  Delta-9 THC Gummies: Top 5 THC Edibles 2022

THC, CBD, delta-8, delta-9 … there are so many cannabis terms in our news feeds lately that it can feel overwhelming. With states and the cannabis industry split over what’s legal where, and how much THC of what kind can be in what, it can feel like you need degrees in science and law just to know how to shop for a good gummy.

Let’s break through some of the confusion and take a look at the best gummies with THC that you can purchase legally practically anywhere. These are products that contain delta-9 THC in amounts still considered legal in most states (less than 0.3%). Why would you want THC gummies like this? What do they do? How do they even work? We’ll get to all of that in a moment, but first …

Let’s get our gummy on!

The Best THC Gummies for 2022

Before we get into the weeds on THC gummies (sorry, couldn’t help it), here are our top choices for 2022!

Meet the Winners: This Year’s Top 5 THC Gummies

We have strict criteria for the products we recommend. To determine the very best THC gummies, we’re looking for products that meet exceptional standards for purity, potency, and innovative formulations. Here are the winners!

You’ll see that products from CBDfx top our list for delta-9 gummies. Why? Not only have they been a trusted name in CBD since 2014, they are well-known for sourcing organically grown, pesticide-free, GMO-free hemp and for using safe methods for extracting high-quality delta-9 THC and CBD. It doesn’t hurt that these gummies taste great and really pack a punch, too.

These Berry Buzz Sativa THC Gummies feature 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD per serving, making the absolute most of legally compliant levels of THC. Cannabis Sativa is traditionally known for its mood-elevating effects, and CBDfx formulates this blend to share those benefits. Made with full spectrum CBD oil (more on that later), these sweet THC edibles feature all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in hemp for a soothing, supremely chill experience.

Many of us seek out natural CBD and THC sleep aids, like gummies, because we’re in search of better rest and deeper sleep. With that in mind, CBDfx creates these tangy little dreams with full spectrum CBD that includes 5mg of THC, as well as 3mg of melatonin per serving. Cannabis Indica is typically sought after for its sleep-enhancing, relaxing benefits. This combination of CBD, THC, and melatonin, plus the bright-yet-gentle lemon ginger flavor, make this a deeply soothing THC gummy experience and the perfect companion for a deeply restful evening.

Medterra is one of the top brands in CBD and delta-9 THC. Their Citrus Gummies weigh in at 25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per serving (a little under our CBDfx picks above). That’s a 5:1 ratio formulated for a rich CBD experience driven by full spectrum CBD, packed with beneficial cannabinoids. Their natural citrus flavor provides a sweet, bright boost to these well-balanced gummies.

Cycling Frog is a bold, fun subsidiary brand of Lazarus Naturals, and these THC gummies are an excellent example of just how potent and tasty their products are. Made with 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD per gummy, they deliver a wonderful delta-9 experience. Cycling Frog’s Watermelon Gummies are also flavored with all-natural fruit juice and deliver a burst of refreshing flavor in every bite.

The Better Delta collection from Creating Better Days features a wide variety of tasty THC gummies, and these dragonberry gummies are our favorite. These gummies are robust in both CBD and THC while still falling within legal limits, and they claim to contain up to five times the amount of minor cannabinoids of many brands.

What Are THC Gummies?

THC edibles, like gummies, obviously contain THC — one of many compounds called cannabinoids that appear in the hemp plant. There are many different types of THC gummies, but they generally fall into two main categories: those that cause a euphoric “high,” and those with smaller amounts of THC intended for therapeutic purposes and not necessarily to get high.

We’ll be looking at the latter today. Why? Because legal THC gummies (with less than 0.3% THC) are widely available and offer incredible benefits for the body and mind. That is, if you know what to look for.

How Much THC Are We Talking About?

Delta-9 THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a naturally occurring molecular compound found in the cannabis plant. But it’s not the only one. There are multitudes of cannabinoid compounds in hemp that offer incredible benefits — especially when they’re combined with one another.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second most famous after THC. This compound does not cause a high, like THC. Neither it nor the hundred or so other cannabinoids, like CBG, CBN, and CBC, are psychoactive.

It’s because of delta-9’s euphoric effects that products made from hemp are so closely regulated. The products we’re looking at contain THC trace levels of less than 0.3% — in other words, not enough to get you high in moderate doses, but enough to enable something known as the Entourage Effect.

The Entourage Effect happens when multiple cannabinoids, like THC and CBD, work together synergistically, both modifying one another’s effects and contributing to a more effective overall experience. In short, the THC gummies we’re recommending contain less than 0.3% THC — not intended to get you high, but definitely intended to contribute to a robust and therapeutic CBD experience.

How Do Cannabinoids Like THC Work?

When we ingest a cannabinoid, like CBD or THC, the compounds interact with receptors in our endocannabinoid system. This is a complex cell-signaling system in our bodies that is closely integrated with the central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as systems that regulate sleep, mood, immune function, and much more.

When THC, CBD, or any cannabinoid interacts with a receptor in the endocannabinoid system, it imparts its unique effects to that receptor’s correlating system, tissue, or organ. When these cannabinoids are combined, they offer a wider spectrum of benefits.

How to Shop for THC Gummies

Now that you’ve seen our delta-9 product picks, we’ll provide some helpful information to help you shop for THC edibles with confidence.

CBD products, including delta-8 and delta-9 products, are available nearly everywhere we look, from the convenience store to the darkest, creepiest corners of the web. But, before you grab something at the truck stop register (pro tip: don’t), you should know what you’re looking for. Here are some tips for selecting a safe and effective delta-9 product.

Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

What separates a legal delta-9 product from a regulated marijuana product? According to legal regulations in the U.S., there are two forms of cannabis plant — cannabis hemp (or industrial hemp), and cannabis marijuana.

Cannabis marijuana contains a large amount of THC and causes a high. Cannabis hemp is used for CBD products. It contains less than 0.3% THC, which is considered enough for the Entourage Effect, but not enough to be considered an intoxicating product.

It’s important to note that legal THC gummies can still cause some psychotropic effects, so it’s important to start small and listen to your body. With THC-forward gummies, like the CBDfx and Creating Better Days products, we’d recommend starting with half a gummy.

Cannabinoids

We’ve explained that CBD and THC are molecular compounds called cannabinoids. However, they’re not the only ones. Cannabis actually contains well more than a hundred cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, and many others. Each of these compounds has a therapeutic application, and they all work well independently and in tandem.

The more cannabinoids in your THC edible, the more effective it will be.

CBD Spectrums

The CBD from cannabis hemp is extracted across three levels of a spectrum: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate.

Full spectrum CBD contains all of the cannabinoids that naturally occur in cannabis, including CBD and THC, as well as CBG, CBN, CBC, terpenes, and flavonoids. All of the THC gummies we discussed above are made with full spectrum CBD, which is the most effective vehicle to deliver the Entourage Effect for a more robust experience.

Broad spectrum CBD filters out all detectable amounts of THC. This is the type of CBD you’d look for if you were trying to avoid all THC. CBD isolate is purely CBD with no other cannabinoids or compounds. This is typically used in vaping or bath products.

Clean Farming

When shopping for a delta-9 product, always learn how the cannabis plant it comes from was cultivated. Cannabis is known as a phytoremediator — it thoroughly and efficiently cleans the soil it grows in of any toxins or chemicals. While this is great for the soil, it’s not so good for the plant. All those toxins and chemicals end up in the hemp. That includes pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals.

Gummies and other delta-9 products should always come from organically grown, pesticide-free cannabis hemp.

Clean Extraction

Cheap products often use cheap and unsafe methods for extracting CBD from the plant. These methods can include submerging the plant in solvents containing harsh and dangerous chemicals, like acetone and butane. While it’s cost-effective and fast, this method can lead to products containing dangerous additives and chemicals.

CO2 extraction is considered by the hemp industry to be the most efficient and the cleanest method of extraction.

Lab Reports

The safest way to know exactly what is and is not in your delta-9 gummies is through a report provided by an independent third-party lab. This report will tell you exactly how much THC, CBD and other cannabinoids are in your product, and it will also show the amounts of anything else that may be present. It is essential to have such a report in hand, so that you can verify the purity of your delta-9 product.

Terpenes and Flavonoids

THC gummies made with full spectrum CBD also benefit from the presence of terpenes and flavonoids. These are powerful compounds that occur in a multitude of plants, and they contain some truly beneficial properties.

Terpenes give plants their scent. They’re abundant in pungent plants, like cannabis, tea, herbs, and citrus fruits. In addition to giving plants their unique smell, they possess a host of beneficial properties, from fighting inflammation to fighting anxiety.

Flavonoids give plants their color. They are phytonutrients, and can boost our overall wellness, helping our bodies fight off bacteria and illness, soothing inflammation, and more.

Additional Ingredients

As you saw with the CBDfx Lemon Dream Indica THC gummies, products are sometimes geared toward a specific use — in this case, better rest. Always look for additional natural ingredients that will help this product deliver results. For instance, a delta-9 gummy designed to help with sleep will often contain melatonin or another natural rest aid, like chamomile or valerian.

Time for a Treat!

You can rest assured that any of the THC gummies we’ve listed above will not only provide you with a potently soothing experience, they’ll also taste fantastic. This is why THC gummies are one of the most popular forms of THC edibles — a gummy is a therapeutic experience and a treat in one chewy li’l package. Give one of these gummies a try with the confidence that you’re choosing a high-quality, legal product designed to give you the best results possible.

