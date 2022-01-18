The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Most Special Guy

Valentine’s Day is one of those holidays that’s rather challenging for even the most accomplished of gift-givers. For those that aren’t quite as confident in their present shopping skills, it’s all the more anxiety-inducing, especially when you’re on the hunt for a gift for the most special guy in your life. After all, even if it is a Hallmark holiday, February 14 is still an optimal time to pull out all the stops for those you care about the most.
Don’t let the pressure get to you, because you still have plenty of time to find him the perfect present. There’s something out there for every type of guy—all you have to do is put a little time and effort into the process. Luckily, we’ve found all the most unique, thoughtful and sophisticated gifts to give him this Valentine’s Day. From a classic leather duffle and cashmere gloves to the fanciest chocolates and a bottle of bubbly, these are the best gift ideas that show him just how much you appreciate all he does.
Away The Three Pocket Duffle
A stylish leather duffle bag is a classic travel piece he’ll use forever.
Glendalough Rose Gin
If he’s a fan of gin, he’ll adore this fresh and floral Glendalough Rose Gin, which is the perfect shade for February 14.
Outerknown Fisherman Sweater
A cream-colored fisherman sweater is a dapper addition to his wardrobe.
Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker
There’s nothing better than freshly made waffles in the mornings.
Rails Telluride Scarf in Charcoal Ice
Elevate his accessories game with a lightweight scarf.
Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones Black
Replace his old headphones with this fancy leather-accented pair from Montblanc.
Floral Street Santal Diffuser
The warm, spicy and woodsy notes in this Santal diffuser will make his entire home smell incredible.
Cakebread Cellars Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Make the most of these frigid winter evenings and cuddle up with a glass of cabernet.
Funboy Retro Plaid Toboggan Snow Sled
This adorable plaid inflatable sled will have you both so looking forward to the next snowy days.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Eau De Parfum
It’s not easy to select a man’s cologne, but you can’t go wrong with this woodsy fragrance, with oud wood, violet accord and just a hint of rose to complement the warm amber.
Cara Universal Adult Masks
Masks are the must-have accessory of the foreseeable future, and Caraa’s comfortable styles have space for a separate filter, for an extra layer of protection.
Tivoli Audio Model One Radio & Bluetooth Speaker
This stylish device functions as a radio and bluetooth speakers.
Warp & Weft Sea Jacket in Amoroso
A perfectly tailored denim jacket is an instant classic.
Parker Clay Leather Dopp Bag
He’ll use this leather dopp kit on all those upcoming travels.
Bespoke Post Marled Yarn Beanie
A charcoal grey beanie goes with everything.
Falconeri Cashmere Gloves
It’s rather chilly out, but his hands will stay nice and toasty in these dapper cashmere gloves.
Cincoro Añejo Tequila
The tequila lover will go nuts for this super-smooth, ultra-luxe tequila, which happens to count Michael Jordan as a co-founder.
Assouline 'Louis Vuitton Manufactures'
Assouline’s upcoming coffee table book is all about Louis Vuitton ateliers all around the world, complete with exclusive new images.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Guys are into skincare, too, and this moisturizer is formulated specifically for men.
La Maison du Chocolat Marvelously Paris Gift Box 15 Pieces
Don’t forget to treat him to a luxe box of chocolates, as well.
Warby Parker Waller Sunglasses
A versatile pair of shades to protect his eyes from the bright winter glare.
Perry Ellis Performance Tech Thermal Vest
A thermal vest is ideal for layering.
MoMA Design Store Colorful Backgammon Set
A colorful backgammon board is a welcome addition to any home.
Truff Truffle Lovers Pack
You can’t go wrong with all things truffle, like this indulgent assortment of a truffle oil, hot sauce and pasta sauce.
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé
A festive bottle of bubbly is key for any quality Valentine’s Day celebration.
Triple FAT Goose Logan Lightweight Down Jacket
This lightweight olive green down jacket is ideal for brisk winter days.
Loftie Digital Alarm Clock
Screentime right before bed is one of the worst things you can do for your sleep, so help him get a good night’s rest by replacing his phone alarm with this high-tech digital alarm clock.
Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Reserve Tapestry Napa Valley Red Wine
Even if you missed that trip to wine country, you can still bring the vino tasting experience home by sipping the most delicious glass of red, like this particular Napa Cabernet, which features a blend of five Bordeaux-heritage varietals.