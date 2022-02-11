Delta 8 Gummies – Everything You Need to Know About Delta 8 Gummies 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Move over CBD, there’s a new cannabinoid in town! Well… it’s definitely not “new”, but it is quickly becoming one of the most popular cannabis products on the market. Yes, we’re talking about Delta 8. There are 113 known cannabinoids and out of all of them, D8 is one of the most powerful. This impressive compound is hailed as the perfect middle ground between Delta 9 THC and CBD, and has a rapidly growing reputation with cannabis enthusiasts.

If you’re just looking for a place to buy Delta 8 gummies, then head over to CBD.co. You can thank us later for saving you a bunch of money. But, if you’re looking for the best D8 gummies of 2022, then read on because we have the inside scoop on the finest gummies in the land.

These tasty gummies are making big waves in the wellness community and more people than ever are on the hunt for Delta 8 edibles. There are a ton of awesome Delta 8 products out there, but gummies are the first thing most cannabis enthusiasts reach for. Why? Well, besides the fact that they’re incredibly tasty, they are also discreet, and impressively effective.

We all want to treat our bodies and taste buds to the best, but with so many products on the market, it can be difficult for people to distinguish between the good, the bad, and the ugly. In this article, we will introduce you to the most popular Delta 8 gummies of 2022 and teach you everything you need to know about each of them.

This article will take you on a deep dive into the nitty-gritty and show you both the good and the bad side of each product. We’ll tell you how they’re made, what sets them apart and even provide you with an overview of what you should be looking for in D8 gummies so you can make confident and informed purchases.

Best 10 Delta 8 Gummies in the U.S 2022

Before we get too far into this, we thought we’d make things easier for you. Bouncing back and forth between awesome gummies can get a bit confusing, a little frustrating, and make you want some tasty gummies even more than you already did. Well, we’re here for you buddy.

If you’re in a rush, you can navigate to specific products here:

We’re pretty harsh judges. We only want the best and are pretty sure that you can relate. Each of our selections was made after careful review and deliberation. The research wasn’t easy (That’s a lie. It totally was.) but we went the extra mile so you don’t have to. Each one of our selections was based on:

Quality of Cannabis

Extraction Method

Purity

Transparency

Ingredients

Potency

Flavor Profile

Customer Reviews

Best Delta 8 Gummies

If you’ve been shopping around for Delta 8 gummies, then you know that there are a bunch of different products and different places to buy them. We’ve searched high and low for the best D8 deals, and it turns out that CBD.co is our all-time favorite place to shop for D8 because. We love quality products, low prices, and a huge selection, and CBD.co fits the bill perfectly!

That being said, we know that plenty of our readers are still on the fence and aren’t quite sure which D8 gummies will be the best fit for them. The following list is composed of products that are immensely popular, mouth-wateringly delicious, and highly effective. If you are still trying to figure out which gummies to buy, this is an excellent place to start!

Editors Choice – Best Ingredients : TRĒ HOUSE Delta 8 Hybrid Gummies

Potency: 35mg Delta 8 + HHC + THC-O

Price: $$

Flavor: Tropic Mango

Looking to take your taste buds on a tropical vacation but can’t find the time to escape? Well, we’ve got the perfect solution! Instead of tip-toeing around HR wondering how you’re going to get some time off, treat yourself to the calming power of TRĒ House Delta 8 Gummies.

One of the many things that we found interesting about these gummies is the blend of Delta 8, THC-O, and HHC that they contain. There aren’t many brands out there providing blends of specific cannabinoids like this. Sure, you might find CBD+CBN, but D8+HHC+THC-O is a completely different ball game.

Like all TRĒ House products, these are cruelty-free and made with fantastic ingredients. That being said, the tropical mango flavor and cannabinoid combination is what really won us over.

Best for Focus: Barneys D8 Gummies

Potency: 50mg

Price: $$

Flavor: Assorted

If you’re on the hunt for high-quality delta products, look no further than Barneys D8 gummies. These delicious gummies are made from top-tier hemp that is grown in the notoriously rich soils of Colorado. If that wasn’t enough for you, Barney’s botanicals have gone the extra mile to make these tasty gummies 100% vegan. Instead of using animal gelatine like many manufacturers, Barneys uses high-grade, naturally occurring pectin. This means you get to enjoy your D8 without any repercussions to our animal friends.

Another thing that people really love about these gummies is their incredible flavor. These are fairly potent and wonderfully effective, but for some people that all comes second to the flavor profile. Well, if you’re into fruity flavors, then you’re going to love these gummies. Barneys offers a bunch of different flavors to choose from in every bottle. Does it get any better than this? Let’s find out!

Best for Sleep: CannaRiver Gummies

Potency: 25mg

Price: $$

Flavor: Blue Razz

Just about every cannabis user on the planet has heard about Cannariver, but a lot of people are not yet aware that they have transitioned into the world of Delta products. Cannariver made a huge name for itself during the CBD boom and has since expanded its product line to include various cannabinoids including D8. This brand has plenty of practice producing high-quality cannabis products and their D8 gummies are no exception.

These gummies are made with carefully selected botanical ingredients and offer the user a completely unique take on a classic flavor. Blue Razz is something you would certainly expect to come across in the form of a vape, but we have yet to see another brand that offers Blue Razz gummies. They are almost like you’re eating some sort of blue dream berry! These gummies taste great and provide you with a hearty helping of D8. In fact, these are so relaxing that many people say they are the perfect companion for those who have difficulty sleeping.

Best For Relaxation: Koi Delta 8 Gummies

Potency: 25mg

Price: $

Flavor: Lime

Koi is a brand that needs no introduction. If you’re a cannabis lover, then you know of and have probably used these products. Lucky for all of us, they’ve made their way into the world of D8 and have started producing some of the finest gummies we’ve ever come across.

At first glance, the flavor profile seemed odd. Who makes lime-flavored gummies? Koi does! And they do it exceedingly well. If you aren’t a fan of citrus, then move along down the list because these aren’t for you.

That being said, if you love the invigorating flavor of sweet citrus, then you may have just found your new favorite gummies. The lime flavor is perfectly balanced and not at all overpowering or bitter. Instead, these embrace the bold sweetness of the refreshing fruit. These gummies are potent, so if you’re looking to go big on flavor and effectiveness, look no further!

Best for After Work: Terp8 Gummies

Potency: 50mg

Price: $$

Flavor: Fruit Punch

Terp8 is one of the newest brands on our list, but they are quickly making waves in the wellness community and beyond. Cannabis lovers praise this brand for its commitment to top-tier hemp. Not only do they use some of the finest hemp strains on the planet, but they take the time to grow it themselves. Terp8 claims that their products contain 99% pure Delta 8-THC, and while we don’t have our own personal lab to test these gummies, we definitely take Terp8s word for it.

People from around the globe are posting stellar reviews about this brand, which says a lot to us. It’s one thing to find a product that you’re a big fan of, but it’s a completely different thing when there are thousands of people who feel the same way. Terp8 carefully selects all of the ingredients in these gummies and all of their D8 is extracted with supercritical CO2, which we found very impressive.

Best for Meal Time: Purlyf D8 Gummies

Potency: 35mg per gummy

Price: $$

Flavor: Watermelon

There are a bunch of different companies producing hemp extracts, but Purlyf has developed a reputation as one of the absolute best. Not only do they use the finest natural ingredients, but they also invest a significant amount of time and resources into their hemp plants. This brand is on a mission to provide a holistic experience and does an excellent job of accomplishing this.

Watermelon flavored gummies are nothing new, but you’ve never really had watermelon gummies until you’ve tried the Purlyf Delta 8 gummies. This flavor profile is simply outstanding! People also really appreciate that each gummy comes packed with 35mg of pure Delta 8. If you love the taste of juicy watermelon gummies and want something a bit different from cannabidiol, then these gummies should definitely be on your radar.

Best for Travel: Canna River Delta-8 THC Gummies

Potency: 25mg

Price: $

Flavor: Caramel Peach

One of our favorite things to do around the office is to eat Canna River Caramel Pear gummies and talk about islands that we wish we were visiting, but that’s not why they made our list.

No, these gummies have a lot more to offer than an impressive flavor profile (though it is impressive). The Canna River Delta-8 THC gummies are made with premium natural ingredients sourced from manufacturers right here in the U.S.

Some people complain about the moderate potency of these gummies, but we are more than OK with 25mg of D8 and see it as an excuse to eat more. This potency level seems to compliment travel quite well. We read a fair amount of reviews from people who used these gummies when they were anxious about a flight or had a long train ride ahead of them.

You definitely shouldn’t consume cannabis products and drive or operate heavy machinery, but if someone else is taking the wheel and you’re looking to chill, these are a great option.

Best Ingredients: RA Royal D8 Gummies

Potency: 16mg – 32mg per gummy

Price: $$

Flavor: Peach

There’s nothing quite like biting into a chewy peach gummy from Royal. These gummies provide you with the red carpet treatment from start to finish. That being said, the perfect chewiness and delicious flavor aren’t all they have going for them. These gummies are made with top-tier ingredients like vegetable pectin and real fruit flavorings. If you’re looking to embrace the power of nature, these are an excellent choice.

One of the many things that people praise these gummies for is their ability to taste so incredible with such great ingredients. By reading the ingredient list, you’d almost think that you could make these at home. Don’t be fooled, Royal uses high-tech CO2 extraction methods so you get the purest d8 possible. These gummies are tasty, made with fantastic ingredients, are 100% non-GMO, and are mildly psychoactive. What more could you ask for?

Best for Rest: Work Delta 8 Gummies

Potency: 50mg

Price: $$$

Flavor: Mango

There are countless delta-8 THC products on the market, but the Mango gummies from Work are in a league of their own. These gummies are the perfect tropical getaway when you’re in the midst of a busy workday, or your best friend when it’s time to relax. Versatility is valuable, and these gummies are just that. They can be taken anywhere, pair well with everything, and provide you with that hearty serving of D8 just when you need it.

These gummies are heavy-duty and probably aren’t the best choice for beginners. That being said, if you’re a fan of high-potency D8 gummies, these are going to be your best friend. Each gummy comes packed with a whopping 50mg of D8+D10. Don’t worry, if 50mg is too much, you can always cut the gummy in half and enjoy 25mg of delta 8 THC instead!

Best for Clarity: MoonWLKR

Potency: 12.5mg

Price: $$

Flavor: Strawdiesel

Interested in space travel but don’t have the funds to Bezos your way to the stars? No problem! The MoonWLKR Strawdiesel gummies will send you to the moon with just a few tasty bites. While these gummies have a moderate serving of just 12.5mg of D8 per gummy, the quality of cannabis used makes these gummies impressively powerful. If you feel you need a higher dose of D8, you can always eat more. You definitely don’t want to write these gummies off!

One of the things that makes these gummies stand out is their flavor profile. Instead of trying to make their gummies taste like candy, they enhance the robust natural flavor of Sour Diesel cannabis with the taste of fresh strawberries. Truly a match made in heaven! With MoonWLKR gummies, you get to enjoy a hearty serving of terpenes, D8, and a variety of naturally beneficial ingredients.

Many people use these gummies as their go-to for work. The 12.5mg serving of D8 is great for clarity of mind and staying relaxed in tense situations. If you’re looking for gummies to help you keep your head on straight during your busy day, these are a fantastic option!

Beginners Guide to Delta 8 Gummies

As you know, there are a bunch of different cannabis products on the market. While this is ultimately a good thing, it can make it difficult to keep up with all the new formulations. Delta 8 is a cannabinoid that is generally regarded as the happy medium between Delta-9 THC and CBD. D8 products don’t get you super high like D9 products, but they aren’t quite as mellow as CBD.

If you’re new to D8, things can get a bit confusing. What should you be looking for? How do you tell the difference between good products and bad ones? Sure, you can pick from the best d8 gummies of 2022, but it’s important to have a solid understanding of these products so you can make informed purchases in the future.

What the Best Delta 8 THC Gummies have in Common

D8 products are booming in popularity which means there are going to be tons of new brands and products on the market in the near future. While these products can be immensely enjoyable and relaxing, the most important thing is your safety. There are a number of benefits to sticking with top-shelf products. Carefully crafted D8 products tend to be more effective, way tastier, and more than anything, they are safe.

So how do you know which products are the best? Easy! Follow this simple guide and you’ll be a Delta 8 connoisseur in no time!

Made From The Highest Quality Hemp

Growing cannabis can be a fairly simple process, or it can be wildly complex. It all depends on your approach. Some brands source all of their hemp from third-party growers, but the finest D8 manufacturers take the time to grow their own.

Cannabinoids interact with a complex series of retrograde neurotransmitters referred to as the “endocannabinoid system”. This system has a direct effect on both the central and peripheral nervous systems and can accomplish some pretty impressive things in your body.

If you’re ingesting cannabinoids that are from sub-par hemp, you probably aren’t going to achieve your desired results. Whether you’re using a distillate or chewing gummies, make sure that your D8 comes from high-grade organic hemp.

Boutique Extraction Methods

Whether a company wants to make the best CBD products, the finest D8, or some powerful Delta 9, the extraction stage is tremendously important. There are a ton of different ways to extract the aforementioned cannabinoids.

Some brands use Ethanol (C2H6O) or Butane (C4H10). Unfortunately, trace amounts of these chemicals often leach into the final product. While these extraction methods are generally regarded as safe, CO2 is a much better option. Supercritical CO2 doesn’t leave behind any trace amounts of residue and is excellent at capturing the desired cannabinoids from raw hemp.

Transparency and Testing at Third-Party Laboratories

Transparency is a wholly important aspect of the cannabis industry. There are a lot of D8 products out there and without proper regulation, there would undoubtedly be some unsavory products hitting the shelves. The Federal Drug Administration has very strict guidelines for the production of Delta products.

The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, Pub L. 115-334, states that cannabis products must contain “… a Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3% on a dry weight basis”. It also states that all cannabis products must undergo ISO-certified third-party lab testing.

All reputable products come with detailed COAs, and you should never buy a product that doesn’t have an accompanying lab report.

Quality Ingredients

Carefully selected ingredients can make all the difference. Always check the ingredients list and avoid products made with a bunch of chemicals you can’t pronounce.

Purity

Purity is important and while just about every brand is going to claim that their products are 99% pure, you really need to check the COAs to confirm.

Potency

D8 affects everyone differently. Some people require high-potency products to achieve their desired results, while others are happy with smaller amounts of Delta. Always check the mg per gummy to see if the potency is appropriate for you.

