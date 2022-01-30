  10 Best Mobile Casinos for Playing Real Money Games on Your Phone

DISCLAIMER: Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

It seems like yesterday that online gambling meant unfolding a laptop as chunky as a slot machine – but today, the best mobile casinos fit right in the palm of your hand.

Don’t just go jackpot hunting from the comfort of the couch, though.

You need to know that not all casinos work flawlessly on mobile phones, and it’s better to find out now than when you’ve got hot money sitting on the site.

Here’s our list of top mobile casinos and mobile casino apps that were tried and tested using all the top devices.

Best Mobile Casinos Reviewed

1. Bovada – Top Pick

Pros:

Great for mobile poker

Sportsbook with 30+ sports

Low wager deposit bonus

Compatible with all mobile devices

32 live dealer games

Cons:

Bonus match could be bigger

Only a few casino game providers

Our top mobile casino has a long-time reputation, dating back to the 1990s and its existence as legendary sportsbook Bodog. So, if you want a can’t-miss industry pioneer with a wide array of online gambling options, then Bovada is the casino site for you.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

This easy-access mobile casino site requires no download, which means that – as long as you’ve got a mobile phone and internet connection – you’ve got yourself an online casino.

The site instantly recognizes your mobile device whether it’s iOS, Android, or Blackberry, and brings you to a portal that’s a dead ringer for their desktop version – with the most mobile-friendly games being highlighted with blue backgrounds.

In fact, they have mobile games that aren’t even available on your desktop, so the mobile experience here is arguably better than the standard.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

Bovada would have gotten full marks here if not for the fact they have to spread out their bonus juice across casino (max $1,000), poker (max $500), and sportsbook (max $500).

If you’re somebody who wants to take advantage of all three, this is the perfect online casino. Just a casino player? The 100% up to $1,000 is standard, though with Bitcoin the 125% up to $3,750 starts to ignite things.

The 25x wagering requirement is arguably the best online, so bonus hunters will want to give this a serious thought.

Game Selection: 5/5

If we’re talking about just real money games, then this is a very standard offering. 200+ slots make up the bulk here, though there’s also a great live dealer casino with an amazing array of blackjack tables for that real Las Vegas feel.

We loved the unlimited bet behind feature in the live casino, which makes it unnecessary to wait to sit down.

Beyond this, we have to give Bovada full marks because they’ve got a very lively online poker room, one of the best sportsbooks going, and a horseracing section that’s second to none.

Banking: 4.5/5

This online casino site leaves no stones unturned here. Standard debit/credit card options make it easy for the average casino player to get money on the site, and crypto mobile casino players will also find Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash as options.

They also have MatchPay, a peer-to-peer platform that allows customers to access their online retail and commercial account balances using PayPal, Venmo, etc.

We would have liked to see some e-wallets here to round it out, but the way the industry is moving, these fee-taking third parties are becoming increasingly more irrelevant.

2. Bet Online – Fastest Payout Mobile Casino

Pros:

High limits

Fully optimized for all mobile devices

Earliest sportsbook lines

Bonuses for every deposit

Long list of deposit options

Cons:

Very few casino game providers

Can’t withdraw back to debit/credit card

Here’s an online mobile casino that wants to give Bovada a run for its ‘jack of all trades’ money – this casino site has 15+ years of experience in the business, has almost too many promos to mention, and will help you get your winnings cashed out in a flash.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

We ran into no troubles accessing BetOnline from multiple devices, and this is a fully optimized mobile casino that won’t be skimping out on the features. Expect a nearly full menu of their 400+ online casino games, with particular emphasis on their numerous blackjack and roulette offerings.

Beyond this, we loved that this is one of the few online casinos that has a mobile-specific bonus. Simply make your first sports bet using a mobile, and they’ll reimburse you up to $50.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

The 100% match bonus up to $1,000 is quite standard, though getting it over your first 3 deposits up to $3,000 does take it to another level. BetOnline also offers a 100% match poker bonus and a 50% match sportsbook deposit bonus.

Crypto lovers will also love their 35% up to $350 anytime reload bonus. Perhaps in an effort to get fiat players over to crypto, they give a 100% match up to $1,000 to any first crypto deposit. This essentially makes the full first deposit reward to be up to $4,000.

Game Selection: 4/5

400+ mobile casino games is a very respectable offering, and with a plump new game menu featuring tons of the best online slots, it looks like they’re always on top of upgrading the fun.

They’ve also got one of the biggest sports betting markets going, with an amazing player prop bet section, daily win boosters, and the earliest lines in the business.

Banking: 5/5

BetOnline is really going in a blockchain direction here. Aside from pushing Bitcoin at every angle, there’s a huge selection of altcoins like Cardano, Doge, Ripple, Tether, Stellar, and more.

Beyond this, the usual suspects make an appearance, with credit/debit cards (which, unfortunately, cannot be used for payouts) and bank wires rounding out the options.

They guarantee payouts in 48 hours across all methods, something we don’t see too often. That said, expect crypto to be much faster, with payments being processed in just minutes.

3. 7Bit Casino – Best Bitcoin Games for Mobile

Pros:

Insane game catalog (7,000+ games)

15 payment methods

Great for small bankroll players

Tons of BTC games

Cons:

Slightly high wagering requirements

They call it a paradise of Bitcoin gambling, and we can’t disagree. If you’re looking for lightning-quick payments, anonymity, and an endless games list, 7Bit is the casino for you. And unlike other crypto-first casinos, they don’t discriminate against card and e-wallet depositors.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

You can access 7Bit Casino with any common device, be it smartphone or tablet, iOS or Android, Blackberry, or anything else.

Honestly, it’s less of a hassle not having to download any app, and we found the site to be smooth across all HTML5 browsers like Chrome, Safari, Brave, or Firefox.

The live dealer casino also stood out as being particularly mobile-friendly (not an easy task) – just remember to tilt your phone to horizontal mode!

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

We love a good four-tier welcome bonus package. It helps you experiment a bit and drags out the value. What you could have here is a max of $500 or 5 BTC, which honestly isn’t the highest ceiling we’ve seen – in fact, we almost bumped our heads.

That said, they more than make up for it by throwing in 100 free spins, a daily cashback scheme, up to 20% weekend cashback, and weekly slot races with some amazing prizes.

Game Selection: 5/5

How do you criticize a mobile casino that has over 7,000 games? This is an offering for true casino connoisseurs, the types of players who love dabbing in a wide array of 3D slots, table games, and live dealer menus until the phone battery dies.

If it’s a game turning heads in the mobile casino industry, you’ll find it here.

Banking: 4.5/5

What jumped out immediately here was their minimum deposit of just $10, which makes it a great option for small ball players and beginners. That said, we could really do without the small fees attached to credit/debit card deposits and some e-wallets, up to 5%.

Perhaps this is a way to steer you toward crypto. In fact, you’ll pay nothing for Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash deposits.

Even better? They promise instant crypto withdrawals.

4. Slots.lv – Best Mobile Casino Bonuses

Pros:

Multi-tier welcome bonus of up to $7,500 with BTC

Great reload bonus options

Agreeable rewards program

100+ real money mobile slots

Cons:

Relatively small casino game selection

This slickly designed mobile casino has one of the most pleasant interfaces to sift through, is full of fun slot and blackjack tournaments tailored to low stakes players, and just can’t help but hand out deposit bonuses like they’re going out of style.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

This is another fully optimized mobile online casino that gave us no trouble, whether it was through an Android or iOS device. The random assortment of games we played rendered smoothly and the homepage itself was one of the easiest to sort through.

We would have liked to see more mobile games on hand, but this is more a reflection of the total games menu in general, and not mobile-specific.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

Alright, the numbers get a bit crazy here, but hear us out. Slots.lv has a nine-tier first deposit bonus – with 200% on your first deposit and 100% on your next eight up to $5,000. With crypto, the total potential earnings are increased to a ceiling of $7,500.

We really couldn’t believe their Daily Double Up promo, though, which gives you a 100% match up to $100 every day, which can be 150% up to $500 for crypto twice a day.

Those looking to join a loyalty program will also love their easy earn rewards points (especially on their specialty games), and the fact players can never be bumped down a level.

Game Selection: 4/5

As we mentioned before, this isn’t a casino site to be trying all the latest and greatest games. With just around 200 games (mostly mobile slots), it’s a solid offering. But aside from the jackpots section and some of the specialty games, it is quite average.

That’s why we recommend this for classic players looking for a little change of scenery and a chance to work off a pretty darn good bonus.

Banking: 3.5/5

The most common two deposit methods for online gambling sites are found here: credit/debit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

There is just not a lot of variety here, though they do offer bank wires and checks as withdrawal options. That said, these payout options can take up to 10 business days.

5. Bitstarz – Best Mobile Crypto Casino for Free Spins

Pros:

Super-modern websites

Payouts under 8 minutes

3,000+ games available on any mobile device

180 free spins

Award-winning customer service

Cons:

Relatively high bonus wagering requirements

Not the best for fiat currency

This super-modern cryptocurrency casino doesn’t beat around the bush – they offer tons of crypto-specific bonuses, a large menu of provably fair blockchain-checked games, and have some of the best rated live chat support in the online gambling industry.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

This is a fully functional real money mobile casino that takes a browser-based approach. There is no downloadable version of Bitstarz, though this generally means there’s more selection, as it’s not limited by the constraints of a mobile casino app.

Indeed, most of the 3,150 casino games here play perfectly on mobile, and it’s virtually the same experience as the desktop version.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

There’s a very respectable 100% first deposit match up to 100 USDT or 1 BTC. It becomes even better when they add 180 spins on top. Yes, the 40x playthrough is a bit steep, but it’s by no means the worst we’ve seen.

We also really liked their slots tournaments and table games tournaments. With prize pools pushing $10,000, there’s great potential value here.

Game Selection: 4/5

There are over 3,150 casino games to choose from here – in other words, this is the perfect online gambling site to sign up at if you don’t want to get bored.

What stood out for us was a large provably fair slot offering, arguably the safest and fairest way to gamble online. We also found tons of entertainment in the jackpot games. There’s over $15,000,000 in jackpots up for grabs on the site, a number we haven’t seen beaten.

Banking: 4/5

The old school player in us loved that there are buttons and FAQs galore to help you buy crypto on their site via credit/credit, Revolut, Apple Pay, GPay, and more.

This might be the nudge you needed to get into the crypto casinos craze, though if you want to stay on the sidelines, some other fiat-friendly casinos might be a better option.

Their average crypto cash-out time here is under 8 minutes too, another reason to get into crypto. In addition to Bitcoin, there is also Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and USDT.

6. Cloudbet – Best Mobile Crypto Casino

Pros:

10+ crypto options

Nice reloads

Unique bonuses

Sports + esports betting using the same account

Cons:

VPN needed in some countries

No fiat currency

One of the first mobile casinos in the world that allowed users to bet on sports with Bitcoin, Cloudbet, has since expanded their empire by including a casino with great game variety and original, provably fair titles.

Do keep in mind you will need a VPN for some countries.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Again, no downloadable mobile casino app to speak of here, but it’s not a bad thing. The fully optimized mobile casino works without a hitch whether you’re using Android, Blackberry, or iOS.

The website link automatically recognizes your mobile device, caters its mobile version to you, and offers virtually the same experience across its casino and online sportsbook. All that’s needed is a decent mobile device and a good connection.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

No matter what cryptocurrency you’re using, they’ve got a deposit method for you. First deposits get 100% up to 5 BTC/ETH/BCH/DASH/PAXG, 50 LTC, 400 LINK, 10000 PAX, 40000 DOGE, or 50000 USDT/DAI.

There’s also a unique offer for online slot players that like feature buys – offering a 50% discount on feature buys of a select slot.

We also found great Tuesday and Thursday reloads, optimal for weekday players.

Game Selection: 4/5

This is an online gambling site with a vast 1,000+ games selection, and what stood out for us was the provably fair section of original games.

If you’ve ever been curious to try these blockchain-based games for free, then this is one of the few crypto casinos offering them without needing to sign up for an account first.

Beyond this, it’s one of the few top mobile casinos that offer esports betting, and they’ve got the widest range of in-play bet markets of any crypto casino online.

Banking: 4/5

Being a crypto-only casino, we can’t award it full marks, though with a huge selection of cryptos it’s about as good as it can get. We loved that you can deposit with as little as 0.0001 BTC (about $4), which makes this a very inclusive casino.

Payment options here include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Link, Doge, Dai, PAX Gold, and USDT.

Honestly, it was a bit annoying not to easily find information on their withdrawal process but perhaps it’s because there’s not much to say – they advertise instant withdrawals.

7. Wild Casino – Best for Live Dealer Mobile Games

Pros:

Slick, easy-to-use website

Crypto deposit boosts

15+ live dealer games

Tons of monthly prizes

Nice cashback scheme

Cons:

Not the biggest menu of games

Higher playthroughs for bonuses

If you like staring at a beautiful, slick, easy on the eyes website that’s going to transport you to some Vegas-like live dealer action with some great bonuses to extend your play, then look no further than Wild Casino.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

The backhanded compliment we can extend to Wild Casino is that with such an average games menu, it means you’ll be able to enjoy every single one of their games on your mobile phone.

The fully mobile-optimized mobile gambling site plays perfectly on iPhone and Android.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4/5

If you’re looking to pull up a chair at an online casino and stay awhile, this might be a good choice. The 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 is one of the best multiples online, but they sweeten the pot by offering 100% matches on your next four deposits.

It gets even crazier for Bitcoin depositors – you can max out at $9,000 on the welcome package.

Blackjack, roulette, and slots players will love the $1,000,000 in monthly tournament prizes, and the 10% weekly cashback is a great way to extend the bankroll when the reels don’t go your way.

Game Selection: 4/5

Again, with about 400 mobile casino games available, there are no records being broken here. For this reason, this is a great casino for players looking for a classic gambling experience without complicating life – there is a good mix of slots, and the table game list is above average.

For such a relatively small casino, we also were pleasantly surprised by their selection of over 15 live games. The Early Payout Blackjack (online gambling’s highest RTP game) and Super6 variant of blackjack were standouts. Are you a fan of live dealer black games? Then check out our list of the best online blackjack sites, too.

Banking: 4.5/5

There are 18 payment methods available here, the highest in our list of the best mobile casinos. This includes fiat options like Visa, Mastercard, Amex, wire transfer, money order, and cashier’s check.

Crypto also finds a good home here with Bitcoin, Cardano, Doge, ETH, Solana, Steller, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether, and more.

Careful, though: since payouts are not processed back to cards, non-crypto players will need to request a bank transfer that unfortunately has a minimum withdrawal amount of $500.

How We Chose the Best Mobile Online Casinos

Optimization for Mobiles:

This isn’t rocket science here. We tested each and every of our best mobile casinos online to ensure that they worked smoothly across all devices from iPads to Android phones and more.

Bonuses & Rewards:

We made sure that the bonuses and rewards offered to get you in the door weren’t just empty promises made in big fonts – each one should be relatively easy to earn off and cash out.

The selection was also made considering the best online casinos and casino apps that have unique promotions.

Game Selection:

There’s nothing worse than depositing and having less room for fun. That’s why the best mobile casinos on this list all have ample game selection so you’ll never get bored.

Banking:

You can’t enjoy a site if you can’t get your money on it – or off. That’s why we’ve ensured all the best mobile casinos on this list have vast payment options and pay out quicker than their rivals.

Best Mobile Casino Sites and Mobile Casino Apps: FAQ

What Are Mobile Casinos?

In short, mobile casinos are the mobile versions of established online casinos. Typically, these are simply HTML5 versions of the desktop version and can be played by accessing the casino sites in a typical web browser.

There are also a few casinos that make downloadable mobile gaming app versions available.

Do I Need to Download a Casino App to Play Mobile Casino Games?

The short answer is no. Most casinos are fully optimized for any mobile device and can be played simply by accessing a web browser, much in the way a desktop computer accesses the internet.

Is It Safe To Deposit Money at Mobile Casinos?

Yes. Expect most mobile casinos to have a valid SSL certificate (Secure Sockets Layer) to encrypt any valuable payment information and prevent it from landing in the wrong hands.

Beyond this, all the online casinos listed above have valid licenses and are audited by third parties to ensure fairness and privacy. Unsure of any others? Make sure you look up reviews and licensing information about any casino before depositing.

Can I Bet at a Mobile Casino for Real Money?

Yes, the mobile casinos in this list all accept real money bets. There is also usually the option to try the games for free in ‘fun mode’ or ‘free play mode’.

Is Every Casino Game Available on Mobile?

Typically, most online mobile casinos offer the same games menu that you can find for their desktop versions. At the same time, know that many online casino apps are more limited and may only feature a portion of the games available on desktop.

Our Best Mobile Casino Sites Compared

Site Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Score 🥇 Bovada Great poker website, reputable sportsbook, low wager mobile casino bonus, great live casino with 32 games 100% up to $1000 (crypto 125% up to $1250) 99% 🥈 BetOnline High limits, earliest sportsbook lines, bonuses for every deposit, lots of payment options 100% up to $1,000 over first three deposits 98% 🥉 7Bit Insane game catalog with 7,000+ titles, wide variety of payment methods, great for small bankroll players, tons of BTC games 100% up to 5 BTC plus 300 spins over first three deposits 97% Slots.lv Multi-tier welcome bonus, great reload bonus options, comfortable rewards program 100% up to $5,000 across first nine deposits 96% Bitstarz Super-modern website, fast payouts, 3,100+ casino games, award-winning customer service 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins 94%

How to Get Started at Mobile Casinos

The steps described below are for Bovada, our best mobile casino, but it’s more or less all you need to do before you can play casino games at any of the best mobile online casinos.

1. Sign up for a new account

Click the red ‘sign up’ button on the homepage.

Insert your personal details, email address, and phone number.

2. Check your email

Open the verification email sent by Bovada.

Click the button to verify your email address.

3. Log in and deposit

Log in using your given details.

Click the ‘deposit’ button.

Follow the instructions to deposit.

Best Mobile Casinos: Conclusion

We’ve looked high and low for the top mobile casinos online, and after trying out dozens, we couldn’t resist crowning Bovada as our mobile casino king.

It offers flawless mobile optimization, a huge assortment of online gambling options, and some of the top mobile casino bonuses online.

That said, we’re sure you’ll find any of the best mobile casinos on our list to your liking depending on your specific needs.

Just remember to have fun responsibly.

