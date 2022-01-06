The Weeknd Lists Sleek Los Angeles Penthouse for $22.5 Million

It’s been a busy start to the new year for the Weeknd, who kicked off 2022 by releasing the cover art for his upcoming album. The Canadian musician (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is also tying up a few loose ends, including slimming down his collection of homes in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd just listed his sleek penthouse at the Beverly West for sale, after barely two years of ownership. He paid $21 million for the four-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom aerie in December 2019, and now he’s tossed it onto the market with a $22.5 million price tag attached.

The full-floor apartment is located on the 18th floor of the 35-unit condominium, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

An elevator opens directly into the 7,950-square-foot abode. The penthouse features impressive views of the Los Angeles cityscape, per the listing held by The Beverly Hills Estates broker Angel Salvador, as well as high ceilings, glass windows, imported white oak and stone floors, and custom wood millwork walls throughout.

The airy great room is composed of a wet bar with an oversized marble-topped island and counter seating, a dining area, lounging spaces and an entertainment nook with backlit built-in shelving.

The custom kitchen is equipped with black cabinetry and Miele appliances, with an adjacent breakfast nook.

The primary suite is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, built-in bookshelves and a balcony, as well as a sitting enclave. The marble-encased bathroom features a freestanding soaking tub, steam shower and dual vanities. There’s also a private gym right off of the owner’s suite.

It’s not particularly surprising that the Weeknd is ready to part with this Los Angeles penthouse, as he seriously upgraded his West Coast living situation last year, when he purchased a palatial Bel Air mansion for a hefty $70 million, in one of the most expensive California home sales of 2021. He previously owned a residence in Hidden Hills, but he sold that home to Madonna for $19.3 million last year, shortly before scooping up the Bel Air property.