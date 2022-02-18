The Ultimate Guide to Gentle Yet Effective Cream Cleansers

No skincare routine is complete without an effective cleanser, because what’s the point in applying even the best of products if there’s leftover makeup, dirt and debris clinging to your skin? You need a fresh canvas to start off your skincare routine, and while some people swear by only using a cleanser at night and simply using a little
I’ve tried quite a few different cleansers over the years, and switch between a few depending on the state of my skin, which is generally sensitive, reactive and acne-prone, not to mention subject to rosacea flare-ups and occasional eczema. I realized that certain cleansers were seriously damaging my skin barrier, and I’ve found that when my skin is feeling especially dry and irritable, a cream cleanser is usually the best option.
Different skin types have different needs, so there’s not a one-size-fits-all product, but if your skin is feeling sensitive, tight, dry or irritated, it’s time to consider alternatives to your go-to cleansers, and think about swapping in a cream cleanser. Cream cleansers are typically the most calming, soothing and moisturizing; they’re essentially like cleansing lotions. “Cream cleansers imply a higher order of moisturizer as compared to traditional liquid or foam cleansers,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anthony Rossi told Observer. “The idea is that when cleansing, instead of using a more traditional liquid cleanser or even true soap that will strip sebum and good oils from your skin, a cream or oil cleanser will cleanse via the act of washing, but also help leave the skin with moisture.”
Not all cream cleansers have the same benefits; there are different formulas for every type of concern, and certain cream cleansers are more powerful than others.
Cream cleansers tend to be more hydrating and gentle than other cleansers, which is why they’re a particularly good choice for those with impaired skin barriers. They are “great for all skin types, but especially important for those who have dry skin, sensitive skin, allergies, eczema or more mature skin,” Dr. Rossi explained. “Most people are over-cleansing their skin and actually drying it out. Added with over-exfoliation, many people are inducing dryness and irritation which leads to more redness.” Harsh winter weather only adds to these concerns, which is why now is the time to swap out a harsh exfoliant for a gentle cream cleanser.
Below, see the best cream cleansers that will not only wash away excess sebum and impurities, but also soothe, soften and moisturize.
Tata Harper Superkind Softening Cleanser
I’m a huge fan of Tata Harper’s entire sensitive-skin Superkind line, including the gentle, fragrance free yet super effective Softening Cleanser. It doesn’t foam much, but don’t think that means it’s not working, as it manages to remove dirt and impurities while also soothing and softening skin.
Naturopathica Marshmallow & Probiotic Sensitivity Soothing Cream Cleanser
This non-foaming cream cleanser (it’s almost like a modern-day Pond’s Cold Cream) is ideal for sensitive skin, since it washes away the day while also soothing irritation and easing redness.
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Enzyme Foam Cleanser
Dr. Jart’s creamy cleanser is one of my most-used face washes. It looks like a regular cream cleanser, but foams up when you massage it onto your face. It’s great for red, sensitized skin, as it calms irritation and reduces redness.
Clark's Botanicals Soothing Herbal Face Wash
This moisturizing creamy face wash is a non-foaming formula that deeply cleanses without stripping skin dry. It contains cucumber, lavender and aloe to soothe, plus vitamin E to moisturize, as well as jasmine, which calms and helps naturally rebalance your skin’s moisture levels.
Jordan Samuel Skin The Matinee Cream Cleanser
I love the texture of this gentle, moisture-rich cream cleanser; apply it to wet skin and then massage it in for a minute before washing off. It leaves you with a fresh, clean glow, and includes ingredients like sesame oil for a healthy skin barrier, allantoin to soothe and silt (yes, silt) to increase moisture while also absorbing excess sebum (aka too much oil) that’s sitting on your skin.
Tatcha The Rice Wash
Tatcha’s cream cleanser is ultra-effective at washing away makeup, grime and dirt, though I personally prefer to only use it once or twice a week, since it’s one of the stronger formulas. It turns into a super foamy oil once you add water, and cleanses without stripping away natural oils.
Clé de Peau Beauté Softening Cleansing Foam
Add a major dose of luxury into your skincare routine with Clé de Peau’s lush foaming cream cleanser. This is an ultra-gentle formula that cleanses while softening and hydrating, thanks to ingredients including hyaluronic acid, peppermint extract and antioxidants like raspberry extract. It leaves you with soft, smooth and moisturized skin, and also leaves you with a much-coveted glow thanks to an illuminator with the brand’s Platinum Golden Skin, which is, of course, just icing on the cake.
SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser Cream
This is a very gentle and mild non-foaming cleanser that’s amazing for sensitive skin, and it’s even approved for post-procedure skin. It softens, moisturizes and cleanses, while calming irritation thanks to the inclusion of soothing orange oil.
Valmont Wonder Falls
Apply Valmont’s rich Wonder Falls cream on dry skin and watch it turn into a powerhouse cleansing oil as you rub it in. It’s a great option for days when you need to remove a full face of makeup but don’t want anything too harsh, and it’s packed with prebiotics and probiotics, which aid in reducing pigmentation, removing residue and improving texture.
Amala Silkening Creamy Moisture Cleanse
If you want a cream cleanser that also gently exfoliates, consider Amala’s Silkening Moisture Cleanse. AHAs remove dirt and unclog pores, while plant seeds and oil help moisturize and soften.
Trilogy Rosehip Cream Cleanser
This rosehip cream cleanser is filled with only natural ingredients, including pure plant oils like primrose, carrot and jojoba, which gently remove makeup and residue without stripping skin dry or disrupting natural pH levels. It leaves skin feeling much softer, smoother and generally more balanced.