering multiple on deposit bonus, cool blackjack and slot tournaments 200% up to $1000 97% 🥉 Slots.LV Great reload bonus options, fun and accessible tournaments, great live casino variants 200% up to $1000 or 300% up to $1500 with crypto 96% Red Dog Casino Low play through bonus, low latency live casino, quick payouts 225% match for fiat depositors or 245% match for crypto or Neosurf depositors 95% BetOnline Long time reputation, high bet limits on live casino games, sports and poker options available 100% up to $1000 94%

How To Get Started at Ignition

Click “JOIN”

To get started at Ignition, you first need to click the “JOIN” button at the top right of the screen.

Enter your Details

You will next need to enter some basic information, including your name and location. Then, you have to create a password and unique username.

Wait for Verification and Confirmation

Occasionally, Ignition prefers to verify their members’ identity as outlined in their Terms and Conditions. This may require you to upload a document, such as your driver’s license.

Once that’s out of the way, you just need to click the link in the email Ignition sends you to confirm your account.

Then you’ll be able to log in, deposit, and play.

Best Live Dealer Casinos Final Thoughts

Playing live dealer games is always more fun. And while we feel that Ignition stands out as the top-rated online casino for this purpose, due to its state-of-the-art software and first-rate dealers, believe us when we say you’ve got a lot more to choose from here.

Just make sure to make your choice based on your personal preferences and – if possible – check-out the games as a guest before creating your account.

Online gambling should always be fun, of course, so, whichever casino site you settle on, please remember to gamble responsibly.