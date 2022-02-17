  5 Best CBD Gummies & Hemp Edibles Of 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD gummies are some of the most popular CBD products in the world, which have health benefits and a high level of convenience. They come in tasty flavors and fun shapes, such as simple, colorful squares or gummy bears. Try any of the flavors like orange, apple, berry, grape, and cherry, and you are really going to fall in love with them.

They remain a popular CBD product in the hemp industry. While CBD oil cannot be used by everybody, CBD gummies offer an easy, quick, and discreet way to get your daily dose of CBD.

Research indicates that taking CBD has positive outcomes and may address anxiety. In addition, we compiled a list of the best CBD gummies on the market and have reviewed them. So, let us begin.

CBD Gummies: Top Brands Selling CBD Edibles In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Strongest CBD Gummies Online For Sale Hollyweed CBD – High-Quality CBD Edibles & Gummy Cubes Cheef Botanicals – Greatest Gummies On The CBD Market FAB CBD – Organic & THC Free CBD Gummy Bears with Delicious Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies on the Market, Editor’s Pick

If you are looking for some of the best CBD gummies on the market, then Exhale Wellness is the right place to begin.

They come in two potencies — 25mg or 50mg per gummy. So, you can choose from a mild or high potency depending on your experience and needs. This way, Exhale offers a tasty option for all types of CBD users.

Features

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies contain only natural ingredients and are free of artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners, animal products, and additives. Moreover, these are vegan-friendly gummies, and they come in assorted fruit flavors. They are also naturally sweetened with organic brown rice syrup and organic cane sugar.

The effects from these gummies last from six to eight hours, and they come in a small bottle that you can take anywhere with you. They look just like candy, and one of the convenient features about them is that they come pre-dosed.

Pros

Free shipping

Excellent flavors

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

#2. BudPop –Strongest CBD Gummies Online For Sale

Second on our list of the best CBD gummies on the market are BudPop’s gummies. BudPop has quickly made a name in the CBD industry, starting with the founders who have over 30 years of experience. They are firm believers in safe and natural alternatives to traditional medications.

These CBD gummies use only the highest quality, non-GMO ingredients and are formulated with different wellness blends that address a wide range of health issues. This brand creates fierce competition — thanks to the integral core values and the solid foundation — and all the products are third-party lab tested and analyzed to ensure they are high quality and as pure as possible. You can feel free to examine and check all of the reports on their website if you are not sure about the product’s quality.

BudPop offers you these gummies to help aid your recovery after exercise or when dealing with general soreness. These gummies are made with organic turmeric root (100mg), which is orange-flavored, CBD (25mg), CBG (10mg), and other ingredients that are combined to provide powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

Features

These CBD gummies are safe to eat because they do not include any extra additives, and they are also devoid of dangerous chemicals.

Another great feature of this brand is that it believes in accountability and transparency, as you are free to see the process which this brand is using to manufacture the products. If you look on their website, you can see the extraction methods used and their sources of ingredients.

Moreover, the products are designed by professionals who are adept at creating these powerful formulas that may help you overcome anxiety, stress, and other related conditions.

BudPop also offers fast, free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders, allowing you to try their products risk-free.

Pros

Suitable for beginners

All-natural ingredients

U.S.-grown hemp

Committed to accountability and transparency

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available on the official website

#3. Hollyweed CBD – High-Quality CBD Edibles & Gummy Cubes

Hollyweed’s gummies are some of the best currently available on the market. If you try these gummies, then you are getting the ultimate CBD experience. This is because their precise THC ratio, use of pectin, well-balanced flavor, and variety of pure, organic ingredients makes these gummies well-loved by a variety of CBD users.

Hollyweed CBD is a well-established company, and it is known for its high-quality CBD gummies. It works with hemp farmers who exclusively produce hemp with the most outstanding qualities, and they use non-GMO hemp plants, which are organically cultivated in the U.S., assuring the quality of the product.

You will find these gummies in three different potencies — 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg per gummy — and they are available in several flavors, including Orange, Grape, Strawberry, and Apple.

Features

You can choose between the strong and light gummies, depending on your preferences. Overall, the gummies’ popularity is growing fast due to their positive effects and health benefits. They provide a smooth body high which makes you feel inspired, calm, and invigorated. These products are also suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Moreover, they are all plant-based, and their components are vegan and organic. If you are a beginner, you can start by slicing the gummy into two pieces. Furthermore, Hollyweed CBD also ensures quality and legitimacy of the products through continual third-party lab testing.

Hollyweed provides free shipping on all orders, no matter the amount, and a 30-day money-back guarantee is in place as well.

Pros

Non-GMO

U.S.-grown hemp

Less than 0.3% THC

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Variety of fruity flavors

Transparent lab test results

Trustworthy brand

Great customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only available online

#4. Cheef Botanicals – Greatest Gummies On The CBD Market

Cheef Botanicals is a brand offering delicious vegan CBD gummies that are made with 100% organic full-spectrum CBD to promote a healthy balance within your mind and body. Moreover, they are cruelty-free and do not contain gelatin, corn syrup, animal byproducts, GMOs, gluten, or artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Although these healthy gummies provide therapeutic and soothing effects to help you relax after a long day, the CBD extract naturally does not produce any euphoric effects and does not make you feel high after taking it.

As a result, you can eat these organic hemp CBD gummies any time of the day and feel calmer and soothed.

Features

Cheef Botanicals’ gummies are 100% natural, so you do not need to worry about added fillers in their formulation or any synthetic ingredients.

These CBD gummies come in four potencies — 300mg, 750mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg per bottle — and each bottle contains a variety of five different flavors.

Overall, customers are happy with the items, which have garnered a number of positive reviews. Also, their website is informative and easy to use, and customer support is friendly and helpful.

Like other brands on this list, Cheef Botanicals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all orders within the U.S.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

100% organic

Cruelty-free

Multiple potencies available

No artificial flavors or colors

Infused with full-spectrum CBD

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No bulk purchase options

#5. FAB CBD – Organic & THC Free CBD Gummy Bears with Delicious Flavors

FAB CBD offers some of the best CBD-infused gummies that are vegan and organic, and the brand is transparent regarding the extraction of CBD and the product’s composition.

The team behind the brand has extensive experience in the wellness and health industry, which has led FAB CBD to be known for offering consistent top-notch quality products. FAB CBD’s vision is to create natural products that will help you improve your health, and from reading customer reviews, we can say they have exceeded their own expectations.

Features

FAB CBD offers two types of CBD gummies — Anytime and Nighttime.

FAB CBD’s “Anytime” gummies contain 25mg of CBD isolate, and they are great for taking anywhere and anytime, hence the name. They are made with all organic, completely natural ingredients, and they are even sweetened and colored naturally with components like black currant and turmeric.

On the other hand, their “Nighttime” gummies have been made to improve and help your quality of sleep and allow for better relaxation. They contain 12.5mg of broad-spectrum CBD, along with other sleep-inducing ingredients.

As a result of the excellent customer services and their superior quality, FAB CBD’s products have established a great reputation in the CBD market.

Pros

THC-free option

U.S.-grown hemp

Fast shipping

Vegan-friendly

Deals for loyal customers

Great customer service

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Buying Guide: Top CBD Gummies For Better Sleep, Anxiety & Other Reasons

Hemp Source

Hemp is the most important component in CBD gummies. So, it must be farmed in the European Union or the United States due to their rigorous crop growing regulations. For these products to be legal, the THC concentration should not be more than 0.3%, and the CBD must be extracted through safe methods without leaving any toxins behind.

Dosage

The dosage for CBD gummies should be easy to determine because it is pre-set in the form of a bite-sized treat. CBD gummies are available in different potencies ranging from 10mg to 100mg per gummy, depending on the manufacturer.

It is better to start slow with CBD gummies and begin with taking only one gummy — or even one half — and wait for a couple of hours to see how you feel. Then, you can increase your intake accordingly once you have established a tolerance.

Third-Party Lab Testing

CBD companies always subject their products to third-party lab testing to ensure their potency, authenticity, and safety. Most of the companies have independent labs test their products for hemp profiles, chemicals, heavy metals, solvents, and many other impurities.

The companies then publish third-party lab-test results on their website for everyone to transparently see.

If you choose a premium CBD brand with a third-party lab-testing system, the results will give you a sense of security, knowing the manufacturers and the analysts are willing to hold themselves accountable. Third-party lab tests are fundamental with quality control that ensures each batch of CBD extract is consistent with regulations.

Potential Side Effects

Because these CBD gummies are of high quality, the possibility of experiencing side effects is very low, provided you are using them according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. But in some cases, they may cause temporary side effects such as dry mouth, nausea, diarrhea, changes in weight and appetite, and headache.

Returns, Exchanges, and Refunds

A trusted brand should make returns a breeze for customers, and most of the reliable ones in the industry even offer a money-back guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction. So, you should look for this perk when choosing a CBD brand.

FAQs About CBD Gummies

Q1. What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are sweet treats that look like candies and are infused with CBD oil.

Q2. How does CBD work?

CBD works with the endocannabinoid system, which is composed of internal cannabinoids and receptors. However, these two receptors of the ECS are CB1, which is mainly found in the nervous system and the brain, and CB2, which is primarily in the immune system and the gut. Together, they work to promote an overall balance, or homeostasis, within.

Q3. What are the benefits of CBD gummies?

CBD gummies come pre-dosed and are, therefore, convenient to take on the go. They also offer multiple purported health benefits, according to users, that include reduced anxiety, nausea, and pain.

Q4. Are CBD gummies legal?

Yes, tese gummies are legal to consume in the U.S., provided they contain less than 0.3% of THC.

Q5. Will CBD gummies get me high?

These gummies will not make you high because CBD does not have psychoactive properties. Instead, THC is responsible for the psychoactive effects often associated with marijuana. While many CBD gummies contain THC, it is only found in small amounts — less than 0.3% — which is not enough to make one feel high.

Q6. Are there any CBD products that are safe for dietary restrictions?

The best CBD gummies from the most reputable companies use plant-derived pectin in place of animal-derived gelatin to make their gummies. Therefore, they are suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Conclusion: Are These CBD Gummies Reliable?

People want peace for their mind and body, which is where CBD gummies prove useful. But, when shopping for these, they also want to buy with confidence knowing they are buying the best legal, safe, and effective product for them. So, by reading our article regarding the best CBD gummies on the market, you can choose a more suitable product for you. These gummies will give you different health benefits and are a great way to experience the long-lasting effects of cannabidiol.

From our list, we recommend trying out CBD gummies from Exhale Wellness or BudPop due to their superior quality and customer-centric policies. All in all, we hope this article has helped you get started, or go further, on your CBD journey.