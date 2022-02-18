The Ultimate Guide to Gentle Yet Effective Cream Cleansers

No skincare routine is complete without an effective cleanser, because what’s the point in applying even the best of products if there’s leftover makeup, dirt and debris clinging to your skin? You need a fresh canvas to start off your skincare routine, and while some people swear by only using a cleanser at night and simply using a little water in the morning (and I’m admittedly extremely jealous of said people and their casual, minimalist routine), I’ve never been able to get into that mindset.

I’ve tried quite a few different cleansers over the years, and switch between a few depending on the state of my skin, which is generally sensitive, reactive and acne-prone, not to mention subject to rosacea flare-ups and occasional eczema. I realized that certain cleansers were seriously damaging my skin barrier, and I’ve found that when my skin is feeling especially dry and irritable, a cream cleanser is usually the best option.

Different skin types have different needs, so there’s not a one-size-fits-all product, but if your skin is feeling sensitive, tight, dry or irritated, it’s time to consider alternatives to your go-to cleansers, and think about swapping in a cream cleanser. Cream cleansers are typically the most calming, soothing and moisturizing; they’re essentially like cleansing lotions. “Cream cleansers imply a higher order of moisturizer as compared to traditional liquid or foam cleansers,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi told Observer. “The idea is that when cleansing, instead of using a more traditional liquid cleanser or even true soap that will strip sebum and good oils from your skin, a cream or oil cleanser will cleanse via the act of washing, but also help leave the skin with moisture.”

Not all cream cleansers have the same benefits; there are different formulas for every type of concern, and certain cream cleansers are more powerful than others. Personally, I always use a cream cleanser in the morning, and usually use one at night, as well, though if I’ve worn any makeup or waterproof sunscreen (and I *always* use SPF), I’ll start with micellar water (this one is my absolute favorite) to remove any products or impurities, before washing my face with a gentle cleanser.

Cream cleansers tend to be more hydrating and gentle than other cleansers, which is why they’re a particularly good choice for those with impaired skin barriers. They are “great for all skin types, but especially important for those who have dry skin, sensitive skin, allergies, eczema or more mature skin,” Dr. Rossi explained. “Most people are over-cleansing their skin and actually drying it out. Added with over-exfoliation, many people are inducing dryness and irritation which leads to more redness.” Harsh winter weather only adds to these concerns, which is why now is the time to swap out a harsh exfoliant for a gentle cream cleanser.

Below, see the best cream cleansers that will not only wash away excess sebum and impurities, but also soothe, soften and moisturize.