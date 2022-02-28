The Best Cream Bronzers for a Sun-Kissed Glow

There’s nothing quite like a sun-kissed glow, but that particular lit-from-within, naturally luminous aesthetic is a touch harder to achieve during these cold, grey days, not to mention sun damage is a very real issue and it’s important to slather on that SPF no matter the season. Full disclosure, I used to adore baking all day in the sun, but did a full 180 over the past few years, and now refuse to step outside without covering my entire body in sunscreen, plus a wide-brimmed hat for added protection during the summer. Luckily, you can take care of your your skin and still score that golden glow without sun exposure, all thanks to bronzer.

Truthfully, I’ve been a little scared of bronzers for much of my adult life, considering I grew up in the early aughts era during which slapping a sparkly orange bronzer *all* over was the norm. Thankfully, makeup trends have changed and I’ve learned my lesson about powdering on a full face of glittery, five-shades-too-dark bronzer from forehead to chin, somehow forgetting to apply anything to my ghostly white neck while still managing to ruin every white shirt I owned.

While I have a few powder bronzers that I use from time to time, I’m more partial to a cream bronzer, which I’ve found to be far easier to use in order to get that sun-kissed glow, and also less prone to creating those dreaded orange-y streaks. There are always exceptions, but in general, cream bronzers are more blendable, lighter and more natural, since the formulas glide right onto your skin. The creamy texture creates a radiant, dewy appearance that looks and feels more like your actual skin, and is less likely to cake or crease, too.

Cream bronzers are also great multi-taskers; they add warmth and depth, and while a contour should technically be a different shade, bronzer works in a pinch. I’ve always loved using a bronzer on my eyelids, too, especially during the summer, for that “just got back from a day at the beach” vibe. While everyone uses bronzer differently, depending on their skin type, tone and concerns, the key is to first find the right bronzer for your skin tone, and also not to overdo it. For bronzers, the general rule is to apply where the sun would naturally hit your face, so the main spots are your temples, cheekbones, bridge of your nose and a touch on your chin.

Below, see the best cream bronzers that will give you a natural, sun-kissed glow no matter the season.