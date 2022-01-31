Rihanna Already Has the Best Pregnancy Style

Rihanna had a very exciting announcement over the weekend, as she debuted her baby bump while strolling around New York City with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who started dating in November 2020 after several years of friendship, were photographed walking around Manhattan hand-in-hand with a picture-perfect snowy backdrop, and Rihanna revealed that the two are expecting their first child together in the most stylish way possible.

The Fenty mogul had a very high-fashion pregnancy debut, as she wore a bubblegum-pink silk Chanel puffer that was unbuttoned to reveal her bare baby bump. The chic pink jacket, which is from Karl Lagerfeld’s 1996 Chanel collection, features gold buttons and a mid-calf hem. The Grammy Award-winner paired the puffer jacket with loose, light-wash distressed denim jeans, and a classic gold-and-black Chanel belt. Her jewelry was on point, of course; she accessorized with a cross necklace with colorful gemstones, layered with other baubles.

The bare stomach was definitely an ambitious choice considering the frigid temperatures in New York right now, but from the adorable snaps of the couple, it seems that Rihanna, who earned official billionaire status in August 2021, wasn’t bothered by the brisk weather.

Rihanna wore her hair half-up, and while nothing could compete with her pregnancy glow, of course the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur did not disappoint when it came to her makeup; she kept up the pink theme with a dusty pink lip and blush, and finished off the look with a slight smoky eye.

The sweet pictures of the couple were taken by celeb photographer Diggzy in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, per People.

Rihanna has been giving us a subtle sneak peek of her maternity style over the past few weeks; she’s managed to hide her bump with chic oversized jackets, including an orange shearling Bottega Veneta coat, a bright blue Martine Rose windbreaker with a Prada fur stole, and a big red nylon Balenciaga puffer jacket. Even though Rihanna has only given us a glimpse of her absolutely fantastic maternity style, the phenomenal high-fashion looks are sure to continue throughout her pregnancy.