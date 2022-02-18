The Best Clarifying Shampoos to Refresh Your Hair

Our hair goes through a lot, thanks to blow drying, styling products, dry shampoo, coloring or just the general environmental factors we face going about our daily lives. All of this can seriously impact your hair health, leading to those infuriating instances where no matter how well you lather, rinse and repeat, your hair is still greasy, limp and heavy.

That’s likely due to excess build-up and residue, which your usual shampoo and conditioner simply isn’t equipped the handle. Don’t fret, though, as that doesn’t mean that you’ll have to live with lackluster and flat hair for the rest of time. Instead, you should consider using a clarifying shampoo, which deeply cleanses to get rid of the product built-up and oil that your usual products just aren’t able to combat. But what, exactly, is a clarifying shampoo, and how should you use one?

Think of a clarifying shampoo as a major deep clean for your hair. A clarifying shampoo is a “super cleanser that is specifically formulated to remove even the most stubborn residue that an everyday shampoo or cleanser can leave behind,” haircare expert Philip B. (and founder of the eponymous line) told Observer. It’s like a “detox for scalp and hair, that deep cleans the base for a fresher and cleaner scalp and hair canvas.”

“Clarifying shampoos lift and eliminate foreign debris, dirt, build-up, natural oils, environmental sludge, emulsifiers and products like oil, wax or silicone,” Philip B. explained. “It even works to eliminate pollution and nicotine from the scalp and strands.”

I don’t usually use many excess hair products, and usually skip blow drying for air drying. Even so, there are times where my hair simply doesn’t feel right, and is lackluster, flat and oily within hours of a fresh wash. I recently realized that those aforementioned bad hair days are usually after I’ve been traveling and washing my hair with hard water —France, for example, is known for notoriously hard water . I decided to try a clarifying shampoo once I arrived back home, and my hair was as good as new.

“Generally, your hair will speak to you when it’s time for a clarifying boost,” Philip B. said. “It will not style properly, and the hair texture will feel gummy or stick; roots will be heavy and flat, and hair will appear dull or have a grey hue. It may also feel greasy by the scalp, but lackluster and lifeless as you go down the shaft with super brittle and ‘crispy’ ends.”

There are different ways to use clarifying shampoo (each formula usually has different steps, so make sure to check the bottle), but the one universal rule is not to overdo it. While everyone’s hair is unique, Philip B. advises the average person to clarify about once or twice a month, though if you use a lot of hair products or always have to wash your hair in hard water , you might need to clarify weekly. Some people are lucky enough that they never need to worry about this, but most of us “really do need a clarifying shampoo some of the time to pick up where our regular daily shampoo leaves off,” Philip B. suggested. If you have heavy or oily hair, use a lot of mouse, hairspray, dry shampoo or daily products, smoke, have extensions, often swim in chlorine or salt water or shower with hard water , you could definitely benefit from adding a clarifying shampoo into your routine. “Clarifying is for a hair and scalp reset,” he said. “Don’t use too often and don’t use too much—a little goes a long way.”

Below, see the best clarifying shampoos for when your hair needs a refresh.