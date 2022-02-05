  5 Best Crypto Apps for 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Cryptocurrency trading has never been easier, with the best crypto apps allowing traders to buy and sell digital currencies in a quick and straightforward manner.

In this article, we’ll explore the best crypto trading apps on the market, highlighting their features, what are the best crypto exchanges and their apps, and showing you how to get started trading right away – with low fees!

The Best Crypto Apps for 2022 Ranked

Found below is a brief outline of the top crypto apps available to traders today:

eToro – Overall Best Crypto App Binance – Top Crypto App with Huge Asset Selection Coinbase – User-Friendly App which is Ideal for Beginners Webull – Popular Cryptocurrency App with 0% Commissions Kraken – Great Crypto App for Staking

The Top 5 Cryptocurrency Apps Reviewed

To ensure you’ve got all the information you need to invest effectively, let’s review each of the crypto apps mentioned above one by one:

1. eToro – Overall Best Crypto App

Our top pick when it comes to the best crypto apps is eToro. As you may be aware, eToro is one of the largest brokers in the world, with over 23 million registered users. The platform offers various asset classes, with 49 different cryptocurrencies to trade and all the best cryptos to invest in. Trading can be conducted on the web platform and eToro’s dedicated app.

The app is available on iOS and Android and has numerous useful features, including ‘One-Click Trading’, a dedicated research tab, professional-grade charts, and even offline trading. Beginners can also benefit from a free demo account feature on the eToro crypto exchange, which provides $100,000 in virtual money to trade with. Notably, the eToro app also comes complete with an array of ‘Smart Portfolios’, which are pre-made portfolios accompanied by no management fees.

In terms of trading fees, eToro users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies with no commissions and tight spreads. Spreads vary depending on the coin but can be as low as 0.75% for BTC trading. Finally, eToro’s minimum deposit amount is only $10 – and users can even fund their accounts via PayPal!

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection. Your capital is at risk. Additionally, 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

2. Binance – Top Crypto App with Huge Asset Selection

Another of the best crypto apps to consider is the one offered by Binance. Binance is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges and boasts over 500 crypto assets to trade, including various ERC-20 tokens, DeFi tokens, and most of the best cryptocurrency to invest in. Like eToro, users can trade on Binance’s web platform or the dedicated mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

The app integrates seamlessly with the web platform and features a sleek interface with no advanced jargon. Users can buy and sell cryptos in just a few taps and even earn interest on crypto holdings with Binance Staking. The Binance app also offers price alerts and recurring buys, making the trading process incredibly optimized. Finally, with fees of only 0.1% per trade, Binance ensures investing in crypto is as cost-effective as possible.

3. Coinbase – User-Friendly App which is Ideal for Beginners

Coinbase is another of the world’s largest crypto exchanges and boasts over 90 different coins to invest in. The platform itself is authorised by FinCEN and the FCA, adding a considerable level of safety for investors. The Coinbase app is incredibly well designed, with a simple interface that allows users to track prices, view crypto news, and place trades instantly.

The app features two-step authentication to boost security, whilst Coinbase stores 98% of its cryptocurrency offline to safeguard it from cyberattackers. The Coinbase app allows users to generate a return on their holdings through staking, with a minimum lockup amount of only $1. Finally, users can easily switch between Coinbase classic and Coinbase Pro, thereby benefiting from the various fee structures on offer.

4. Webull – Popular Cryptocurrency App with Low Fees

Webull is one of the fastest-growing and best apps to buy cryptocurrency in the US, boasting over 2.7 million monthly active users. The platform is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, and the SFC whilst being covered under the SIPC scheme. Webull’s trading app is extremely popular with traders of all experience levels, featuring over 262,000 reviews on the App Store and an average rating of 4.7/5.

App users can buy cryptocurrency from as little as $1 per trade and with no commission, as all fees are built into the 100 basis point spread. The app has clear price charts for all assets and offers an array of technical indicators to boost analysis.

Webull’s app also focuses heavily on community, featuring a Twitter-like section where users can interact and discuss their investments. Finally, the app even has a dedicated education section with multiple trading courses on offer.

5. Kraken – Great Crypto App for Staking

Rounding off our list of the best crypto apps is Kraken. Kraken has a fantastic reputation in the crypto-trading space and is regulated by FinCEN, providing a high degree of investor protection. By downloading the Kraken app, users can trade over 90 different cryptos – and even trade on numerous derivatives markets. Kraken also offers a ‘Kraken Pro’ app, featuring a maker/taker price structure and order book information for advanced traders.

The minimum investment amount on the Kraken app is only $10, and users can trade with low fees, as Kraken only charges a tight spread and a transaction fee based on the purchase method.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Trading Apps

While researching the best app to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, there were various factors that we took into consideration. Detailed below are five of the main elements that we looked out for:

Regulation

Regulation is crucial when it comes to trading, as it ensures that investors are afforded a high level of protection from cyberattackers and scammers. The best crypto apps tend to be regulated by top-tier institutions (such as the SEC, FCA, or FinCEN), ensuring traders can buy and sell cryptos safely.

Tradable Cryptos

You should also consider the asset selection that a crypto app offers. This is vital if you want to create a diversified portfolio, so choosing an app that provides an array of altcoins and tokens can be of great benefit. Keep an eye out for apps that offer cryptos priced under a dollar, as these can often provide huge returns relative to other asset classes.

Fees

Understandably, you should consider the app’s fee structure. Although some may charge both, most apps will charge either a transaction fee or the spread. Aside from trading fees, there are other non-trading fees to look out for, such as deposit, withdrawal, and inactivity fees.

Tools & Features

The best crypto apps that we’ve noted in this article all come complete with many features, including price charts, technical indicators, price alerts, multiple order types, and more. Some apps even offer unique features, such as eToro’s ‘CopyTrader’ tool that allows users to automatically copy the trades placed by other users.

User Experience

The mobile app’s interface is crucial to review, as it can make all the difference when trading the crypto market. The best crypto apps have easy-to-navigate apps with no advanced jargon and clear buy/sell buttons. Furthermore, the best apps also link seamlessly with the web-based platform, allowing you to monitor trades on the go.

Best Crypto Exchanges

Most of the best crypto exchanges will also be the ones that have the best crypto apps. A lot of these crypto exchanges want to provide the best, most user friendly platform for their investors and users. Having said that, since today most of the crypto trading is done via mobile, many crypto exchanges have invested in building a nicely developed, user friendly app.

One of the best crypto exchanges app is the eToro money app. Not only can you find most of the new cryptocurrency to buy on it, but you can also stake crypto, convert crypto into fiat, and use the etoro trading platform with your newly bought cryptocurrency.

Binance is also another great crypto exchange, and the app only offers a light version of the full functions you can find via desktop. The issue with Binance is that it’s not fully functional everywhere, and has been blocked in several countries such as the USA.

How to Use a Crypto App

Finally, if you’re looking to get started with one of the best crypto apps, it’s crucial to understand the investment process.

We recommend using the eToro app, as it offers tight spreads on over 40 different cryptocurrencies.

Step 1 – Open an eToro Account

Head to eToro’s website, click ‘Join Now’, and enter the required personal details to create your account.

Step 2 – Download the eToro App

Go to the App Store or Google Play and search for ‘eToro’. Download the eToro trading app and log in using the credentials you created in the previous step.

Step 3 – Deposit

Tap ‘Deposit’ and fund your account with a minimum of $10.

Step 4 – Buy Cryptos

Search for the crypto you’d like to trade using the search function and tap ‘Trade’. Enter your position size in the order box (minimum $10) and tap ‘Open Trade’.

