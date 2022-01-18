The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy

All the most thoughtful and unique Valentine's Day gifts that he'll so appreciate.

By
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy
Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us. Julia Cherruault for Observer

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that’s rather challenging for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those that aren’t quite as confident in their present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for a gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, even if it is a Hallmark holiday, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops for those you care about the most.

Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect present. There’s something out there for every type of guy—all you have to do is put a little time and effort into the process. Luckily, we’ve found all the most unique, thoughtful and sophisticated gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a classic leather duffle and cashmere gloves to the fanciest chocolates and a bottle of bubbly, these are the best gift ideas that show him just how much you appreciate all he does.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

  • Away.

    Away The Three Pocket Duffle

    A stylish leather duffle bag is a classic travel piece he’ll use forever.

    $345, Shop Now
  • Glendalough.

    Glendalough Rose Gin

    If he’s a fan of gin, he’ll adore this fresh and floral Glendalough Rose Gin, which is the perfect shade for February 14.

    $34.99, Shop Now
  • Outerknown.

    Outerknown Fisherman Sweater

    A cream-colored fisherman sweater is a dapper addition to his wardrobe.

    $158, Shop Now
  • Cuisinart.

    Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker

    There’s nothing better than freshly made waffles in the mornings.

    $29.95, Shop Now
  • Rails.

    Rails Telluride Scarf in Charcoal Ice

    Elevate his accessories game with a lightweight scarf.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Montblanc.

    Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones Black

    Replace his old headphones with this fancy leather-accented pair from Montblanc.

    $595, Shop Now
  • Floral Street.

    Floral Street Santal Diffuser

    The warm, spicy and woodsy notes in this Santal diffuser will make his entire home smell incredible.

    $40, Shop Now
  • Cakebread.

    Cakebread Cellars Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

    Make the most of these frigid winter evenings and cuddle up with a glass of cabernet.

    $70, Shop Now
  • Funboy.

    Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan Snow Sled

    This adorable plaid inflatable sled will have you both so looking forward to the next snowy days.

    $63, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum

    It’s not easy to select a man’s cologne, but you can’t go wrong with this woodsy fragrance, with oud wood, violet accord and just a hint of rose to complement the warm amber.

    $300, Shop Now
  • Caraa.

    Cara Universal Adult Masks

    Masks are the must-have accessory of the foreseeable future, and Caraa’s comfortable styles have space for a separate filter, for an extra layer of protection.

    $25, Shop Now
  • Tivoli Audio.

    Tivoli Audio Model One Radio & Bluetooth Speaker

    This stylish device functions as a radio and bluetooth speakers.

    $179.99, Shop Now
  • Warp & Weft.

    Warp & Weft Sea Jacket in Amoroso

    A perfectly tailored denim jacket is an instant classic.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Parker Clay.

    Parker Clay Leather Dopp Bag

    He’ll use this leather dopp kit on all those upcoming travels.

    $88, Shop Now
  • Bespoke Post.

    Bespoke Post Marled Yarn Beanie

    A charcoal grey beanie goes with everything.

    $18, Shop Now
  • Falconeri.

    Falconeri Cashmere Gloves

    It’s rather chilly out, but his hands will stay nice and toasty in these dapper cashmere gloves.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Cincoro Tequila.

    Cincoro Añejo Tequila

    The tequila lover will go nuts for this super-smooth, ultra-luxe tequila, which happens to count Michael Jordan as a co-founder.

    $189.99, Shop Now
  • Assouline.

    Assouline 'Louis Vuitton Manufactures'

    Assouline’s upcoming coffee table book is all about Louis Vuitton ateliers all around the world, complete with exclusive new images.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Kiehl's.

    Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

    Guys are into skincare, too, and this moisturizer is formulated specifically for men.

    $35, Shop Now
  • La Maison du Chocolat.

    La Maison du Chocolat Marvelously Paris Gift Box 15 Pieces

    Don’t forget to treat him to a luxe box of chocolates, as well.

    $60, Shop Now
  • Warby Parker.

    Warby Parker Waller Sunglasses

    A versatile pair of shades to protect his eyes from the bright winter glare.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Perry Ellis.

    Perry Ellis Performance Tech Thermal Vest

    A thermal vest is ideal for layering.

    $125, Shop Now
  • MoMA Design Store.

    MoMA Design Store Colorful Backgammon Set

    A colorful backgammon board is a welcome addition to any home.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Truff.

    Truff Truffle Lovers Pack

    You can’t go wrong with all things truffle, like this indulgent assortment of a truffle oil, hot sauce and pasta sauce.

    $67.98, Shop Now
  • G.H. Mumm.

    G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé

    A festive bottle of bubbly is key for any quality Valentine’s Day celebration.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Triple Fat Goose.

    Triple FAT Goose Logan Lightweight Down Jacket

    This lightweight olive green down jacket is ideal for brisk winter days.

    $250, Shop Now
  • Loftie.

    Loftie Digital Alarm Clock

    Screentime right before bed is one of the worst things you can do for your sleep, so help him get a good night’s rest by replacing his phone alarm with this high-tech digital alarm clock.

    $149, Shop Now
  • Beaulieu Vineyard.

    Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Reserve Tapestry Napa Valley Red Wine

    Even if you missed that trip to wine country, you can still bring the vino tasting experience home by sipping the most delicious glass of red, like this particular Napa Cabernet, which features a blend of five Bordeaux-heritage varietals.

    $65, Shop Now
The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Food & Drink, shopping, Valentine's Day, Warby Parker, Away, Men's Fashion, Away Luggage, wine