The Best Cashmere Lounge Pants for the Most Luxurious Cozy Style

When it comes to cold-weather dressing, there’s no material as wonderfully luxurious, cozy and elegant as cashmere. It’s oh-so-soft, breathable and, of course, will keep you warm. A well-made cashmere piece is an investment, and while you can’t go wrong with a cashmere sweater, scarf, gloves or even a buttery-soft dress, please don’t forget that you can also treat the lower half of your body to the sumptuous comfort of cashmere, in the form of a chic pair of sweats, joggers or general lounge pants.

Cashmere sweatpants are perhaps the most fashionable way to sport lounge pants, especially during these chilly days, when many of us are spending more time at home than ever before. While none of us could have possibly predicted the impenetrable hold that athleisure and sweats would have over so many of us at this point in our lives (shoutout to the two-year birthday of this horrendous pandemic!), there’s no denying that loungewear is here to stay, so why not upgrade your comfiest outfits with a pair of cashmere pants? After all, there’s no reason comfy clothes can’t also be incredibly luxurious and even, dare we say, fashionable.

There are countless cashmere pants options out there, whether you’re in the market for a traditional loose silhouette, a fitted jogger, an on-trend flare or anything in between, all in a rainbow of shades to help you achieve peak cozy. Below, see all the best cashmere sweatpants, joggers and lounge pants to add to your wardrobe right now.