The Best Cream Blushes for the Ultimate Dewy, Radiant and Sun-Kissed Glow

If you’re on the eternal search for the right make-up look to achieve that dewy, radiant, lit-from-within glow, then it’s time to explore the wonders of cream blush. For years, I stayed away from blush in general—I just didn’t think it was really my thing, and I associated it with that caked-on, aggressively overdone look of a different generation.

Over the past two years, though, I’ve entirely changed my tune and become a total convert, to the point where I don’t think my makeup routine is complete before adding a touch of blush to my cheeks and the bridge of my nose. That’s largely due to my discovery of cream blushes, which are the perfect way to attain a natural flush for that “just got back from the beach” aesthetic, even when it’s the dead of winter and you can’t remember the last time you caught a glimpse of the sun.

Cream blushes give a natural, dewy pop of color, and they don’t cake, unlike many of their powder counterparts. Cream blush tends to be lighter and more buildable, too, which makes it quite easy to apply, even for a beauty novice. It’s all about finding the right formula, of course; you want a product that’s sheer yet buildable, and won’t sink down your face (or just disappear altogether) by the end of the day, and serious bonus points to all the cream blushes with moisturizing (but not greasy) ingredients. While I usually apply cream blush by tapping it in with my fingers, you can also use your favorite blush brush; one that has soft, long bristles is best.

Now that you’ve surely been convinced that you absolutely must add a cream blush to your makeup repertoire, see our favorite cream blushes to try right now.