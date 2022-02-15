The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

Slather on these body creams for soft, smooth and glowing skin.

By
The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin
You should be slathering on body lotion every single day. Julia Cherruault for Observer

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, especially during the winter when the weather is particularly harsh and drying. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.

The best way to combat dry skin is by regularly applying a good body lotion; while you can use moisturizer at any time of the day, it’s always a good idea to slather it on after the shower, when your skin is still a little damp, so you can trap in the moisture. It’s especially crucial after shaving, in order to prevent irritation and add a healthy dose of hydration. If you’re battling seriously painful skin, or dealing with a condition like eczema or psoriasis, then always check in with a trusted dermatologist about the best treatment plan; they might prescribe you a cream or ointment to banish those uncomfortable patches.

The right body lotion will keep your skin plump, smooth and protected, locking in that youthful glow without leaving a greasy sheen. Don’t fret if your skin is feeling tight, dry and irritated right now, because we’ve found all the best body lotions for soft and hydrated skin. Below, see our favorite body creams that you’ll actually enjoy slathering on every single day.

  • Kiehl's.

    Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

    Kiehl’s iconic Creme de Corps has garnered a faithful following over the years, and for good reason. I’ve been addicted to it ever since my mother first introduced me to the lotion when I was a teenager, and I think of it as the absolute gold standard. It has a pleasant and inoffensive scent, is super fast-absorbing and so hydrating, yet entirely non-greasy. Use this every day after you shower and your skin will be baby soft in no time.

    $54, Shop Now
  • Nécessaire.

    Nécessaire The Body Lotion

    While many Insta-famous products are simply not worth the hype, Nécessaire’s lush body lotion is a wonderful exception. It’s like skincare for your body, thanks to a nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9. It sinks into skin almost instantaneously, and will have you genuinely looking forward to this part of your routine.

    $25, Shop Now
  • Dr. Jart.

    Dr. Jart Ceramidin Body Lotion

    Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin body lotion is filled with five different types of barrier-repairing ceramides as well as five different hyaluronic acids, for a major dose of moisture and hydration. It’s lightweight and non-greasy so it won’t stain your clothing, plus it’s hypoallergenic, which is ideal for sensitive skin.

    $26, Shop Now
  • Alo.

    Alo Superfruit Body Lotion

    Alo (yes, that athleisure brand that counts Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Baldwin as fans) also has a beauty line, including this body lotion that’s packed with amla, argan oil, coconut oil and aloe vera, which work together to smooth your dry skin and give an amazing glow.

    $28, Shop Now
  • The Feelist.

    The Feelist Do Not Disturb Extra Strength Body Cream

    If you want a body lotion with CBD, look no further than the Feelist’s ultra-rich Do Not Disturb cream, which not only moisturizes but also calms and soothes thanks to 500 mg of broad spectrum CBD.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Mutha.

    Mutha Body Butter

    While I usually steer clear of body butters (they can be a bit too thick and non-absorbent), I’m glad I made an exception for Mutha’s indulgent version, which is incredibly hydrating without any stickiness or oiliness. It contains shea butter, cocoa butter and mango butter, as well as lots of vitamins and fatty acids that help ease the look of stretch marks, which is a serious bonus.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Sol de Janeiro.

    Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

    Not only does this beloved body cream moisturize and smooth, but it also helps with texture and brightens, thanks to the exfoliating properties from fruit AHAs and vitamin C.

    $45, Shop Now
  • Aveeno.

    Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion for Dry Skin

    There are plenty of quality body lotions at your local drugstore, like this classic Aveeno cream that’s great for sensitive, easily irritated skin.

    $8.77, Shop Now
  • Summer Fridays.

    Summer Fridays Summer Skin Nourishing Body Lotion

    A dynamic combination of cocoa butter, shea butter, natural oils and ceramides make this sumptuous body lotion a non-greasy, moisturizing dream. Plus, the light scent of coconut, vanilla blossom and almond will transport you to your favorite summer days.

    $27, Shop Now
  • Kai.

    Kai Body Lotion

    This vegan moisturizer is packed with safflower seed oil and shea butter, as well as lots of vitamins and cucumber, ivy and comfrey extracts.

    $38, Shop Now
  • Goop.

    Goop GoopGenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter

    Goop’s body butter is filled with a potent mix of botanical extracts and butters, for a seriously hydrating lotion that immediately calms dry skin. It leaves you feeling moisturized for 72 hours, though we doubt you’ll be able to resist reapplying before that.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Fresh.

    Fresh Seaberry Omega-Rich Body Cream

    This rich body lotion contains lipids and antioxidants; it soothes, moisturizes and softens skin, and relieves uncomfortable, itchy and rough patches.

    $29, Shop Now
  • Lancer.

    Lancer The Method Body Nourish

    Lancer’s body moisturizer sinks right into your skin, and it also contains glycolic acid and peptides to aid in firming and smoothing texture and complexion.

    $80, Shop Now
  • Skinfix.

    Skinfix Barrier+ Lipid-Boost Body Cream

    Fans of Skinfix’s face moisturizer will love their body lotion, with ceramides, *all* the lipids and colloidal oatmeal for silky-smooth and soft skin.

    $48, Shop Now
