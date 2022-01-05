Protestors Who Ripped Down the Edward Colston Statue Won’t Be Charged

It was one of the most visually striking incidents to take place during the height of the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020: a teeming crowd of demonstrators in Bristol, England ripped a statue of slave trader Edward Colston from its plinth and flung it into the harbor. In the aftermath, during a highly publicized trial, four protestors were accused of participating in the statue’s watery disposal and were charged with criminal damage. On Wednesday, after the defendants conceded that they had participated but that their actions were motivated by antiracism, the four dissenters were found not guilty in Bristol crown court.

The four young people in question are Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby, Jake Skuse and Rhian Graham. “We just want to say thank you to so many people because we have never been alone in this journey,” Graham said outside court after being acquitted. “We have been so supported and we are such a small part of this. There were so many people that day. So many people reverberating across the world in response to it (the statue’s toppling).” In the UK, in the aftermath of the Colston incident, many government officials began to take the stance that the “retain and explain” policy was best when it come to dealing with the legacies of offensive statuary, making the protestors’ victory even more poignant.