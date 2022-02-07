The Best Cashmere Lounge Pants for the Most Luxurious Cozy Style

When it comes to cold-weather dressing, there’s no material as wonderfully luxurious, cozy and elegant as cashmere. It’s oh-so-soft, breathable and, of course, will keep you warm. A well-made cashmere piece is an investment, and while you can’t go wrong with a cashmere sweater, scarf, gloves or even a buttery-soft dress, please don’t forget that you can also treat the lower half of your body to the sumptuous comfort of cashmere, in the form of a chic pair of sweats, joggers or general lounge pants.
Cashmere sweatpants are perhaps the most fashionable way to sport lounge pants, especially during these chilly days, when many of us are spending more time at home than ever before. While none of us could have possibly predicted the impenetrable hold that athleisure and sweats would have over so many of us at this point in our lives (shoutout to the two-year birthday of this horrendous pandemic!), there’s no denying that loungewear is here to stay, so why not upgrade your comfiest outfits with a pair of cashmere pants? After all, there’s no reason comfy clothes can’t also be incredibly luxurious and even, dare we say, fashionable.
There are countless cashmere pants options out there, whether you’re in the market for a traditional loose silhouette, a fitted jogger, an on-trend flare or anything in between, all in a rainbow of shades to help you achieve peak cozy. Below, see all the best cashmere sweatpants, joggers and lounge pants to add to your wardrobe right now.
The Best Cashmere Sweats, Joggers and Lounge Pants
-
Nili Lotan Brown Seine Cashmere Pants
These plush cashmere pants have a drawstring waist and wide legs; they’re a comfy and luxurious option for lounging around at home, but are also a very chic choice for any winter excursion.
-
Monrow Cashmere Neps Lounge Sweats
If you want a slightly more fitted yet still ultra-comfortable pant, you must consider these dreamy oatmeal-colored lounge sweats from Monrow. A more tailored thigh makes way to an an on-trend flared ankle; you truly won’t ever want to wear anything else.
-
Khaite Josephine Cashmere Track Pants
We’re obsessed with the textured material of these cream knit Khaite joggers.
-
Outerknown Hudson Cashmere Joggers
Not only are these soft joggers composed of eco-friendly recycled cashmere, but they also have the holy grail of loungewear essentials, also known as pockets.
-
Express Super High Waisted Cashmere Joggers
Keep it simple in these heather grey, high-waisted joggers.
-
The Elder Statesmen Cashmere Joggers
While the vast majority of cashmere sweats are often found in a standard array of neutral shades, why not try something a bit more unexpected, like these bright pink cashmere joggers?
-
Loro Piana Cashmere Track Pants
Are these Loro Piana sweatpants an absolutely bonkers splurge? Absolutely. Will they be a deeply treasured and often-worn part of your wardrobe from now until forever? Absolutely.
-
Pangaia Recycled Cashmere Track Pants
Not only are these track pants made out of eco-friendly recycled cashmere, but they’re also created using Pangaia’s thermo-regulating technology, because no one wants to sweat through their luxe new joggers.
-
Fleur du Mal Washable Cashmere Jogger
These stylish blush-toned joggers feature an unexpected v-shaped ribbed waistband, for a fun and flattering silhouette. They’re made of washable cashmere, so you won’t have to take your favorite sweats to the dry cleaners.
-
Naadam Cashmere Joggers
You can’t go wrong with these camel-colored, slim-fitting joggers, which have a tapered ankle for a more streamlined aesthetic.
-
James Perse Recycled Cashmere Sweatpant
James Perse is known for elevated basics like these minimalist grey cashmere joggers, which have a tapered ankle that adds a polished dimension to the pants.
-
Rag & Bone Pierce Cashmere Pants
Go back to basics with these ribbed black cashmere joggers.